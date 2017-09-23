De Bruyne, a drug test and a lot of questions - Mendy reveals origin of Man City move

Benjamin Mendy has revealed how a chat with Kevin De Bruyne as the pair were being drug tested helped convince him to join Manchester City.

After helping Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League semi-finals, City shelled out an estimated £50million for his services.

Mendy has made a fine start to life in England, playing on the left side of Pep Guardiola's 3-5-2 formation.

The France international faced City last season in the Champions League and a chance post-match meeting with playmaker De Bruyne provided Mendy with the perfect opportunity to find out more about life in Manchester.

Mendy told The Telegraph: "After the game at the Etihad I was in anti-doping control with Kevin De Bruyne and had the opportunity then to ask him lots of questions.

"I knew at that point it was going to be my destination. And yes, Kevin asked me straight – 'When are you coming to join us?' And I said: 'As soon as they come and ask for me!'"