Julian Draxler is expecting Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich to "deliver a spectacle" in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Both sides won their Group B openers ahead of a meeting at Parc des Princes, with PSG particularly impressive in a 5-0 thrashing of Celtic.
Draxler was a substitute in that game, but he has lined up alongside the all-star forward line of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani in the league - and he expects PSG to be at their attacking best against Bayern.
"We will deliver a great attacking spectacle with PSG," he said, as quoted by Bild. "I am proud that I can be part of it.
"This is the first time I have played against Bayern with a team where we are not necessarily outsiders."
— PSG English (@PSG_English) September 24, 2017
Thiago Silva : "The fact that we tried to play with our style is the most important thing."
#MHSCPSG pic.twitter.com/tW64otSFwq
Despite PSG's attacking options, Bayern defender Joshua Kimmich is not daunted by the prospect of facing Neymar.
He insisted: "I'm glad. Neymar is the best one-on-one player in the world - you become a footballer for such duels."
|Promes a doubt for Spartak´s Liverpool clash
|Dortmund meet Madrid again as Besiktas look to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Villarreal promote coach Calleja to first-team duties
|Napoli striker Milik set for long lay-off after knee surgery
|Mourinho avoids FA punishment after being sent off at Southampton
|Draxler predicts a ´spectacle´ when PSG face Bayern
|Tevez challenged to prove his worth by Shanghai Shenhua
|Bielsa has backing of Lille owner despite poor run
|Shakhtar will attack Man City, predicts Fernandinho
|Burki hopes Dortmund crowd can be key against Madrid
|Kroos returns for Madrid´s trip to Dortmund
|Chelsea boss Conte: For sure, I will return to Italy
|Neymar and Mbappe need time to settle at PSG, says Ancelotti
|Villarreal sack Escriba after Getafe humbling
|Mathieu hits out at Barcelona treatment
|Lukaku and Raiola repeat calls for offensive chant to stop
|De Bruyne keen on new Manchester City deal
|Marcelino laughs off injury after hurting hamstring celebrating
|Milan shouldn´t be losing to weaker teams – Fassone slams Montella´s men
|MLS Review: Sporting KC, Portland keep pressure on
|Wenger unwilling to sacrifice any potential trophy
|Kane worth more than £100m – Noble
|Klopp: I could write a book on defending
|Ederson wishes Mane well after recovering from horror tackle
|Morata shining as Chelsea´s leading man after Juve, Madrid frustration
|Guardiola balks at Chelsea or United fearing in-form Manchester City
|CAF Champions League Review: Etoile Sahel see off Al Ahli Tripoli to reach semi-finals
|Brighton winner was a foul, claims frustrated Benitez
|Spalletti: Unbeaten Inter must go beyond their limits
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Newcastle United 0: Hemed the hero in second home win
|Better late than never - Matuidi delighted with start to life at Juventus
|Inter 1 Genoa 0: Late D´Ambrosio header snatches victory for Spalletti´s side
|Delph a willing deputy for injured City left-back Mendy
|Howedes ruled out for four weeks
|Milan lacked determination and quality in Samp defeat - Montella
|Sheffield Wednesday 2 Sheffield United 4: Clarke at the double in derby win
|Uruguayan Primera Division fixtures cancelled amid referee strike
|Mendy hoping to follow successful City season with World Cup triumph
|Sampdoria 2 AC Milan 0: Duvan Zapata claims family bragging rights
|Dybala backs dropped Higuain to rediscover clinical touch
|21st century boy - Lyon youngster Geubbels makes Ligue 1 history
|Napoli fear more knee surgery for Milik
|Spalletti promises reaction from smarting Inter
|Montella backs ´fired up´ AC Milan to ´raise the bar´
|Meunier: PSG don´t have Neymar dependency
|Pogba could have surgery on hamstring injury – surgeon
|MLS Review: Shield-chasing Toronto beaten again, Union extinguish Fire
