Football Association backs Glenn over Sampson sacking

25 September 2017 17:59

The Football Association has backed chief executive Martin Glenn, insisting that "the right procedures are in place" to avoid a repeat of the scenario that saw Mark Sampson employed and ultimately sacked.

England Women's manager Sampson was dismissed last week after the FA reviewed safeguarding allegations that were previously made about the 34-year-old in an earlier role at Bristol Academy.

The FA and Glenn have subsequently been criticised for failing to address the issue sooner, but they have now released a statement reiterating their confidence in the current system.

"The recent dismissal of Mark Sampson was discussed in full at today's meeting of The FA board," read a statement on Monday.

"A number of questions were raised around the historic processes which the board has asked the executive to look into further with the appropriate external legal support.

"The board is confident that, consistent with the substantial positive change under the leadership of [chairman] Greg Clarke and Martin Glenn, the right procedures are in place to prevent a similar issue arising now or in the future.

"The board also discussed ways to continue to improve support for England Women's teams and will consider recommendations on this when they next meet."

 

Monday 25 September

