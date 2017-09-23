West Ham 2 Tottenham 3: Kane at the double to play derby hero again

Harry Kane ruled the roost in another London derby for Tottenham as they survived a late West Ham rally to claim a 3-2 win on Saturday.
England striker Kane moved his tally in London derbies to 21 goals in 29 games with a quickfire first-half double as Spurs banished memories of last season's London Stadium defeat, which effectively ended their Premier League title charge.
Though their Wembley woes have been well-documented, this performance at a stadium they could have called home was a reminder of Spurs' ruthlessness.
Kane's goals arrived inside four minutes of each other, with Christian Eriksen rewarded for a neat performance with a well-taken effort that makes him the Premier League's top-scoring Dane with 33 strikes.
Spurs were given a late scare as Javier Hernandez headed home and Serge Aurier, making his first Premier League start, was dismissed for two bookable offences, with Cheikhou Kouyate thumping home a header to make a third win of the season hard-earned for Spurs.
West Ham's first defeat in four will see them drop into the bottom three, with Slaven Bilic left to lament his side's inability to capitalise on a dominant early period of the game.
Ten-man Spurs weathered a West Ham fight back to cling on to victory after a frantic second half at London Stadium#WHUTOT pic.twitter.com/RxG7ahkZHB— Premier League (@premierleague) September 23, 2017
The hosts made early gains down the flank of Aurier, with the returning Marko Arnautovic denied a one-on-one by a superb recovery tackle from the Ivorian while also spurning two more promising openings on the left.
Kane's blushes were spared when he flicked wide from two yards, as the offside flag was raised, while West Ham were forced to shuffle the pack when a groin injury ended Michail Antonio's participation early and Andy Carroll came on.
Mark Noble and Moussa Sissoko were nose-to-nose as the latter reacted to a crunching tackle from the Hammers captain and the sudden lift in atmosphere seemed to switch Spurs into life as they went ahead.
West Ham were guilty of affording Christian Eriksen too much room, allowing him to pick out Dele Alli in the right channel, with an accurate cross giving Kane the chance to plant a header beyond the helpless Joe Hart.
That goal had come against the run of play, but Spurs were in complete control within four minutes as Hart saved Alli's close-range effort, only for the ball to magnetise towards Kane, who stroked home.
7 - Harry Kane has now scored seven goals in his last six Premier League games against West Ham. Demolition. pic.twitter.com/jfshMdzFd2— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2017
Spurs again had fortune on their side as they moved further ahead on the hour, Eriksen clipping home smartly after Kane's free-kick smashed off the post to Aurier, whose cross was deflected into the Dane's path.
Kane again hit the woodwork soon after, but the Hammers suddenly had life when Hernandez was allowed to roam the six-yard box unchecked and he headed home Jose Fonte's flick.
Aurier had picked up a booking just before that goal and six minutes later a shaky game was ended early when he needlessly chopped down Carroll in midfield.
Pochettino replaced Eriksen with Harry Winks, perhaps with an eye on Tuesday's Champions League trip to APOEL, but Kouyate's bullet header brought the immediate task into sharp focus.
Bilic was itching on the touchline as Winston Reid blazed over on an angle with team-mates well-placed centrally, with Carroll seeing frantic appeals for a penalty rejected after getting a shove from Davinson Sanchez as the Hammers hopes went up in smoke as a fractious contest ended in a pointless squabble between the players.
Key Opta stats:
- Spurs have won their opening three away games in a league season for the first time since 1991-92.
- Kane now has the best minutes per goal record in Premier League London derbies of any player to score 10-plus goals in capital clashes (112.6 - 21 goals in 29 games).
- Kane has netted seven goals in his last six Premier League games against West Ham.
- Since the start of 2015-16, Dele Alli has provided 11 assists for Harry Kane in the Premier League, more than any other player for a team-mate.
- All 40 of Javier Hernandez's Premier League goals have been from inside the box. Indeed, the only players with a higher 100 per cent record of goals from inside the box are Tim Cahill (56/56) and John Terry (41/41).
- Serge Aurier is the first Spurs player to be sent off in the Premier League since Vlad Chiriches against Stoke City in May 2015, 868 days ago.
