I´ll be back! Schwarzenegger visits Barcelona

There was a touch of Hollywood at Camp Nou on Saturday when Arnold Schwarzenegger visited LaLiga giants Barcelona.

Former California governor Schwarzenegger was a special guest as he took a tour of the club's facilities before league leaders Barcelona won 3-0 at Girona.

In Barcelona for the second consecutive year to run his Arnold Classic Europe, the 70-year-old Austrian-American – best known for his roles in The Terminator, Commando and Predator – was presented with his own Barca shirt.

"Barca have an amazing history, and the football they play is incredible," said Schwarzenegger.

"There are so many talented players here at the Camp Nou, and seeing all the trophies and videos of these great victories is a real joy."

Barca are top of LaLiga after six games, four points clear of Atletico Madrid and seven ahead of reigning champions Real Madrid.