Benevento blame captain Lucioni´s failed doping test on cream

23 September 2017 10:09

Benevento president Oreste Vigorito has claimed that a cream used to treat a wound caused the club's captain Fabio Lucioni to fail a drugs test.

The 29-year-old returned a positive sample for banned anabolic steroid clostebol following his side's 1-0 Serie A defeat to Torino on September 10 and faces a lengthy ban.

However, the club have protested their player's innocence, saying Lucioni was using a medically prescribed ointment.

"The blame lies with a cream to heal a wound," Vigorito told Sky Sport Italia.

"You can't talk about doping. After a graze in training, the doctor prescribed him the cream that is normally sold in a chemist and thus can't be the basis of a doping charge.

"When you talk about these things, you have to understand if they really are mistakes.

"Here's simply a guy who has followed a medical prescription. However, we'll accept the ruling, like we've always done."

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Napoli 5 +16 15
2 Juventus 5 +11 15
3 Internazionale 5 +9 13
4 Milan 5 +4 12
5 Torino 5 +5 11
6 Lazio 5 +2 10
7 Roma 4 +6 9
8 Sampdoria 4 +2 8
9 Atalanta 5 +2 7
10 Fiorentina 5 +1 6
11 Cagliari 5 -2 6
12 Chievo 5 -3 5
13 Bologna 5 -3 5
14 Sassuolo 5 -5 4
15 SPAL 5 -5 4
16 Udinese 5 -3 3
17 Genoa 5 -4 2
18 Hellas Verona 5 -10 2
19 Crotone 5 -10 1
20 Benevento 5 -13 0

