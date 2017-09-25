Kane worth more than £100m – Noble

Tottenham star Harry Kane is worth at least £100million, according to West Ham captain Mark Noble.

Kane made it six goals in seven games in all competitions this season as his brace led Spurs to a 3-2 victory over West Ham on Saturday.

Noble believes the England international, who is contracted until mid-2022, is worth more than £100m.

Only Neymar's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain has commanded such a cost, with the Brazilian leaving for £198m.

"He easily has to be worth £100m-plus because he gets goals and goals in this game are hard to come by and you pay a premium for that," Noble said, via the Daily Mail.

"You can spend, like they did when they sold Gareth Bale — they went and spent £120m.

"But you bring Harry Kane back to the club, give him a chance and [Mauricio] Pochettino puts his arm around him and he's reaping the benefits of that now."

"It feels great to win!"@HKane assesses this afternoon's 3-2 win over West Ham United.#COYS pic.twitter.com/KIYd79PH0X — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 23, 2017

Noble added: "It's not often you get a talent like Harry come through the ranks and score goals like he does.

"They have kept him too and if he keeps on playing like he is they are going to have to be strong to keep him."

Spurs are fourth in the Premier League after losing just one of their opening six games, but they are five points behind Manchester City and Manchester United.