Dybala backs dropped Higuain to rediscover clinical touch

Paulo Dybala has encouraged struggling Juventus strike partner Gonzalo Higuain to relax and trust the goals will come.

The Bianconeri have won their first six Serie A games this season, with their latest victory the 4-0 defeat of rivals Torino on Saturday.

While Dybala has enjoyed a sensational start to the campaign - plundering 10 goals in those matches, including a brace against Juve's city rivals - Higuain has scored only twice and was dropped to the bench for the clash at Allianz Stadium.

But Dybala believes his fellow Argentine will find his form again, himself having similarly suffered at the beginning of the previous season.

"It's not a great period for [Higuain] because, for a striker, clearly, it's not nice when you don't score," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"He just needs to relax and the goal will come when he least expects it. I was struggling to score at the start of last season, too, but as soon as you break the ice, you keep on going."

6 - For the first time in the Serie A history, two sides – Juventus and Napoli – have both won each of the opening 6 fixtures. Together. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 23, 2017

Dybala may be enjoying a fine run, but he insists trophies mean more to him than his goal tally as Juve look to repeat last season's Serie A and Coppa Italia successes and go one better in the Champions League.

"Goals are great, but the important thing is to win trophies with the team," he said.

"We want to go all the way in all three tournaments again, albeit changing the [Champions League] final result."