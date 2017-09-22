Related

Article

Semedo, Deulofeu left out of Barcelona trip to Girona

22 September 2017 23:45

Nelson Semedo and Gerard Deulofeu will miss Saturday's LaLiga derby match between Barcelona and Girona at Estadi Montilivi.

The duo have surprisingly been left out of Ernesto Valverde's squad for the short trip across Catalonia.

Deulofeu in particular had been expected to play due to €105million signing Ousmane Dembele being sidelined until the new year following hamstring surgery.

There is no suggestion that either player is carrying an injury, meaning Valverde is likely eager to keep them fresh for next Wednesday's Champions League trip to Sporting CP.

Arda Turan, who returned to training last weekend, and Thomas Vermaelen are also not in the squad.

Paco Alcacer, Samuel Umtiti and Andre Gomes all return, though, having missed the 6-1 win over Eibar on Tuesday.

Sponsored links

Saturday 23 September

00:11 Mourinho warns Shaw to work hard to regain Manchester United place
00:03 Ancelotti slams ´slow´ Bayern after Wolfsburg fightback

Friday 22 September

23:45 Semedo, Deulofeu left out of Barcelona trip to Girona
23:30 Conte urges Morata to show Costa aggression
23:30 Guardiola hopes Aguero breaks City record at home
22:38 Lille 0 Monaco 4: Falcao hits double as champions romp to win
22:32 Bayern Munich 2 Wolfsburg 2: Ulreich howler sparks shock comeback
21:59 De Biasi takes charge of Deportivo Alaves
21:04 Srna vows to clear ´name and reputation´ following doping claims
20:48 Neymar to miss PSG´s Montpellier clash
20:05 Costa can win many Atletico trophies, says ex-Chelsea striker Shevchenko
19:26 From Maradona to Messi – Barcelona celebrate 60 years at Camp Nou
19:21 Shakespeare remaining upbeat over Silva saga
19:03 Alex Sandro replaces Marcelo in Brazil squad
18:49 Returning Costa scared of Atletico fitness plans
18:31 Benevento captain Lucioni fails doping test
18:12 Stoke could have one fit centre-back for Chelsea game - Hughes
18:12 Valverde dismisses Real Madrid ´crisis´ talk
17:32 Bakayoko fit after car accident and Hazard ready to start, says Chelsea boss Conte
17:19 Rummenigge calls for transfer window to close on July 31 across Europe
17:12 Nigel Pearson appointed by Belgian side OH Leuven
16:55 UEFA inspector to examine disrupted clash between Arsenal and Cologne
16:37 Mourinho misses out as Allegri, Conte and Zidane battle for Best FIFA Coach of the Year
16:29 Conte encouraged by Musonda and Kenedy progress
16:10 Costa lands in Madrid ahead of Atletico return
15:58 Guardiola endorses Mourinho´s EFL Cup scepticism
15:31 Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo headline FIFA Best shortlist
15:12 Conte thanks Costa after Chelsea exit agreed
15:11 Zidane will not ´go crazy´ despite Real Madrid slump
14:43 Aubameyang is very happy here, Bosz assures Dortmund fans
14:35 Madrid confirm Marcelo hamstring tear
14:25 I hope he doesn´t score! - Zizou wary of Enzo threat
14:01 Major players help teams grow - Simeone happy with selection headaches after Costa move
13:39 Allegri has faith in misfiring Higuain ahead of Turin derby
13:06 PSG must prove big-club credentials after spending spree - Draxler
11:40 Not preventing Neymar´s Barca departure a ´bad decision´ - Rakitic
11:26 Shanghai Shenhua slam ´misleading´ French media over Tevez interview
10:07 There´s no bitterness – Costa ´cool´ with Conte as Atleti return nears
05:21 Copa Libertadores Review: River put eight past Wilstermann, Lanus through
03:47 Ronaldo: I´ll get fit if Real Madrid need me
02:07 Man United and City have put pressure on Liverpool – Klopp
01:43 Aubameyang: China talks were a disaster
00:46 Dembele returns to Barcelona after hamstring surgery
00:41 EFL set to follow Premier League in transfer window change

