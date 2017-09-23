Manchester City 5 Crystal Palace 0: Guardiola´s men sink strugglers to go top

Free-scoring Manchester City added to Crystal Palace's mounting misery with a 5-0 win at the Etihad Stadium, a result that sent Pep Guardiola's men top of the Premier League.
Palace are the only team without a goal in Europe's five major divisions this season after a sixth straight top-flight defeat, and the scale of the task facing the recently appointed Roy Hodgson is thrown into a stark light by a fixture list that places Manchester United and Chelsea next on their agenda.
Contrary to the final scoreline, Hodgson's men acquitted themselves well in the first half and should have led through Ruben Loftus-Cheek before a splendid opener from Leroy Sane arrived a minute before half-time.
Raheem Sterling's quickfire second-half brace put the result beyond any semblance of doubt and an overworked Wayne Hennessey in the Palace goal was unable to keep out Sergio Aguero's 79th-minute header from Sane's cross.
The goal moved Aguero to within one strike of Eric Brook's all-time club scoring record of 177 and an excellent fifth from substitute Fabian Delph extended the goal-difference advantage Guardiola's side enjoy over Manchester United at the summit to four.
How many more goals 'til you're the Club's all-time record goalscorer, @aguerosergiokun? pic.twitter.com/IkLyHwWoLy— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 23, 2017
Despite the array of City attacking talent on the field, they almost opened the scoring courtesy of a Palace defender in the seventh minute when Mamadou Sakho headed Kevin De Bruyne's testing cross against his own post.
Guardiola's men were not operating with the pleasing fluency of their recent outings but should have led in the 12th minute, with Fernandinho blasting straight at Hennessey after Nicolas Otamendi's attempt from a right-wing corner dropped to him seven yards out.
Hennessey was operating behind an amply stocked defence, well drilled by Hodgson, whose team nearly led in the 19th minute.
Loftus-Cheek let fly from the edge of the area and his shot clipped a lunging Otamendi before bouncing clear off Ederson's right-hand post.
The Chelsea loanee then spurned a glorious chance on the end of Andros Townsend's deflected cross and an uncomfortable period for City was compounded by left-back Benjamin Mendy limping off with a knee injury.
Aguero lifted over left-footed when Sane presented him with the chance to score his 176th goal for the club before the Germany international took matters majestically into his own hands, touching David Silva's chipped return pass over Scott Dann and slotting home on the half volley.
Sane turned provider six minute into the second period, Silva sliding a pass down the left channel for him to send over a low cross and hand Sterling a simple finish.
The England winger should have doubled his tally when he blasted into the side-netting shortly afterwards and Aguero shot too close to Hennessey at the end of a solo run.
Those two players combined to make it 3-0 before the hour – Aguero knocking De Bruyne's raking ball back across goal for Sterling to convert.
5 - Raheem Sterling has scored five goals in his last four Premier League games, as many as he'd scored in his previous 31. Form. pic.twitter.com/gEjLwh2ZNp— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2017
Palace were rocking and Aguero released Sane into the box, where Hennessey stood firm despite his earlier protection having evaporated.
Guardiola remonstrated extensively after a Sane penalty claim fell on deaf ears with 15 minutes to play, but it was his slumped counterpart in the opposite dugout who could reflect on more genuine reasons for anguish by the time Aguero got in on the act.
Hodgson handed Delph his England debut in 2014 but would rather not have seen a career that has stalled through fitness woes in Manchester dazzlingly spark a minute from time, as he cut inside and looped a right-footed shot into the top corner.
|Swansea 1 Watford 2: Late Richarlison strike secures victory for Silva´s side
|Deportivo Alaves 1 Real Madrid 2: Ceballos off the mark as champions bounce back
|Burnley 0 Huddersfield Town 0: Spoils shared after uninspired arm-wrestle
|Everton 2 Bournemouth 1: Niasse double relieves pressure on Koeman
|Manchester City 5 Crystal Palace 0: Guardiola´s men sink strugglers to go top
|Southampton 0 Manchester United 1: Lukaku strikes again in unconvincing victory
|Stoke City 0 Chelsea 4: Magic Morata hits hat-trick
|Kane one of the best, Bilic says
|Manchester United fans sing Lukaku chant in defiance of warnings
|I am in love with him! - Pochettino praises derby hero Kane
|Two-goal Kane surpasses 19 Premier League teams for shots against the woodwork
|West Ham 2 Tottenham 3: Kane at the double to play derby hero again
|Pulis regrets comments on Livermore´s West Brom absence
|Rangers 0 Celtic 2: Rogic and Griffiths maintain Old Firm dominance
|Atletico Madrid 2 Sevilla 0: Carrasco, Griezmann send Simeone´s side second
|Ulreich shoulders blame as Bayern colleagues rally around stand-in keeper
|Go **** yourselves - Wright blasts Arsenal fans after Oxlade-Chamberlain backlash
|Falcao revels in career-best streak
|De Bruyne, a drug test and a lot of questions - Mendy reveals origin of Man City move
|Benevento blame captain Lucioni´s failed doping test on cream
|Ibrahimovic stamp was an accident – Mings
|Carroll must stay fit to earn new West Ham deal, says Bilic
|Mourinho: Every Man United forward deserves to start
|Salah better than expected at Liverpool – Klopp
