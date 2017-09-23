Article

Southampton 0 Manchester United 1: Lukaku strikes again in unconvincing victory

23 September 2017 17:54

Romelu Lukaku scored his eighth goal in as many games for Manchester United to seal a 1-0 victory away to Southampton on Saturday.

The Belgium international converted a rebound in the first half to give Jose Mourinho's side a fifth win in six Premier League games and keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the table.

It was a largely unconvincing performance from the visitors, who made the most of their one clear-cut opportunity in a comfortable first half and spent the majority of the second on the back foot.

Lukaku scored after seeing a header saved by Fraser Forster, prompting a repeat of the controversial chant from the away section in support of the former Everton man, but United created little otherwise in a disjointed display and Mourinho was sent to the stands in the dying minutes.

Mauricio Pellegrino's side enjoyed 70 per cent of the possession in the second half but struggled to find a way through United's rearguard, underlining the attacking problems of a team who have failed to score in nine of their last 11 home league games.

United move on to 16 points, the same as league leaders City, but Mourinho will no doubt want improvement from his side when they travel to Russia to take on CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Nathan Redmond flashed a half-volley over as Saints started in encouraging fashion, but United snatched control of the half on 20 minutes.

Ashley Young, starting again at left-back, danced his way into space and curled a fine cross onto the head of Lukaku and, although Fraser Forster saved his effort superbly, the Belgian had the simple task of scuffing the rebound into the unguarded net.

A large number of United fans celebrated with the controversial chant about Lukaku, despite the player and club asking for them to refrain from singing it this week following a complaint by anti-discrimination body Kick It Out.

United looked comfortable as they kept Saints at bay for the remainder of the half, but the home side stepped up their pursuit of an equaliser after the break and Oriol Romeu flashed a shot wide when the visitors failed to clear a corner.

Redmond then cut inside from the left and fired in a low shot across goal, forcing David de Gea to save well and gather the rebound away from the lurking Shane Long, before the Republic of Ireland striker was denied a clear run at goal by a strong shoulder charge from Phil Jones that went unpunished.

Mourinho responded to the growing pressure by bringing on Ander Herrera in midfield, and United should have snatched a second goal on the break, with Lukaku shooting straight at Forster's feet after being played in by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Fellaini cleared a Dusan Tadic header from just in front of the line and the winger dragged a low cross inches past the right-hand post moments later, before Herrera blasted over the crossbar when given time and space to pick his spot on a rare United attack.

Saints kept up the pressure in the closing minutes but United held firm for an important –  though far from impressive – three points, even as Mourinho was ordered into the stands in injury time by referee Craig Pawson.

 

Key Opta facts:

- Sixteen points from their opening six games is Manchester United's best start to a Premier League season since 2011-12.
- Southampton have failed to score in eight of their last nine home Premier League games, with their 3-2 win against West Ham this season the exception.
- Romelu Lukaku has scored six goals in his six Premier League games this season – Louis Saha is the only other player to have scored as many goals in his first six games for United in the competition.

- Southampton have lost 11 Premier League games in 2017 – as many as they had lost in 2016, with 15 matches still to play this year.

