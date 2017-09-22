Man United and City have put pressure on Liverpool – Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the flying starts made by the Manchester clubs have created greater scrutiny of his team, but he is refusing to panic.
Klopp's men are on a four-match winless run in all competitions and have fallen five points behind the Premier League's leading duo – City and United.
The German believes the way City and United have started – the Manchester clubs each winning four and drawing one of their opening five league games – has only made it tougher on Liverpool.
"Everywhere it [expectation] is the same, but here it is a little bit more," Klopp told UK newspapers.
"When the Manchester teams are flying, that makes it even more difficult but I cannot change this.
"What I can do is cool the situation here down and do the right things again and work on the other things. That is how it is always."
"We will fight." pic.twitter.com/b3mppglyA3— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 21, 2017
Liverpool have encountered similar defensive problems early in the season, conceding nine league goals – with only Everton and West Ham (10 each) holding worse records.
But while Klopp admits his team have their issues, he is staying calm ahead of Saturday's trip to Leicester City, who knocked his side out of the EFL Cup on Tuesday.
"You really think there would be one per cent of a reason I would panic? If you think I should panic, why are you talking about it? It's football. We have eight points," he said.
"In four games we were the clear better side but we didn't get the results. Now we could panic because of not getting the results or we say, 'It's still not good enough playing football'.
"Do you think any team in the world loves playing against us in this moment? I'm not in panic. It sounds like we have nil points and are the worst team in the league.
“Yes, we obviously have problems. That's why we only have eight points and not 15, that's the situation."
|Howedes a doubt for Juve derby clash
|It will go well for Dembele at Barca - Aubameyang
|Abraham denies talk of switch to Nigeria
|Defensive worries for bullish Klopp as Liverpool eye Leicester revenge
|Aubameyang: I no longer dream of Real Madrid
|52 passes, 11 players, one goal, no West Brom touches - Manchester City´s Guardiola masterclass exam
|Gundogan set for swift Manchester City return
|Costa´s Atletico return: Griezmann primed to shine alongside Atleti´s prodigal son
|Time to move on from controversial chant, says Lukaku
|Costa´s Atletico return: Torres, Aguero, Falcao and Griezmann and the Rojiblancos´ history of fine f
|Costa´s Atletico return: Bonucci v Allegri, Beckham v Ferguson and more famous player-manager bust-u
|Kane will stay a long time, regardless of winning trophies - Pochettino
|I´ll decide who is first choice - Emery putting foot down over Cavani-Neymar penalty spat
|Costa´s Atletico return: Henry, Tevez, Rooney and other players who went back
|No celebrations for Barry unless West Brom take something from Arsenal
|Benzema wants to retire at Real Madrid
|Atletico Madrid agree Costa deal with Chelsea
|Only Messi´s dad has signed the contract - Benedito disputes Bartomeu claim
|Klopp backs Oxlade-Chamberlain and Liverpool to bounce back
|China won´t compete even in 50 years - Tevez blasts level of Chinese football
|Record revenues over £580m for Manchester United
|Ancelotti defends Bayern fitness coach after Neuer injury
|Burnley sign Lindegaard following Heaton injury
|Injured Liverpool star Lallana steps up training
|Juventus can´t stop Dybala leaving, admits Marotta
|Mertens shrugs off Maradona comparisons after Napoli wondergoal
|Ramos alarmed by Real Madrid´s ´f****** bad start´ in LaLiga
|Wenger denies punishing Sanchez with lack of playing time
|Athletic´s Yeray overcomes cancer for a second time
|Wenger wanted Barry at Arsenal before Manchester City move
|Mourinho: Scrapping EFL Cup could help English clubs in Europe
|Neymar left Barcelona because of Messi – Mathieu
|Dembele drops hint of early Barcelona return
|Copa Libertadores Review: Nine-man Barcelona reach semis, Gremio also advance
|Neville: Rashford as good as Mbappe and Dembele
|MLS Review: Montreal win derby, Atlanta put four past Galaxy
|Madrid can overturn deficit as captain Ramos remains calm
|Neymar wouldn´t have treated Messi like he did Cavani – Forlan
|Zidane not worried after Madrid lose ground on Barca
|Casemiro calls for Madrid calm after shock Betis loss
|Sane sends message to Guardiola as Manchester City shake off West Brom
|Keep calm and carry on – Allegri backs Higuain to rediscover scoring touch
|Bosz proud of table-topping Dortmund after Hamburg triumph
|Montella points to schedule after uninspired Milan win
|Conte confirms Luiz will be fit to face Atletico
|Manchester City boss Guardiola hopeful Gundogan injury not serious
|Real Madrid 0 Real Betis 1: Ronaldo´s return ruined as Sanabria stuns LaLiga champions
|Wilshere is ready for the league - Wenger
|Simeone lauds ´different class´ Griezmann
|Mourinho praises United´s professionalism in EFL Cup win
|Spurs to host West Ham in EFL Cup fourth round
|West Brom 1 Manchester City 2: Sane at the double amid fresh Gundogan fears
|Manchester United 4 Burton Albion 1: Mourinho´s men begin EFL Cup defence in style
|Arsenal 1 Doncaster Rovers 0: Walcott hits winner for Wenger´s men
|AC Milan 2 SPAL 0: Penalty double seals comfortable win for Montella´s side
|Chelsea 5 Nottingham Forest 1: Hazard on form as Batshuayi claims hat-trick
|Juventus 1 Fiorentina 0: Mandzukic on target as Bianconeri maintain winning start
|Returning Gundogan limps out of impressive Manchester City return
|Hamburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Bosz´s men cruise back to Bundesliga summit
|Athletic Bilbao 1 Atletico Madrid 2: Correa and Carrasco strike in second-half surge
|I have nothing to prove - Paulinho
|Prodl pens new four-year Watford contract
|Monaco renew Subasic, Raggi deals
|Sampson sacked as England Women´s boss
|Manchester United to act against ´offensive behaviour´ after Lukaku race row
|Atletico Madrid´s Wanda Metropolitano to host 2019 Champions League final
|Chelsea confident of recruitment compliance amid FIFA investigation
|Brighton seal permanent signing of Newcastle keeper Krul
|Barcelona condemn Spanish crackdown on Catalonia independence vote
|Benzema seals Real Madrid stay until 2021
|Perisic promised Inter can match Manchester United
|The race is on - Aubameyang lays down Lewandowski challenge
|Cristiano Ronaldo´s Real Madrid return confirmed
|Mbappe can prove he´s ready for Madrid at PSG - Morientes
|PSG ´destroyed the market´ with Neymar and Mbappe - Elber
|Coutinho withdrawal inspired Leicester to victory, claims Shakespeare
|Valverde hopes Suarez benefits from Eibar rest
|Wilshere returning to his best form - Wenger
|Klopp: Liverpool are still a good football team
|Pochettino hails ´top player´ Alli
|Messi from ´another planet´, says Semedo
|James performance pleases Ancelotti
|Maestro Messi brings up 300 Camp Nou goals
|Messi is extraordinary – Valverde hails Barcelona star
|Inter eyeing Champions League return - Eder
|Klopp ´sick´ of conceding as Liverpool tumble out of EFL Cup
|Hodgson urges caution over Souare handling