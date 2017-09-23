Championship Review: Pacesetters Leeds, Cardiff & Wolves battle to wins

Leeds United, Cardiff City and Wolves remain locked together at the Championship summit after they all battled to hard-earned wins that moved them on to 20 points.
Aston Villa prevailed in the battle of the former European Cup winners against Nottingham Forest at Villa Park, while neighbours Birmingham City began life after Harry Redknapp by holding Derby County to a draw.
That was one of six games to finish all-square on Saturday, although there was clear daylight between Bolton Wanderers and Brentford.
Christiansen lauds 'intense' Leeds win
Leeds will square off against Cardiff on Tuesday ahead of their opponents on goal difference after seeing off Ipswich Town in a thrilling 3-2 triumph at Elland Road.
Visiting goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski fumbled Pablo Hernandez's corner over the line – a blunder that would prove decisive – in the 67th minute, although Joe Garner set up a grandstand finish.
Important victory today and what a fantastic atmosphere at Elland Road .. pic.twitter.com/kyphAeAB3E— P.-M. Lasogga (@Lasogga10) September 23, 2017
Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Kalvin Phillips struck in the first half either side of David McGoldrick's headed equaliser and Leeds boss Thomas Cristiansen said: "It was an intense game that had everything. During the 90 minutes, we were in front and immediately after the 1-1 goal we managed to score.
"Then in the second half we should keep the result, trying to control the game a little better, but we suffered at the end. The most important thing is we got the three points."
Joe Ralls' 73rd-minute penalty gave Cardiff a 2-1 win at Sunderland, a first victory of the month for Neil Warnock's side that leaves the Black Cats in the relegation zone.
Wolves won by the same scoreline against Barnsley in dramatic circumstances at Molineux, where Adam Jackson cancelled out Bright Enobakhare's opener in the first minute of stoppage time, only for Alfred N'Diaye to strike two minutes later.
.@Nuno speaks to Wolves TV following his side's late 2-1 win against @bfc_official in the @SkyBetChamp at Molineux.— Wolves (@Wolves) September 23, 2017
pic.twitter.com/Zifj77SR2V
Back-to-back boost for Bruce
Conor Hourihane hit a career landmark at Villa Park, with his 50th league goal securing a 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest.
The visitors were level through Daryl Murphy – Albert Adomah having rounded Forest keeper Jordan Smith to open the scoring – but Hourihane's free-kick with an hour played ensured Steve Bruce's side backed up last weekend's 3-0 win at Barnsley.
Brentford arrived at Bolton searching for a first win of the season and got it as Yoann Barbet's free-kick, Nico Yennaris' superb long-range effort and Ollie Watkins' late third sealed an emphatic 3-0 triumph. The hosts are still waiting for their first victory.
STAR OF THE DAY: @BarbetYoann was brought on as an early substitute for @BrentfordFC today.— EFL (@EFL) September 23, 2017
The centre-back certainly took his chance... pic.twitter.com/0LeRVdbpbM
Carsley makes point with Blues
Birmingham remain second bottom, a place above Bolton, but left Derby with a point as City's Lukas Jutkiewicz and County's Sam Winnall traded second-half goals in a 1-1 draw.
It means caretaker manager Lee Carsley is on the board after a day when most teams ended with something to show for their efforts.
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's late leveller saved a 1-1 draw for Reading at home to Hull City, while Cyrus Christie did likewise for Middlesbrough at Fulham.
The games between Preston North End and Millwall, Norwich City and Bristol City and Burton Albion's trip to Queens Park Rangers all ended goalless.
|Juventus and Napoli make record-breaking Serie A start
|Atletico have improved despite transfer ban, says Simeone
|Championship Review: Pacesetters Leeds, Cardiff & Wolves battle to wins
|Klopp: We are not the Harlem Globetrotters
|Juventus 4 Torino 0: Dybala stars again in rampant derby victory
|Girona 0 Barcelona 3: Centurion Suarez seals Catalan derby triumph
|He´s been brilliant – Henderson delighted with Coutinho contribution
|Klopp sees flawed performance at Leicester as typical of Liverpool
|Benteke knee injury piles more woe on Palace
|Emery angry at failure to give PSG ´very clear´ penalty
|Llorente agrees new four-year Real Madrid deal
|Ronaldo relaxed despite goalscoring woes, says Zidane
|Dyche demands rule change after Van La Parra dive
|Borussia Dortmund 6 Borussia Monchengladbach 1: Aubameyang hat-trick inspires Dortmund rout
|Sane´s simple stuff delights Guardiola after poor pre-season
|Leicester City 2 Liverpool 3: Classy Coutinho helps to halt Reds slump
|Manchester United to take action after Lukaku chants resurface
