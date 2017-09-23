Borussia Dortmund 6 Borussia Monchengladbach 1: Aubameyang hat-trick inspires Dortmund rout

Borussia Dortmund returned to the Bundesliga summit after producing a scintillating attacking display to crush Borussia Monchengladbach 6-1 at Signal Iduna Park.
Peter Bosz's side had briefly lost top spot following Hoffenheim's 2-0 win over Schalke earlier on Saturday, but an imperious performance secured all three points against a shell-shocked Gladbach.
Two superb goals from Maximilian Philipp got them on their way before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who hit the woodwork three times, delivered a striking masterclass to score a hat-trick.
Despite Dortmund's dominance, Gladbach carved out a number of openings themselves and scored a consolation through Lars Stindl just after the hour – the first goal Dortmund have conceded in the league this season.
Julien Weigl then scored the game's best goal with a dipping volley from distance with a little over 10 minutes remaining.
The win sets Dortmund up perfectly for their mouth-watering Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Gladbach, meanwhile, will need to pick themselves up for the visit of Hannover next weekend.
UND AUCH DER IST DRIN! WAHNSINN! #bvbbmg 5-0 (62') pic.twitter.com/xL8fNEUD8n— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) September 23, 2017
Dortmund dominated possession in the early stages, but an incisive counter attack by Gladbach after 10 minutes created the game's first clear chance.
Thorgan Hazard took advantage of an error by Weigl to drive towards the Dortmund area, but his powerful strike was too close to Roman Burki, who comfortably parried away.
Dortmund had to wait until the 19th minute before carving out their first opportunity. Sokratis Papastathopoulos created enough room on the edge of the area to scuff a half-volley towards goal, but Tobias Sippel was equal to it.
Christian Pulisic saw his deflected shot tipped over the bar by Sippel as the hosts cranked up the pressure.
Sippel then produced a stunning save to deny Aubameyang from point-blank range after the Gabon striker had latched onto Mario Gotze's clever header.
From the resulting corner, Aubameyang ghosted in at the back post, only to be denied by the woodwork.
In an action-packed few minutes for the striker, he turned provider for the opener as his precise cross was wonderfully converted on the volley by Philipp.
Philipp then scored his second in the 38th minute after taking advantage of some generous defending from the visitors.
An interception on the edge of the area allowed Jeremy Toljan the space down Gladbach's left to pull back for Philipp to expertly dispatch the ball into the top corner.
Aubameyang was denied again by the post, via a remarkable save from Sippel, but he finally got on the scoresheet a minute before the break.
Sokratis strode out of defence before playing a defence-splitting pass into Gotze's path, and the Germany international calmly rolled the ball across goal for Aubameyang to slot into an empty net.
Any thoughts that Dortmund would let up their relentless approach in the second half were dispelled four minutes after the break as Aubameyang scored his second.
His header from Gotze's free-kick cannoned back off the post but fell fortuitously for him to tap into an unguarded net again.
Aubameyang's hat-trick came in the 62nd minute, as he ran onto Mahmoud Dahoud's throughball to round Sippel and squeeze in from an acute angle.
Gladbach barely had time to breathe in the second period, but they found a consolation goal soon after when Stindl slotted home after good work from Hazard down Dortmund's right.
But Weigl had the final say with a stunning late volley as Dortmund gleefully reclaimed top spot.
Key Opta Stats:
- With 16 points and a goal difference of +18, Dortmund have managed to make a club-record Bundesliga start after six matches.
- Dortmund have scored five or more goals in two consecutive home games – the last time they managed that was in September 2013 (6-2 vs Hamburg and 5-0 vs Freiburg).
- In his 62nd Bundesliga match, Julian Weigl scored his first goal.
- Maximilian Philipp's first goal was Dortmund's 1800th strike on home soil.
