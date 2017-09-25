De Bruyne keen on new Manchester City deal

Kevin De Bruyne expects contract talks with Manchester City to take place soon but is relaxed over his future at the club as he revels in a senior role under Pep Guardiola.
De Bruyne has started the season in superb form for the Premier League leaders, starring in midfield as the fulcrum of some brilliant attacking play.
The Belgium international was again to the fore in Saturday's 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace and revealed City made preliminary contact with his representative Patrick de Koster during the recent transfer window over the prospect of renewing his terms at the Etihad Stadium, even though the 26-year-old's deal has four years left to run.
"There has not really been a conversation," he told reporters. "We both waited until the transfer window was over. They have spoken with Patrick in the summer and said give us time to make the transfers and we speak after the summer.
"That will soon happen, I think. I'm not thinking it has to happen fast. I have a four-year contract.
"Whether I'm four, five or six years under contract, that does not change much, but it's nice the club have so much confidence in me."
De Bruyne has impressed in a slightly deeper playmaking role under Guardiola, with his excellent range of passing to the fore, and the former Chelsea and Wolfsburg man is one of five first-teamers on a players' council at City, alongside club captain Vincent Kompany, Fernandinho, David Silva and top scorer Sergio Aguero.
He wore the captain's armband during the closing stages of the 4-0 win over Feyenoord earlier this month and added: "That shows that I'm on the right track and I'm one of the leaders of the team. I know I'm one of the five on the players' council.
Very proud to have captained this team yesterday, brilliant win! pic.twitter.com/u5z6rFduEe— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) September 14, 2017
"For me, it was also nice to be seen as one of the more adult [players] in the group. That's fun. That does not often happen. I'm the youngest of the five. We shall see [about the captaincy].
"I am very happy at City. Everything is going well for me. I have no reason to go anywhere else. The project City have is superb, so it's best for me."
Another in-form member of Guardiola's squad seemingly going nowhere is Raheem Sterling.
The England winger took his Premier League tally for five to the campaign with a brace against Palace and his manager was quick to discourage Arsenal from considering a January bid.
Sterling was briefly touted as a makeweight in any deal for Alexis Sanchez to move to Manchester ahead of last month's transfer deadline but, now as then, Guardiola told reporters the 22-year-old leaving City is not on the agenda.
5 - Raheem Sterling has scored five goals in his last four Premier League games, as many as he'd scored in his previous 31. Form. pic.twitter.com/gEjLwh2ZNp— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2017
"Raz is staying here," he said. "The club trust him - that is why we have invested a lot of money in him.
"The players we have are going to stay. If they want to leave they are going to leave, but he wants to stay.
"If players want to leave they have to ask the chairman, but there is no chance of that, he is going nowhere."
|Lukaku and Raiola repeat calls for offensive chant to stop
|De Bruyne keen on new Manchester City deal
|Marcelino laughs off injury after hurting hamstring celebrating
|Milan shouldn´t be losing to weaker teams – Fassone slams Montella´s men
|MLS Review: Sporting KC, Portland keep pressure on
|Wenger unwilling to sacrifice any potential trophy
|Kane worth more than £100m – Noble
|Klopp: I could write a book on defending
|Ederson wishes Mane well after recovering from horror tackle
|Morata shining as Chelsea´s leading man after Juve, Madrid frustration
|Guardiola balks at Chelsea or United fearing in-form Manchester City
|CAF Champions League Review: Etoile Sahel see off Al Ahli Tripoli to reach semi-finals
|Brighton winner was a foul, claims frustrated Benitez
|Spalletti: Unbeaten Inter must go beyond their limits
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Newcastle United 0: Hemed the hero in second home win
|Better late than never - Matuidi delighted with start to life at Juventus
|Inter 1 Genoa 0: Late D´Ambrosio header snatches victory for Spalletti´s side
|Delph a willing deputy for injured City left-back Mendy
|Howedes ruled out for four weeks
|Milan lacked determination and quality in Samp defeat - Montella
