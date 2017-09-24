Article

CAF Champions League Review: Etoile Sahel see off Al Ahli Tripoli to reach semi-finals

24 September 2017 22:54

Etoile Sahel have reached the semi-finals of this year's CAF Champions League after edging past Al Ahli Tripoli 2-0 in their second leg clash in Tunisia. 

Last week's first leg ended in a goalless draw, and a brace from Amr Marei was enough to set up a last-four tie against Egyptian side Al Ahly. 

The other semi-final sees Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca take on Algeria's USM Alger. 