Sponsored links

Saturday 23 September

19:42 Chelsea star Morata must continue scintillating form – Conte
19:33 Mourinho hails ´amazing´ Manchester United fans despite reprisal of Lukaku song
19:22 Caixinha stands by ´loud and clear´ Old Firm row with Brown
19:09 Relieved Koeman hails ´incredible´ Niasse
19:01 The boys were not sharp – Mourinho concedes United had to go defensive at Southampton
18:58 Montpellier 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0: 100 per cent record ends in Neymar´s absence
18:50 Five-star Manchester City on best top-flight goal run since 1950s
18:11 Swansea 1 Watford 2: Late Richarlison strike secures victory for Silva´s side
18:10 Deportivo Alaves 1 Real Madrid 2: Ceballos off the mark as champions bounce back
18:06 Burnley 0 Huddersfield Town 0: Spoils shared after uninspired arm-wrestle
18:02 Everton 2 Bournemouth 1: Niasse double relieves pressure on Koeman
18:01 Manchester City 5 Crystal Palace 0: Guardiola´s men sink strugglers to go top
17:54 Southampton 0 Manchester United 1: Lukaku strikes again in unconvincing victory
17:49 Stoke City 0 Chelsea 4: Magic Morata hits hat-trick
17:38 Kane one of the best, Bilic says
17:14 Manchester United fans sing Lukaku chant in defiance of warnings
16:38 I am in love with him! - Pochettino praises derby hero Kane
16:08 Two-goal Kane surpasses 19 Premier League teams for shots against the woodwork
15:28 West Ham 2 Tottenham 3: Kane at the double to play derby hero again
15:28 Pulis regrets comments on Livermore´s West Brom absence
14:58 Rangers 0 Celtic 2: Rogic and Griffiths maintain Old Firm dominance
14:52 Atletico Madrid 2 Sevilla 0: Carrasco, Griezmann send Simeone´s side second
12:47 Ulreich shoulders blame as Bayern colleagues rally around stand-in keeper
11:44 Go **** yourselves - Wright blasts Arsenal fans after Oxlade-Chamberlain backlash
10:54 Falcao revels in career-best streak
10:38 De Bruyne, a drug test and a lot of questions - Mendy reveals origin of Man City move
10:09 Benevento blame captain Lucioni´s failed doping test on cream
08:26 Ibrahimovic stamp was an accident – Mings
07:16 Carroll must stay fit to earn new West Ham deal, says Bilic
05:05 Mourinho: Every Man United forward deserves to start
02:41 Salah better than expected at Liverpool – Klopp
02:03 Wenger: Something will happen to regulate transfer fees
00:11 Mourinho warns Shaw to work hard to regain Manchester United place
00:03 Ancelotti slams ´slow´ Bayern after Wolfsburg fightback

Friday 22 September

23:45 Semedo, Deulofeu left out of Barcelona trip to Girona
23:30 Conte urges Morata to show Costa aggression
23:30 Guardiola hopes Aguero breaks City record at home
22:38 Lille 0 Monaco 4: Falcao hits double as champions romp to win
22:32 Bayern Munich 2 Wolfsburg 2: Ulreich howler sparks shock comeback
21:59 De Biasi takes charge of Deportivo Alaves
21:04 Srna vows to clear ´name and reputation´ following doping claims
20:48 Neymar to miss PSG´s Montpellier clash
20:05 Costa can win many Atletico trophies, says ex-Chelsea striker Shevchenko
19:26 From Maradona to Messi – Barcelona celebrate 60 years at Camp Nou
19:21 Shakespeare remaining upbeat over Silva saga
19:03 Alex Sandro replaces Marcelo in Brazil squad
18:49 Returning Costa scared of Atletico fitness plans
18:31 Benevento captain Lucioni fails doping test
18:12 Stoke could have one fit centre-back for Chelsea game - Hughes
18:12 Valverde dismisses Real Madrid ´crisis´ talk
17:32 Bakayoko fit after car accident and Hazard ready to start, says Chelsea boss Conte
17:19 Rummenigge calls for transfer window to close on July 31 across Europe
17:12 Nigel Pearson appointed by Belgian side OH Leuven
16:55 UEFA inspector to examine disrupted clash between Arsenal and Cologne
16:37 Mourinho misses out as Allegri, Conte and Zidane battle for Best FIFA Coach of the Year
16:29 Conte encouraged by Musonda and Kenedy progress
16:10 Costa lands in Madrid ahead of Atletico return
15:58 Guardiola endorses Mourinho´s EFL Cup scepticism
15:31 Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo headline FIFA Best shortlist
15:12 Conte thanks Costa after Chelsea exit agreed
15:11 Zidane will not ´go crazy´ despite Real Madrid slump
14:43 Aubameyang is very happy here, Bosz assures Dortmund fans
14:35 Madrid confirm Marcelo hamstring tear
14:25 I hope he doesn´t score! - Zizou wary of Enzo threat
14:01 Major players help teams grow - Simeone happy with selection headaches after Costa move
13:39 Allegri has faith in misfiring Higuain ahead of Turin derby
13:06 PSG must prove big-club credentials after spending spree - Draxler
11:40 Not preventing Neymar´s Barca departure a ´bad decision´ - Rakitic
11:26 Shanghai Shenhua slam ´misleading´ French media over Tevez interview
10:07 There´s no bitterness – Costa ´cool´ with Conte as Atleti return nears
05:21 Copa Libertadores Review: River put eight past Wilstermann, Lanus through
03:47 Ronaldo: I´ll get fit if Real Madrid need me
02:07 Man United and City have put pressure on Liverpool – Klopp
01:43 Aubameyang: China talks were a disaster
00:46 Dembele returns to Barcelona after hamstring surgery
00:41 EFL set to follow Premier League in transfer window change