|Sheffield Wednesday 2 Sheffield United 4: Clarke at the double in derby win
|Uruguayan Primera Division fixtures cancelled amid referee strike
|Mendy hoping to follow successful City season with World Cup triumph
|Sampdoria 2 AC Milan 0: Duvan Zapata claims family bragging rights
|Dybala backs dropped Higuain to rediscover clinical touch
|21st century boy - Lyon youngster Geubbels makes Ligue 1 history
|Napoli fear more knee surgery for Milik
|Spalletti promises reaction from smarting Inter
|Montella backs ´fired up´ AC Milan to ´raise the bar´
|Meunier: PSG don´t have Neymar dependency
|Pogba could have surgery on hamstring injury – surgeon
|MLS Review: Shield-chasing Toronto beaten again, Union extinguish Fire
|Allegri: Higuain needs to rediscover form after Juve axing
|Juventus great Nedved comes out of retirement
|I´ll be back! Schwarzenegger visits Barcelona
|Are you on loan from Man City? Messi quizzes Girona´s Maffeo
|CAF Champions League Review: Holders Sundowns out on penalties
|Alba lauds Valverde´s impact at in-form Barcelona
|Pjanic: Things will only get better for Juventus
|Bosz points to collective effort despite Aubameyang & Philipp heroics
|Juventus and Napoli make record-breaking Serie A start
|Atletico have improved despite transfer ban, says Simeone
|Championship Review: Pacesetters Leeds, Cardiff & Wolves battle to wins
|Klopp: We are not the Harlem Globetrotters
|Juventus 4 Torino 0: Dybala stars again in rampant derby victory
|Girona 0 Barcelona 3: Centurion Suarez seals Catalan derby triumph
|He´s been brilliant – Henderson delighted with Coutinho contribution
|Klopp sees flawed performance at Leicester as typical of Liverpool
|Benteke knee injury piles more woe on Palace
|Emery angry at failure to give PSG ´very clear´ penalty
|Llorente agrees new four-year Real Madrid deal
|Ronaldo relaxed despite goalscoring woes, says Zidane
|Dyche demands rule change after Van La Parra dive
|Borussia Dortmund 6 Borussia Monchengladbach 1: Aubameyang hat-trick inspires Dortmund rout
|Sane´s simple stuff delights Guardiola after poor pre-season
|Leicester City 2 Liverpool 3: Classy Coutinho helps to halt Reds slump
|Manchester United to take action after Lukaku chants resurface
|Clement shoulders blame as Swansea´s home woes continue
|18 shots, zero goals - why Cristiano Ronaldo is LaLiga´s most frustrated player
|Like Barca without Messi or Madrid without Ronaldo – Verratti insists Neymar-less PSG are still grea
|Chelsea star Morata must continue scintillating form – Conte
|Mourinho hails ´amazing´ Manchester United fans despite reprisal of Lukaku song
|Caixinha stands by ´loud and clear´ Old Firm row with Brown
|Relieved Koeman hails ´incredible´ Niasse
|The boys were not sharp – Mourinho concedes United had to go defensive at Southampton
|Montpellier 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0: 100 per cent record ends in Neymar´s absence
|Five-star Manchester City on best top-flight goal run since 1950s
|Swansea 1 Watford 2: Late Richarlison strike secures victory for Silva´s side
|Deportivo Alaves 1 Real Madrid 2: Ceballos off the mark as champions bounce back
|Burnley 0 Huddersfield Town 0: Spoils shared after uninspired arm-wrestle
|Everton 2 Bournemouth 1: Niasse double relieves pressure on Koeman
|Manchester City 5 Crystal Palace 0: Guardiola´s men sink strugglers to go top
|Southampton 0 Manchester United 1: Lukaku strikes again in unconvincing victory
|Stoke City 0 Chelsea 4: Magic Morata hits hat-trick
|Kane one of the best, Bilic says
|Manchester United fans sing Lukaku chant in defiance of warnings
|I am in love with him! - Pochettino praises derby hero Kane
|Two-goal Kane surpasses 19 Premier League teams for shots against the woodwork
|West Ham 2 Tottenham 3: Kane at the double to play derby hero again
|Pulis regrets comments on Livermore´s West Brom absence
|Rangers 0 Celtic 2: Rogic and Griffiths maintain Old Firm dominance
|Atletico Madrid 2 Sevilla 0: Carrasco, Griezmann send Simeone´s side second
|Ulreich shoulders blame as Bayern colleagues rally around stand-in keeper
|Go **** yourselves - Wright blasts Arsenal fans after Oxlade-Chamberlain backlash
|Falcao revels in career-best streak
|De Bruyne, a drug test and a lot of questions - Mendy reveals origin of Man City move
|Benevento blame captain Lucioni´s failed doping test on cream
|Ibrahimovic stamp was an accident – Mings
|Carroll must stay fit to earn new West Ham deal, says Bilic
|Mourinho: Every Man United forward deserves to start
|Salah better than expected at Liverpool – Klopp
|Wenger: Something will happen to regulate transfer fees
|Mourinho warns Shaw to work hard to regain Manchester United place
|Ancelotti slams ´slow´ Bayern after Wolfsburg fightback