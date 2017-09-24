Juventus defender Benedikt Howedes will be out of action for four weeks after picking up a thigh injury in training on Thursday.
The Germany international, who is yet to make his debut following his loan move from Schalke in August, has aggravated a previous injury in his left leg.
A statement on Juve's website read: "Initial examinations suggest it is a grade one-two strain and the estimated recovery time is around four weeks.
"A more precise recovery time will be established in due course following daily monitoring of the player and further diagnostic tests."
The injury ruled Howedes out of Saturday's 4-0 derby win over Torino.
|Howedes ruled out for four weeks
|Milan lacked determination and quality in Samp defeat - Montella
|Sheffield Wednesday 2 Sheffield United 4: Clarke at the double in derby win
|Uruguayan Primera Division fixtures cancelled amid referee strike
|Mendy hoping to follow successful City season with World Cup triumph
|Sampdoria 2 AC Milan 0: Duvan Zapata claims family bragging rights
|Dybala backs dropped Higuain to rediscover clinical touch
|21st century boy - Lyon youngster Geubbels makes Ligue 1 history
|Napoli fear more knee surgery for Milik
|Spalletti promises reaction from smarting Inter
|Montella backs ´fired up´ AC Milan to ´raise the bar´
|Meunier: PSG don´t have Neymar dependency
|Pogba could have surgery on hamstring injury – surgeon
|MLS Review: Shield-chasing Toronto beaten again, Union extinguish Fire
|Allegri: Higuain needs to rediscover form after Juve axing
|Juventus great Nedved comes out of retirement
|I´ll be back! Schwarzenegger visits Barcelona
|Are you on loan from Man City? Messi quizzes Girona´s Maffeo
|CAF Champions League Review: Holders Sundowns out on penalties
|Alba lauds Valverde´s impact at in-form Barcelona
|Pjanic: Things will only get better for Juventus
|Bosz points to collective effort despite Aubameyang & Philipp heroics
|Juventus and Napoli make record-breaking Serie A start
|Atletico have improved despite transfer ban, says Simeone
|Championship Review: Pacesetters Leeds, Cardiff & Wolves battle to wins
|Klopp: We are not the Harlem Globetrotters
|Juventus 4 Torino 0: Dybala stars again in rampant derby victory
|Girona 0 Barcelona 3: Centurion Suarez seals Catalan derby triumph
|He´s been brilliant – Henderson delighted with Coutinho contribution
|Klopp sees flawed performance at Leicester as typical of Liverpool
|Benteke knee injury piles more woe on Palace
|Emery angry at failure to give PSG ´very clear´ penalty
|Llorente agrees new four-year Real Madrid deal
|Ronaldo relaxed despite goalscoring woes, says Zidane
|Dyche demands rule change after Van La Parra dive
|Borussia Dortmund 6 Borussia Monchengladbach 1: Aubameyang hat-trick inspires Dortmund rout
|Sane´s simple stuff delights Guardiola after poor pre-season
|Leicester City 2 Liverpool 3: Classy Coutinho helps to halt Reds slump
|Manchester United to take action after Lukaku chants resurface
|Clement shoulders blame as Swansea´s home woes continue
|18 shots, zero goals - why Cristiano Ronaldo is LaLiga´s most frustrated player
|Like Barca without Messi or Madrid without Ronaldo – Verratti insists Neymar-less PSG are still grea
|Chelsea star Morata must continue scintillating form – Conte
|Mourinho hails ´amazing´ Manchester United fans despite reprisal of Lukaku song
|Caixinha stands by ´loud and clear´ Old Firm row with Brown
|Relieved Koeman hails ´incredible´ Niasse
|The boys were not sharp – Mourinho concedes United had to go defensive at Southampton
|Montpellier 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0: 100 per cent record ends in Neymar´s absence
|Five-star Manchester City on best top-flight goal run since 1950s
|Swansea 1 Watford 2: Late Richarlison strike secures victory for Silva´s side
|Deportivo Alaves 1 Real Madrid 2: Ceballos off the mark as champions bounce back
|Burnley 0 Huddersfield Town 0: Spoils shared after uninspired arm-wrestle
