From Maradona to Messi – Barcelona celebrate 60 years at Camp Nou

Barcelona have honoured Camp Nou's 60th birthday with a video of some of the finest moments from their famous stadium's history.

The ground was officially opened on September 24, 1957, and has been the site of significant success in the decades since, including the celebration of 18 LaLiga titles, 16 Copas del Rey and five Champions League and European Cup wins.

Stars including Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi have graced the hallowed turf, and all feature in Barca's commemorative video.

You can watch some truly memorable moments – not to mention some sublime goals – right here...