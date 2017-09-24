Related

21st century boy - Lyon youngster Geubbels makes Ligue 1 history

24 September 2017 12:58

Lyon winger Willem Geubbels made history on Saturday when he became the first player born in the 21st century to appear in Ligue 1.

France Under-18 international Geubbels was born on August 16, 2001, meaning his substitute cameo in the 3-3 draw against Dijon came with him aged 16 years, one month and seven days.

Geubbels is the fifth youngest player in Ligue 1 history behind Laurent Paganelli, Joel Frechet - who were both 15 when making their debuts - Albert Rafetraniaina and Neal Maupay.

Lyon lie fifth in the table having twice led against Dijon, who emerged with a point thanks to Cedric Yambere's 65th-minute equaliser.

Bruno Genesio's men host Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday before travelling to Angers.

Sunday 24 September

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 PSG 7 +18 19
2 Monaco 7 +13 18
3 Bordeaux 7 +6 15
4 Saint-Étienne 6 +3 13
5 Olympique Lyonnais 7 +4 12
6 Caen 7 +2 12
7 Nice 7 +2 10
8 Olympique Mars… 6 -1 10
9 Nantes 6 -1 10
10 Guingamp 7 -3 9
11 Angers SCO 7 +1 8
12 Montpellier 7 -1 8
13 Troyes 7 -1 8
14 Toulouse 6 -4 7
15 Amiens SC 7 -6 6
16 Rennes 6 -1 5
17 Dijon 7 -7 5
18 Lille 7 -7 5
19 Strasbourg 6 -7 4
20 Metz 7 -10 3