|Clement shoulders blame as Swansea´s home woes continue
|18 shots, zero goals - why Cristiano Ronaldo is LaLiga´s most frustrated player
|Like Barca without Messi or Madrid without Ronaldo – Verratti insists Neymar-less PSG are still grea
|Chelsea star Morata must continue scintillating form – Conte
|Mourinho hails ´amazing´ Manchester United fans despite reprisal of Lukaku song
|Caixinha stands by ´loud and clear´ Old Firm row with Brown
|Relieved Koeman hails ´incredible´ Niasse
|The boys were not sharp – Mourinho concedes United had to go defensive at Southampton
|Montpellier 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0: 100 per cent record ends in Neymar´s absence
|Five-star Manchester City on best top-flight goal run since 1950s
|Swansea 1 Watford 2: Late Richarlison strike secures victory for Silva´s side
|Deportivo Alaves 1 Real Madrid 2: Ceballos off the mark as champions bounce back
|Burnley 0 Huddersfield Town 0: Spoils shared after uninspired arm-wrestle
|Everton 2 Bournemouth 1: Niasse double relieves pressure on Koeman
|Manchester City 5 Crystal Palace 0: Guardiola´s men sink strugglers to go top
|Southampton 0 Manchester United 1: Lukaku strikes again in unconvincing victory
|Stoke City 0 Chelsea 4: Magic Morata hits hat-trick
|Kane one of the best, Bilic says
|Manchester United fans sing Lukaku chant in defiance of warnings
|I am in love with him! - Pochettino praises derby hero Kane
|Two-goal Kane surpasses 19 Premier League teams for shots against the woodwork
|West Ham 2 Tottenham 3: Kane at the double to play derby hero again
|Pulis regrets comments on Livermore´s West Brom absence
|Rangers 0 Celtic 2: Rogic and Griffiths maintain Old Firm dominance
|Atletico Madrid 2 Sevilla 0: Carrasco, Griezmann send Simeone´s side second
|Ulreich shoulders blame as Bayern colleagues rally around stand-in keeper
|Go **** yourselves - Wright blasts Arsenal fans after Oxlade-Chamberlain backlash
|Falcao revels in career-best streak
|De Bruyne, a drug test and a lot of questions - Mendy reveals origin of Man City move
|Benevento blame captain Lucioni´s failed doping test on cream
|Ibrahimovic stamp was an accident – Mings
|Carroll must stay fit to earn new West Ham deal, says Bilic
|Mourinho: Every Man United forward deserves to start
|Salah better than expected at Liverpool – Klopp
|Wenger: Something will happen to regulate transfer fees
|Mourinho warns Shaw to work hard to regain Manchester United place
|Ancelotti slams ´slow´ Bayern after Wolfsburg fightback
|Semedo, Deulofeu left out of Barcelona trip to Girona
|Conte urges Morata to show Costa aggression
|Guardiola hopes Aguero breaks City record at home
|Lille 0 Monaco 4: Falcao hits double as champions romp to win
|Bayern Munich 2 Wolfsburg 2: Ulreich howler sparks shock comeback
|De Biasi takes charge of Deportivo Alaves
|Srna vows to clear ´name and reputation´ following doping claims
|Neymar to miss PSG´s Montpellier clash
|Costa can win many Atletico trophies, says ex-Chelsea striker Shevchenko
|From Maradona to Messi – Barcelona celebrate 60 years at Camp Nou
|Shakespeare remaining upbeat over Silva saga
|Alex Sandro replaces Marcelo in Brazil squad
|Returning Costa scared of Atletico fitness plans
|Benevento captain Lucioni fails doping test
|Stoke could have one fit centre-back for Chelsea game - Hughes
|Valverde dismisses Real Madrid ´crisis´ talk
|Bakayoko fit after car accident and Hazard ready to start, says Chelsea boss Conte
|Rummenigge calls for transfer window to close on July 31 across Europe
|Nigel Pearson appointed by Belgian side OH Leuven
|UEFA inspector to examine disrupted clash between Arsenal and Cologne
|Mourinho misses out as Allegri, Conte and Zidane battle for Best FIFA Coach of the Year
|Conte encouraged by Musonda and Kenedy progress
|Costa lands in Madrid ahead of Atletico return
|Guardiola endorses Mourinho´s EFL Cup scepticism
|Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo headline FIFA Best shortlist
|Conte thanks Costa after Chelsea exit agreed
|Zidane will not ´go crazy´ despite Real Madrid slump
|Aubameyang is very happy here, Bosz assures Dortmund fans
|Madrid confirm Marcelo hamstring tear
|I hope he doesn´t score! - Zizou wary of Enzo threat
|Major players help teams grow - Simeone happy with selection headaches after Costa move
|Allegri has faith in misfiring Higuain ahead of Turin derby
|PSG must prove big-club credentials after spending spree - Draxler
|Not preventing Neymar´s Barca departure a ´bad decision´ - Rakitic
|Shanghai Shenhua slam ´misleading´ French media over Tevez interview
|There´s no bitterness – Costa ´cool´ with Conte as Atleti return nears
|Copa Libertadores Review: River put eight past Wilstermann, Lanus through
|Ronaldo: I´ll get fit if Real Madrid need me
|Man United and City have put pressure on Liverpool – Klopp
|Aubameyang: China talks were a disaster
|Dembele returns to Barcelona after hamstring surgery
|EFL set to follow Premier League in transfer window change