|Manchester United fans sing Lukaku chant in defiance of warnings
|I am in love with him! - Pochettino praises derby hero Kane
|Two-goal Kane surpasses 19 Premier League teams for shots against the woodwork
|West Ham 2 Tottenham 3: Kane at the double to play derby hero again
|Pulis regrets comments on Livermore´s West Brom absence
|Rangers 0 Celtic 2: Rogic and Griffiths maintain Old Firm dominance
|Atletico Madrid 2 Sevilla 0: Carrasco, Griezmann send Simeone´s side second
|Ulreich shoulders blame as Bayern colleagues rally around stand-in keeper
|Go **** yourselves - Wright blasts Arsenal fans after Oxlade-Chamberlain backlash
|Falcao revels in career-best streak
|De Bruyne, a drug test and a lot of questions - Mendy reveals origin of Man City move
|Benevento blame captain Lucioni´s failed doping test on cream
|Ibrahimovic stamp was an accident – Mings
|Carroll must stay fit to earn new West Ham deal, says Bilic
|Mourinho: Every Man United forward deserves to start
|Salah better than expected at Liverpool – Klopp
|Wenger: Something will happen to regulate transfer fees
|Mourinho warns Shaw to work hard to regain Manchester United place
|Ancelotti slams ´slow´ Bayern after Wolfsburg fightback
|Semedo, Deulofeu left out of Barcelona trip to Girona
|Conte urges Morata to show Costa aggression
|Guardiola hopes Aguero breaks City record at home
|Lille 0 Monaco 4: Falcao hits double as champions romp to win
|Bayern Munich 2 Wolfsburg 2: Ulreich howler sparks shock comeback
|De Biasi takes charge of Deportivo Alaves
|Srna vows to clear ´name and reputation´ following doping claims
|Neymar to miss PSG´s Montpellier clash
|Costa can win many Atletico trophies, says ex-Chelsea striker Shevchenko
|From Maradona to Messi – Barcelona celebrate 60 years at Camp Nou
|Shakespeare remaining upbeat over Silva saga
|Alex Sandro replaces Marcelo in Brazil squad
|Returning Costa scared of Atletico fitness plans
|Benevento captain Lucioni fails doping test
|Stoke could have one fit centre-back for Chelsea game - Hughes
|Valverde dismisses Real Madrid ´crisis´ talk
|Bakayoko fit after car accident and Hazard ready to start, says Chelsea boss Conte
|Rummenigge calls for transfer window to close on July 31 across Europe
|Nigel Pearson appointed by Belgian side OH Leuven
|UEFA inspector to examine disrupted clash between Arsenal and Cologne
|Mourinho misses out as Allegri, Conte and Zidane battle for Best FIFA Coach of the Year
|Conte encouraged by Musonda and Kenedy progress
|Costa lands in Madrid ahead of Atletico return
|Guardiola endorses Mourinho´s EFL Cup scepticism
|Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo headline FIFA Best shortlist
|Conte thanks Costa after Chelsea exit agreed
|Zidane will not ´go crazy´ despite Real Madrid slump
|Aubameyang is very happy here, Bosz assures Dortmund fans
|Madrid confirm Marcelo hamstring tear
|I hope he doesn´t score! - Zizou wary of Enzo threat
|Major players help teams grow - Simeone happy with selection headaches after Costa move
|Allegri has faith in misfiring Higuain ahead of Turin derby
|PSG must prove big-club credentials after spending spree - Draxler
|Not preventing Neymar´s Barca departure a ´bad decision´ - Rakitic
|Shanghai Shenhua slam ´misleading´ French media over Tevez interview
|There´s no bitterness – Costa ´cool´ with Conte as Atleti return nears
|Copa Libertadores Review: River put eight past Wilstermann, Lanus through
|Ronaldo: I´ll get fit if Real Madrid need me
|Man United and City have put pressure on Liverpool – Klopp
|Aubameyang: China talks were a disaster
|Dembele returns to Barcelona after hamstring surgery
|EFL set to follow Premier League in transfer window change
|Howedes a doubt for Juve derby clash
|It will go well for Dembele at Barca - Aubameyang
|Abraham denies talk of switch to Nigeria
|Defensive worries for bullish Klopp as Liverpool eye Leicester revenge
|Aubameyang: I no longer dream of Real Madrid
|52 passes, 11 players, one goal, no West Brom touches - Manchester City´s Guardiola masterclass exam
|Gundogan set for swift Manchester City return
|Costa´s Atletico return: Griezmann primed to shine alongside Atleti´s prodigal son
|Time to move on from controversial chant, says Lukaku
|Costa´s Atletico return: Torres, Aguero, Falcao and Griezmann and the Rojiblancos´ history of fine f
|Costa´s Atletico return: Bonucci v Allegri, Beckham v Ferguson and more famous player-manager bust-u
|Kane will stay a long time, regardless of winning trophies - Pochettino
|I´ll decide who is first choice - Emery putting foot down over Cavani-Neymar penalty spat
|Costa´s Atletico return: Henry, Tevez, Rooney and other players who went back
|No celebrations for Barry unless West Brom take something from Arsenal
|Benzema wants to retire at Real Madrid
|Atletico Madrid agree Costa deal with Chelsea
|Only Messi´s dad has signed the contract - Benedito disputes Bartomeu claim
|Klopp backs Oxlade-Chamberlain and Liverpool to bounce back
|China won´t compete even in 50 years - Tevez blasts level of Chinese football
|Record revenues over £580m for Manchester United
|Ancelotti defends Bayern fitness coach after Neuer injury
|Burnley sign Lindegaard following Heaton injury
|Injured Liverpool star Lallana steps up training
|Juventus can´t stop Dybala leaving, admits Marotta
|Mertens shrugs off Maradona comparisons after Napoli wondergoal
|Ramos alarmed by Real Madrid´s ´f****** bad start´ in LaLiga
|Wenger denies punishing Sanchez with lack of playing time
|Athletic´s Yeray overcomes cancer for a second time
|Wenger wanted Barry at Arsenal before Manchester City move
|Mourinho: Scrapping EFL Cup could help English clubs in Europe
|Neymar left Barcelona because of Messi – Mathieu
|Dembele drops hint of early Barcelona return
|Copa Libertadores Review: Nine-man Barcelona reach semis, Gremio also advance
|Neville: Rashford as good as Mbappe and Dembele
|MLS Review: Montreal win derby, Atlanta put four past Galaxy
|Madrid can overturn deficit as captain Ramos remains calm
|Neymar wouldn´t have treated Messi like he did Cavani – Forlan
|Zidane not worried after Madrid lose ground on Barca
|Casemiro calls for Madrid calm after shock Betis loss
|Sane sends message to Guardiola as Manchester City shake off West Brom
|Keep calm and carry on – Allegri backs Higuain to rediscover scoring touch
|Bosz proud of table-topping Dortmund after Hamburg triumph
|Montella points to schedule after uninspired Milan win
|Conte confirms Luiz will be fit to face Atletico
|Manchester City boss Guardiola hopeful Gundogan injury not serious
|Real Madrid 0 Real Betis 1: Ronaldo´s return ruined as Sanabria stuns LaLiga champions
|Wilshere is ready for the league - Wenger