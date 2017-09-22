Benevento captain Lucioni fails doping test

Benevento captain Fabio Lucioni has been suspended by Italy's anti-doping authorities after testing positive for a banned substance.

The 29-year-old failed a doping test following his side's 1-0 Serie A defeat to Torino on September 10.

Anabolic steroid clostebol was detected in the defender's sample, according to a statement released by the National Anti-Doping Organisation of Italy.

Lucioni, who joined the club in 2014, is believed to be at risk of a ban of between one and four years.

Neither the player nor the club have commented on the issue.