Thursday 21 September

23:34 Howedes a doubt for Juve derby clash
23:08 It will go well for Dembele at Barca - Aubameyang
22:32 Abraham denies talk of switch to Nigeria
22:15 Defensive worries for bullish Klopp as Liverpool eye Leicester revenge
21:47 Aubameyang: I no longer dream of Real Madrid
21:33 52 passes, 11 players, one goal, no West Brom touches - Manchester City´s Guardiola masterclass exam
19:37 Gundogan set for swift Manchester City return
19:21 Costa´s Atletico return: Griezmann primed to shine alongside Atleti´s prodigal son
19:18 Time to move on from controversial chant, says Lukaku
19:03 Costa´s Atletico return: Torres, Aguero, Falcao and Griezmann and the Rojiblancos´ history of fine f
18:54 Costa´s Atletico return: Bonucci v Allegri, Beckham v Ferguson and more famous player-manager bust-u
18:27 Kane will stay a long time, regardless of winning trophies - Pochettino
17:36 I´ll decide who is first choice - Emery putting foot down over Cavani-Neymar penalty spat
17:11 Costa´s Atletico return: Henry, Tevez, Rooney and other players who went back
16:16 No celebrations for Barry unless West Brom take something from Arsenal
15:46 Benzema wants to retire at Real Madrid
15:39 Atletico Madrid agree Costa deal with Chelsea
15:30 Only Messi´s dad has signed the contract - Benedito disputes Bartomeu claim
15:23 Klopp backs Oxlade-Chamberlain and Liverpool to bounce back
15:02 China won´t compete even in 50 years - Tevez blasts level of Chinese football
14:19 Record revenues over £580m for Manchester United
14:17 Ancelotti defends Bayern fitness coach after Neuer injury
13:54 Burnley sign Lindegaard following Heaton injury
13:45 Injured Liverpool star Lallana steps up training
13:39 Juventus can´t stop Dybala leaving, admits Marotta
12:34 Mertens shrugs off Maradona comparisons after Napoli wondergoal
12:18 Ramos alarmed by Real Madrid´s ´f****** bad start´ in LaLiga
11:48 Wenger denies punishing Sanchez with lack of playing time
11:07 Athletic´s Yeray overcomes cancer for a second time
10:54 Wenger wanted Barry at Arsenal before Manchester City move
10:12 Mourinho: Scrapping EFL Cup could help English clubs in Europe
10:08 Neymar left Barcelona because of Messi – Mathieu
09:07 Dembele drops hint of early Barcelona return
05:18 Copa Libertadores Review: Nine-man Barcelona reach semis, Gremio also advance
04:00 Neville: Rashford as good as Mbappe and Dembele
03:57 MLS Review: Montreal win derby, Atlanta put four past Galaxy
03:12 Madrid can overturn deficit as captain Ramos remains calm
02:53 Neymar wouldn´t have treated Messi like he did Cavani – Forlan
01:15 Zidane not worried after Madrid lose ground on Barca
01:10 Casemiro calls for Madrid calm after shock Betis loss
01:08 Sane sends message to Guardiola as Manchester City shake off West Brom
00:30 Keep calm and carry on – Allegri backs Higuain to rediscover scoring touch
00:22 Bosz proud of table-topping Dortmund after Hamburg triumph
00:08 Montella points to schedule after uninspired Milan win
00:07 Conte confirms Luiz will be fit to face Atletico
00:03 Manchester City boss Guardiola hopeful Gundogan injury not serious
00:01 Real Madrid 0 Real Betis 1: Ronaldo´s return ruined as Sanabria stuns LaLiga champions
00:00 Wilshere is ready for the league - Wenger

Facebook