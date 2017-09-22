Conte encouraged by Musonda and Kenedy progress

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has hailed the recent contributions of Charly Musonda and Kenedy, insisting the young pair will be given further opportunities to shine this season.

Both players scored in their first appearances of 2017-18 as the Blues cruised past Nottingham Forest 5-1 in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.



Conte is remaining tight-lipped about whether either will make the squad for Saturday's trip to Stoke City in the Premier League, but is adamant that both will feature as the campaign progresses.



Referring to the victory over Forest, Conte said: "I was pleased to see this type of performance from Charly and Kenedy. These are two players with good prospects.





"They stay with us. If they stay in our squad it means we trust them. Honestly, in the last game I felt a really good atmosphere in the changing room – a good link between young players and old players.

"I think this is the right way as the season is very long."

What a way to mark your full Chelsea debut... pic.twitter.com/ReNgWQAlny — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 21, 2017

Another young player Conte hopes will make a big impact this season is France international Kurt Zouma, who is on loan at the Potters and not eligible to play this weekend.

Conte knows how important this term is for the powerful defender, who penned a six-year deal in July- and is looking forward to welcoming him back to Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign.

"For Kurt, this season is very important to play," he added. "After a really bad injury, not a simple injury – don't forget he broke his leg in a bad way.

"He's playing very well. It's a pleasure for me to see him play regularly. He can improve.





"He renewed his contract for Chelsea for many years. This showed we trust him. It was very important to send him on loan for this season to play regularly."