|Wenger: Something will happen to regulate transfer fees
|Mourinho warns Shaw to work hard to regain Manchester United place
|Ancelotti slams ´slow´ Bayern after Wolfsburg fightback
|Semedo, Deulofeu left out of Barcelona trip to Girona
|Conte urges Morata to show Costa aggression
|Guardiola hopes Aguero breaks City record at home
|Lille 0 Monaco 4: Falcao hits double as champions romp to win
|Bayern Munich 2 Wolfsburg 2: Ulreich howler sparks shock comeback
|De Biasi takes charge of Deportivo Alaves
|Srna vows to clear ´name and reputation´ following doping claims
|Neymar to miss PSG´s Montpellier clash
|Costa can win many Atletico trophies, says ex-Chelsea striker Shevchenko
|From Maradona to Messi – Barcelona celebrate 60 years at Camp Nou
|Shakespeare remaining upbeat over Silva saga
|Alex Sandro replaces Marcelo in Brazil squad
|Returning Costa scared of Atletico fitness plans
|Benevento captain Lucioni fails doping test
|Stoke could have one fit centre-back for Chelsea game - Hughes
|Valverde dismisses Real Madrid ´crisis´ talk
|Bakayoko fit after car accident and Hazard ready to start, says Chelsea boss Conte
|Rummenigge calls for transfer window to close on July 31 across Europe
|Nigel Pearson appointed by Belgian side OH Leuven
|UEFA inspector to examine disrupted clash between Arsenal and Cologne
|Mourinho misses out as Allegri, Conte and Zidane battle for Best FIFA Coach of the Year
|Conte encouraged by Musonda and Kenedy progress
|Costa lands in Madrid ahead of Atletico return
|Guardiola endorses Mourinho´s EFL Cup scepticism
|Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo headline FIFA Best shortlist
|Conte thanks Costa after Chelsea exit agreed
|Zidane will not ´go crazy´ despite Real Madrid slump
|Aubameyang is very happy here, Bosz assures Dortmund fans
|Madrid confirm Marcelo hamstring tear
|I hope he doesn´t score! - Zizou wary of Enzo threat
|Major players help teams grow - Simeone happy with selection headaches after Costa move
|Allegri has faith in misfiring Higuain ahead of Turin derby
|PSG must prove big-club credentials after spending spree - Draxler
|Not preventing Neymar´s Barca departure a ´bad decision´ - Rakitic
|Shanghai Shenhua slam ´misleading´ French media over Tevez interview
|There´s no bitterness – Costa ´cool´ with Conte as Atleti return nears
|Copa Libertadores Review: River put eight past Wilstermann, Lanus through
|Ronaldo: I´ll get fit if Real Madrid need me
|Man United and City have put pressure on Liverpool – Klopp
|Aubameyang: China talks were a disaster
|Dembele returns to Barcelona after hamstring surgery
|EFL set to follow Premier League in transfer window change
|Howedes a doubt for Juve derby clash
|It will go well for Dembele at Barca - Aubameyang
|Abraham denies talk of switch to Nigeria
|Defensive worries for bullish Klopp as Liverpool eye Leicester revenge
|Aubameyang: I no longer dream of Real Madrid
|52 passes, 11 players, one goal, no West Brom touches - Manchester City´s Guardiola masterclass exam
|Gundogan set for swift Manchester City return
|Costa´s Atletico return: Griezmann primed to shine alongside Atleti´s prodigal son
|Time to move on from controversial chant, says Lukaku
|Costa´s Atletico return: Torres, Aguero, Falcao and Griezmann and the Rojiblancos´ history of fine f
|Costa´s Atletico return: Bonucci v Allegri, Beckham v Ferguson and more famous player-manager bust-u
|Kane will stay a long time, regardless of winning trophies - Pochettino
|I´ll decide who is first choice - Emery putting foot down over Cavani-Neymar penalty spat
|Costa´s Atletico return: Henry, Tevez, Rooney and other players who went back
|No celebrations for Barry unless West Brom take something from Arsenal
|Benzema wants to retire at Real Madrid
|Atletico Madrid agree Costa deal with Chelsea
|Only Messi´s dad has signed the contract - Benedito disputes Bartomeu claim
|Klopp backs Oxlade-Chamberlain and Liverpool to bounce back
|China won´t compete even in 50 years - Tevez blasts level of Chinese football
|Record revenues over £580m for Manchester United
|Ancelotti defends Bayern fitness coach after Neuer injury
|Burnley sign Lindegaard following Heaton injury
|Injured Liverpool star Lallana steps up training
|Juventus can´t stop Dybala leaving, admits Marotta
|Mertens shrugs off Maradona comparisons after Napoli wondergoal
|Ramos alarmed by Real Madrid´s ´f****** bad start´ in LaLiga
|Wenger denies punishing Sanchez with lack of playing time
|Athletic´s Yeray overcomes cancer for a second time
|Wenger wanted Barry at Arsenal before Manchester City move
|Mourinho: Scrapping EFL Cup could help English clubs in Europe
|Neymar left Barcelona because of Messi – Mathieu
|Dembele drops hint of early Barcelona return
|Copa Libertadores Review: Nine-man Barcelona reach semis, Gremio also advance
|Neville: Rashford as good as Mbappe and Dembele
|MLS Review: Montreal win derby, Atlanta put four past Galaxy
|Madrid can overturn deficit as captain Ramos remains calm
|Neymar wouldn´t have treated Messi like he did Cavani – Forlan
|Zidane not worried after Madrid lose ground on Barca
|Casemiro calls for Madrid calm after shock Betis loss
|Sane sends message to Guardiola as Manchester City shake off West Brom
|Keep calm and carry on – Allegri backs Higuain to rediscover scoring touch
|Bosz proud of table-topping Dortmund after Hamburg triumph
|Montella points to schedule after uninspired Milan win
|Conte confirms Luiz will be fit to face Atletico
|Manchester City boss Guardiola hopeful Gundogan injury not serious
|Real Madrid 0 Real Betis 1: Ronaldo´s return ruined as Sanabria stuns LaLiga champions
|Wilshere is ready for the league - Wenger