|Benteke knee injury piles more woe on Palace
|Emery angry at failure to give PSG ´very clear´ penalty
|Llorente agrees new four-year Real Madrid deal
|Ronaldo relaxed despite goalscoring woes, says Zidane
|Dyche demands rule change after Van La Parra dive
|Borussia Dortmund 6 Borussia Monchengladbach 1: Aubameyang hat-trick inspires Dortmund rout
|Sane´s simple stuff delights Guardiola after poor pre-season
|Leicester City 2 Liverpool 3: Classy Coutinho helps to halt Reds slump
|Manchester United to take action after Lukaku chants resurface
|Clement shoulders blame as Swansea´s home woes continue
|18 shots, zero goals - why Cristiano Ronaldo is LaLiga´s most frustrated player
|Like Barca without Messi or Madrid without Ronaldo – Verratti insists Neymar-less PSG are still grea
|Chelsea star Morata must continue scintillating form – Conte
|Mourinho hails ´amazing´ Manchester United fans despite reprisal of Lukaku song
|Caixinha stands by ´loud and clear´ Old Firm row with Brown
|Relieved Koeman hails ´incredible´ Niasse
|The boys were not sharp – Mourinho concedes United had to go defensive at Southampton
|Montpellier 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0: 100 per cent record ends in Neymar´s absence
|Five-star Manchester City on best top-flight goal run since 1950s
|Swansea 1 Watford 2: Late Richarlison strike secures victory for Silva´s side
|Deportivo Alaves 1 Real Madrid 2: Ceballos off the mark as champions bounce back
|Burnley 0 Huddersfield Town 0: Spoils shared after uninspired arm-wrestle
|Everton 2 Bournemouth 1: Niasse double relieves pressure on Koeman
|Manchester City 5 Crystal Palace 0: Guardiola´s men sink strugglers to go top
|Southampton 0 Manchester United 1: Lukaku strikes again in unconvincing victory
|Stoke City 0 Chelsea 4: Magic Morata hits hat-trick
|Kane one of the best, Bilic says
|Manchester United fans sing Lukaku chant in defiance of warnings
|I am in love with him! - Pochettino praises derby hero Kane
|Two-goal Kane surpasses 19 Premier League teams for shots against the woodwork
|West Ham 2 Tottenham 3: Kane at the double to play derby hero again
|Pulis regrets comments on Livermore´s West Brom absence
|Rangers 0 Celtic 2: Rogic and Griffiths maintain Old Firm dominance
|Atletico Madrid 2 Sevilla 0: Carrasco, Griezmann send Simeone´s side second
|Ulreich shoulders blame as Bayern colleagues rally around stand-in keeper
|Go **** yourselves - Wright blasts Arsenal fans after Oxlade-Chamberlain backlash
|Falcao revels in career-best streak
|De Bruyne, a drug test and a lot of questions - Mendy reveals origin of Man City move
|Benevento blame captain Lucioni´s failed doping test on cream
|Ibrahimovic stamp was an accident – Mings
|Carroll must stay fit to earn new West Ham deal, says Bilic
|Mourinho: Every Man United forward deserves to start
|Salah better than expected at Liverpool – Klopp
|Wenger: Something will happen to regulate transfer fees
|Mourinho warns Shaw to work hard to regain Manchester United place
|Ancelotti slams ´slow´ Bayern after Wolfsburg fightback
|Semedo, Deulofeu left out of Barcelona trip to Girona
|Conte urges Morata to show Costa aggression
|Guardiola hopes Aguero breaks City record at home
|Lille 0 Monaco 4: Falcao hits double as champions romp to win
|Bayern Munich 2 Wolfsburg 2: Ulreich howler sparks shock comeback
|De Biasi takes charge of Deportivo Alaves
|Srna vows to clear ´name and reputation´ following doping claims
|Neymar to miss PSG´s Montpellier clash
|Costa can win many Atletico trophies, says ex-Chelsea striker Shevchenko
|From Maradona to Messi – Barcelona celebrate 60 years at Camp Nou
|Shakespeare remaining upbeat over Silva saga
|Alex Sandro replaces Marcelo in Brazil squad
|Returning Costa scared of Atletico fitness plans
|Benevento captain Lucioni fails doping test
|Stoke could have one fit centre-back for Chelsea game - Hughes
|Valverde dismisses Real Madrid ´crisis´ talk
|Bakayoko fit after car accident and Hazard ready to start, says Chelsea boss Conte
|Rummenigge calls for transfer window to close on July 31 across Europe
|Nigel Pearson appointed by Belgian side OH Leuven
|UEFA inspector to examine disrupted clash between Arsenal and Cologne
|Mourinho misses out as Allegri, Conte and Zidane battle for Best FIFA Coach of the Year