Thursday 21 September

23:34 Howedes a doubt for Juve derby clash
23:08 It will go well for Dembele at Barca - Aubameyang
22:32 Abraham denies talk of switch to Nigeria
22:15 Defensive worries for bullish Klopp as Liverpool eye Leicester revenge
21:47 Aubameyang: I no longer dream of Real Madrid
21:33 52 passes, 11 players, one goal, no West Brom touches - Manchester City´s Guardiola masterclass exam
19:37 Gundogan set for swift Manchester City return
19:21 Costa´s Atletico return: Griezmann primed to shine alongside Atleti´s prodigal son
19:18 Time to move on from controversial chant, says Lukaku
19:03 Costa´s Atletico return: Torres, Aguero, Falcao and Griezmann and the Rojiblancos´ history of fine f
18:54 Costa´s Atletico return: Bonucci v Allegri, Beckham v Ferguson and more famous player-manager bust-u
18:27 Kane will stay a long time, regardless of winning trophies - Pochettino
17:36 I´ll decide who is first choice - Emery putting foot down over Cavani-Neymar penalty spat
17:11 Costa´s Atletico return: Henry, Tevez, Rooney and other players who went back
16:16 No celebrations for Barry unless West Brom take something from Arsenal
15:46 Benzema wants to retire at Real Madrid
15:39 Atletico Madrid agree Costa deal with Chelsea
15:30 Only Messi´s dad has signed the contract - Benedito disputes Bartomeu claim
15:23 Klopp backs Oxlade-Chamberlain and Liverpool to bounce back
15:02 China won´t compete even in 50 years - Tevez blasts level of Chinese football
14:19 Record revenues over £580m for Manchester United
14:17 Ancelotti defends Bayern fitness coach after Neuer injury
13:54 Burnley sign Lindegaard following Heaton injury
13:45 Injured Liverpool star Lallana steps up training
13:39 Juventus can´t stop Dybala leaving, admits Marotta
12:34 Mertens shrugs off Maradona comparisons after Napoli wondergoal
12:18 Ramos alarmed by Real Madrid´s ´f****** bad start´ in LaLiga
11:48 Wenger denies punishing Sanchez with lack of playing time
11:07 Athletic´s Yeray overcomes cancer for a second time
10:54 Wenger wanted Barry at Arsenal before Manchester City move
10:12 Mourinho: Scrapping EFL Cup could help English clubs in Europe
10:08 Neymar left Barcelona because of Messi – Mathieu
09:07 Dembele drops hint of early Barcelona return
05:18 Copa Libertadores Review: Nine-man Barcelona reach semis, Gremio also advance
04:00 Neville: Rashford as good as Mbappe and Dembele
03:57 MLS Review: Montreal win derby, Atlanta put four past Galaxy
03:12 Madrid can overturn deficit as captain Ramos remains calm
02:53 Neymar wouldn´t have treated Messi like he did Cavani – Forlan
01:15 Zidane not worried after Madrid lose ground on Barca
01:10 Casemiro calls for Madrid calm after shock Betis loss
01:08 Sane sends message to Guardiola as Manchester City shake off West Brom
00:30 Keep calm and carry on – Allegri backs Higuain to rediscover scoring touch
00:22 Bosz proud of table-topping Dortmund after Hamburg triumph
00:08 Montella points to schedule after uninspired Milan win
00:07 Conte confirms Luiz will be fit to face Atletico
00:03 Manchester City boss Guardiola hopeful Gundogan injury not serious
00:01 Real Madrid 0 Real Betis 1: Ronaldo´s return ruined as Sanabria stuns LaLiga champions
00:00 Wilshere is ready for the league - Wenger

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 5 +15 15
2 Sevilla 5 +6 13
3 Atlético Madrid 5 +6 11
4 Valencia 5 +6 9
5 Levante 5 +4 9

Facebook