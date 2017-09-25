Kroos returns for Madrid´s trip to Dortmund

Toni Kroos has eased Real Madrid's injury concerns by returning to their squad for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Madrid are without injured stars Marcelo, Karim Benzema (both hamstring) and Mateo Kovacic (adductor tear), but Kroos comes back into the fold after missing the 2-1 victory over Deportivo Alaves with a rib complaint.

Dani Ceballos scored twice in the German's place against Alaves on Saturday and he is also included in the squad, alongside Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Holders Madrid lead Group H ahead of the trip to Dortmund, who lost their opening game at Tottenham.