|Conte encouraged by Musonda and Kenedy progress
|Costa lands in Madrid ahead of Atletico return
|Guardiola endorses Mourinho´s EFL Cup scepticism
|Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo headline FIFA Best shortlist
|Conte thanks Costa after Chelsea exit agreed
|Zidane will not ´go crazy´ despite Real Madrid slump
|Aubameyang is very happy here, Bosz assures Dortmund fans
|Madrid confirm Marcelo hamstring tear
|I hope he doesn´t score! - Zizou wary of Enzo threat
|Major players help teams grow - Simeone happy with selection headaches after Costa move
|Allegri has faith in misfiring Higuain ahead of Turin derby
|PSG must prove big-club credentials after spending spree - Draxler
|Not preventing Neymar´s Barca departure a ´bad decision´ - Rakitic
|Shanghai Shenhua slam ´misleading´ French media over Tevez interview
|There´s no bitterness – Costa ´cool´ with Conte as Atleti return nears
|Copa Libertadores Review: River put eight past Wilstermann, Lanus through
|Ronaldo: I´ll get fit if Real Madrid need me
|Man United and City have put pressure on Liverpool – Klopp
|Aubameyang: China talks were a disaster
|Dembele returns to Barcelona after hamstring surgery
|EFL set to follow Premier League in transfer window change
|Howedes a doubt for Juve derby clash
|It will go well for Dembele at Barca - Aubameyang
|Abraham denies talk of switch to Nigeria
|Defensive worries for bullish Klopp as Liverpool eye Leicester revenge
|Aubameyang: I no longer dream of Real Madrid
|52 passes, 11 players, one goal, no West Brom touches - Manchester City´s Guardiola masterclass exam
|Gundogan set for swift Manchester City return
|Costa´s Atletico return: Griezmann primed to shine alongside Atleti´s prodigal son
|Time to move on from controversial chant, says Lukaku
|Costa´s Atletico return: Torres, Aguero, Falcao and Griezmann and the Rojiblancos´ history of fine f
|Costa´s Atletico return: Bonucci v Allegri, Beckham v Ferguson and more famous player-manager bust-u
|Kane will stay a long time, regardless of winning trophies - Pochettino
|I´ll decide who is first choice - Emery putting foot down over Cavani-Neymar penalty spat
|Costa´s Atletico return: Henry, Tevez, Rooney and other players who went back
|No celebrations for Barry unless West Brom take something from Arsenal
|Benzema wants to retire at Real Madrid
|Atletico Madrid agree Costa deal with Chelsea
|Only Messi´s dad has signed the contract - Benedito disputes Bartomeu claim
|Klopp backs Oxlade-Chamberlain and Liverpool to bounce back
|China won´t compete even in 50 years - Tevez blasts level of Chinese football
|Record revenues over £580m for Manchester United
|Ancelotti defends Bayern fitness coach after Neuer injury
|Burnley sign Lindegaard following Heaton injury
|Injured Liverpool star Lallana steps up training
|Juventus can´t stop Dybala leaving, admits Marotta
|Mertens shrugs off Maradona comparisons after Napoli wondergoal
|Ramos alarmed by Real Madrid´s ´f****** bad start´ in LaLiga
|Wenger denies punishing Sanchez with lack of playing time
|Athletic´s Yeray overcomes cancer for a second time
|Wenger wanted Barry at Arsenal before Manchester City move
|Mourinho: Scrapping EFL Cup could help English clubs in Europe
|Neymar left Barcelona because of Messi – Mathieu
|Dembele drops hint of early Barcelona return
|Copa Libertadores Review: Nine-man Barcelona reach semis, Gremio also advance
|Neville: Rashford as good as Mbappe and Dembele
|MLS Review: Montreal win derby, Atlanta put four past Galaxy
|Madrid can overturn deficit as captain Ramos remains calm
|Neymar wouldn´t have treated Messi like he did Cavani – Forlan
|Zidane not worried after Madrid lose ground on Barca
|Casemiro calls for Madrid calm after shock Betis loss
|Sane sends message to Guardiola as Manchester City shake off West Brom
|Keep calm and carry on – Allegri backs Higuain to rediscover scoring touch
|Bosz proud of table-topping Dortmund after Hamburg triumph
|Montella points to schedule after uninspired Milan win
|Conte confirms Luiz will be fit to face Atletico
|Manchester City boss Guardiola hopeful Gundogan injury not serious
|Real Madrid 0 Real Betis 1: Ronaldo´s return ruined as Sanabria stuns LaLiga champions
|Wilshere is ready for the league - Wenger