|Everton 2 Bournemouth 1: Niasse double relieves pressure on Koeman
|Manchester City 5 Crystal Palace 0: Guardiola´s men sink strugglers to go top
|Southampton 0 Manchester United 1: Lukaku strikes again in unconvincing victory
|Stoke City 0 Chelsea 4: Magic Morata hits hat-trick
|Kane one of the best, Bilic says
|Manchester United fans sing Lukaku chant in defiance of warnings
|I am in love with him! - Pochettino praises derby hero Kane
|Two-goal Kane surpasses 19 Premier League teams for shots against the woodwork
|West Ham 2 Tottenham 3: Kane at the double to play derby hero again
|Pulis regrets comments on Livermore´s West Brom absence
|Rangers 0 Celtic 2: Rogic and Griffiths maintain Old Firm dominance
|Atletico Madrid 2 Sevilla 0: Carrasco, Griezmann send Simeone´s side second
|Ulreich shoulders blame as Bayern colleagues rally around stand-in keeper
|Go **** yourselves - Wright blasts Arsenal fans after Oxlade-Chamberlain backlash
|Falcao revels in career-best streak
|De Bruyne, a drug test and a lot of questions - Mendy reveals origin of Man City move
|Benevento blame captain Lucioni´s failed doping test on cream
|Ibrahimovic stamp was an accident – Mings
|Carroll must stay fit to earn new West Ham deal, says Bilic
|Mourinho: Every Man United forward deserves to start
|Salah better than expected at Liverpool – Klopp
|Wenger: Something will happen to regulate transfer fees
|Mourinho warns Shaw to work hard to regain Manchester United place
|Ancelotti slams ´slow´ Bayern after Wolfsburg fightback
|Semedo, Deulofeu left out of Barcelona trip to Girona
|Conte urges Morata to show Costa aggression
|Guardiola hopes Aguero breaks City record at home
|Lille 0 Monaco 4: Falcao hits double as champions romp to win
|Bayern Munich 2 Wolfsburg 2: Ulreich howler sparks shock comeback
|De Biasi takes charge of Deportivo Alaves
|Srna vows to clear ´name and reputation´ following doping claims
|Neymar to miss PSG´s Montpellier clash
|Costa can win many Atletico trophies, says ex-Chelsea striker Shevchenko
|From Maradona to Messi – Barcelona celebrate 60 years at Camp Nou
|Shakespeare remaining upbeat over Silva saga
|Alex Sandro replaces Marcelo in Brazil squad
|Returning Costa scared of Atletico fitness plans
|Benevento captain Lucioni fails doping test
|Stoke could have one fit centre-back for Chelsea game - Hughes
|Valverde dismisses Real Madrid ´crisis´ talk
|Bakayoko fit after car accident and Hazard ready to start, says Chelsea boss Conte
|Rummenigge calls for transfer window to close on July 31 across Europe
|Nigel Pearson appointed by Belgian side OH Leuven
|UEFA inspector to examine disrupted clash between Arsenal and Cologne
|Mourinho misses out as Allegri, Conte and Zidane battle for Best FIFA Coach of the Year
|Conte encouraged by Musonda and Kenedy progress
|Costa lands in Madrid ahead of Atletico return
|Guardiola endorses Mourinho´s EFL Cup scepticism
|Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo headline FIFA Best shortlist
|Conte thanks Costa after Chelsea exit agreed
|Zidane will not ´go crazy´ despite Real Madrid slump
|Aubameyang is very happy here, Bosz assures Dortmund fans
|Madrid confirm Marcelo hamstring tear
|I hope he doesn´t score! - Zizou wary of Enzo threat
|Major players help teams grow - Simeone happy with selection headaches after Costa move
|Allegri has faith in misfiring Higuain ahead of Turin derby
|PSG must prove big-club credentials after spending spree - Draxler
|Not preventing Neymar´s Barca departure a ´bad decision´ - Rakitic
|Shanghai Shenhua slam ´misleading´ French media over Tevez interview
|There´s no bitterness – Costa ´cool´ with Conte as Atleti return nears
|Copa Libertadores Review: River put eight past Wilstermann, Lanus through
|Ronaldo: I´ll get fit if Real Madrid need me
|Man United and City have put pressure on Liverpool – Klopp
|Aubameyang: China talks were a disaster
|Dembele returns to Barcelona after hamstring surgery
|EFL set to follow Premier League in transfer window change