|Allegri: Higuain needs to rediscover form after Juve axing
|Juventus great Nedved comes out of retirement
|I´ll be back! Schwarzenegger visits Barcelona
|Are you on loan from Man City? Messi quizzes Girona´s Maffeo
|CAF Champions League Review: Holders Sundowns out on penalties
|Alba lauds Valverde´s impact at in-form Barcelona
|Pjanic: Things will only get better for Juventus
|Bosz points to collective effort despite Aubameyang & Philipp heroics
|Juventus and Napoli make record-breaking Serie A start
|Atletico have improved despite transfer ban, says Simeone
|Championship Review: Pacesetters Leeds, Cardiff & Wolves battle to wins
|Klopp: We are not the Harlem Globetrotters
|Juventus 4 Torino 0: Dybala stars again in rampant derby victory
|Girona 0 Barcelona 3: Centurion Suarez seals Catalan derby triumph
|He´s been brilliant – Henderson delighted with Coutinho contribution
|Klopp sees flawed performance at Leicester as typical of Liverpool
|Benteke knee injury piles more woe on Palace
|Emery angry at failure to give PSG ´very clear´ penalty
|Llorente agrees new four-year Real Madrid deal
|Ronaldo relaxed despite goalscoring woes, says Zidane
|Dyche demands rule change after Van La Parra dive
|Borussia Dortmund 6 Borussia Monchengladbach 1: Aubameyang hat-trick inspires Dortmund rout
|Sane´s simple stuff delights Guardiola after poor pre-season
|Leicester City 2 Liverpool 3: Classy Coutinho helps to halt Reds slump
|Manchester United to take action after Lukaku chants resurface
|Clement shoulders blame as Swansea´s home woes continue
|18 shots, zero goals - why Cristiano Ronaldo is LaLiga´s most frustrated player
|Like Barca without Messi or Madrid without Ronaldo – Verratti insists Neymar-less PSG are still grea
|Chelsea star Morata must continue scintillating form – Conte
|Mourinho hails ´amazing´ Manchester United fans despite reprisal of Lukaku song
|Caixinha stands by ´loud and clear´ Old Firm row with Brown
|Relieved Koeman hails ´incredible´ Niasse
|The boys were not sharp – Mourinho concedes United had to go defensive at Southampton
|Montpellier 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0: 100 per cent record ends in Neymar´s absence
|Five-star Manchester City on best top-flight goal run since 1950s
|Swansea 1 Watford 2: Late Richarlison strike secures victory for Silva´s side
|Deportivo Alaves 1 Real Madrid 2: Ceballos off the mark as champions bounce back
|Burnley 0 Huddersfield Town 0: Spoils shared after uninspired arm-wrestle
|Everton 2 Bournemouth 1: Niasse double relieves pressure on Koeman
|Manchester City 5 Crystal Palace 0: Guardiola´s men sink strugglers to go top
|Southampton 0 Manchester United 1: Lukaku strikes again in unconvincing victory
|Stoke City 0 Chelsea 4: Magic Morata hits hat-trick
|Kane one of the best, Bilic says
|Manchester United fans sing Lukaku chant in defiance of warnings
|I am in love with him! - Pochettino praises derby hero Kane
|Two-goal Kane surpasses 19 Premier League teams for shots against the woodwork
|West Ham 2 Tottenham 3: Kane at the double to play derby hero again
|Pulis regrets comments on Livermore´s West Brom absence
|Rangers 0 Celtic 2: Rogic and Griffiths maintain Old Firm dominance
|Atletico Madrid 2 Sevilla 0: Carrasco, Griezmann send Simeone´s side second
|Ulreich shoulders blame as Bayern colleagues rally around stand-in keeper
|Go **** yourselves - Wright blasts Arsenal fans after Oxlade-Chamberlain backlash
|Falcao revels in career-best streak
|De Bruyne, a drug test and a lot of questions - Mendy reveals origin of Man City move
|Benevento blame captain Lucioni´s failed doping test on cream
|Ibrahimovic stamp was an accident – Mings
|Carroll must stay fit to earn new West Ham deal, says Bilic
|Mourinho: Every Man United forward deserves to start
|Salah better than expected at Liverpool – Klopp
|Wenger: Something will happen to regulate transfer fees
|Mourinho warns Shaw to work hard to regain Manchester United place
|Ancelotti slams ´slow´ Bayern after Wolfsburg fightback