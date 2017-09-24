Uruguayan Primera Division fixtures cancelled amid referee strike

The Uruguayan Football Association has been forced to cancel fixtures scheduled for September 24 after the country's referees went on strike.

Following attacks on two officials during an under-19 game between Platense and Basanez on September 23, the Uruguayan Association of Football Referees refused to officiate due to the increasing violence.

This decision has forced the AUF's hand, with five Primera Division matches among the games to be called off.

An AUF statement read: "Given the resolution by the Uruguayan Association of Football Referees to not take charge of games, the AUF has suspended all activities for this Sunday (24/9) in all disciplines and categories."