Bayern Munich 2 Wolfsburg 2: Ulreich howler sparks shock comeback

Bayern Munich were denied a return to the Bundesliga summit as Wolfsburg's stunning second-half comeback secured a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena.
Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark from the penalty spot to register his seventh league goal of the campaign.
Arjen Robben's shot was then deflected in by Rafinha for a second as Carlo Ancelotti's side raced into a two-goal lead at the break.
Replacing the injured Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich then made a mess of Maximilian Arnold's long-range free-kick to give the visitors a lifeline.
An improbable turnaround was completed seven minutes from time when Daniel Didavi headed home, with Mats Hummels missing a last-gasp chance to win it for the hosts.
Bayern will need to pick themselves up quickly as they face a daunting trip to France on Wednesday for a Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.
Das Spiel ist aus! Die Wölfe verdienen sich einen Punkt. Ganz tolle Leistung, Jungs! #FCBWOB :clap::green_heart::wolf: pic.twitter.com/FlQhcpKBT1— VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) 22 September 2017
The home side started in ominous fashion with Arturo Vidal and Jerome Boateng both seeing goal-bound efforts blocked inside the opening few minutes.
Wolfsburg soon found their shape, though, and kept Bayern's formidable attack at bay with surprising ease in the opening half hour.
They even managed to carve out a half-chance of their own, but Arnold was unable to keep his left-footed strike from long distance on target.
The breakthrough came in the 33rd minute – and in fortuitous circumstances – when Lewandowski went to ground easily as he attempted to turn Marcel Tisserand inside the area.
The referee was convinced he had been fouled and the prolific Poland international picked himself up to slot past Koen Casteels from the spot.
There was also a huge slice of luck about Bayern's second, which arrived just before the break.
Robben drove towards the area and the Dutchman's low strike was diverted past a helpless Casteels by the heel of Rafinha.
Early in the second half Robben came close to adding another, but his whipped shot from Franck Ribery's cutback fizzed just over the crossbar.
Wolfsburg pulled a goal back 11 minutes after the interval and it was a moment that Ulreich will want to forget in a hurry.
The 29-year-old inexplicably chose to try to keep out Arnold's free-kick with just one hand, but it offered little resistance as the ball powered past him into the net.
Robben then squandered a golden opportunity to score as he drilled wide with only Casteels to beat.
Ribery blazed over what was practically an open goal with a little over 10 minutes remaining and was made to pay soon after when Didavi met Paul Verhaegh's cross to plant a header in off the post to draw the visitors level.
Who said @VfLWolfsburg_EN comeback? Spot on!
|Semedo, Deulofeu left out of Barcelona trip to Girona
|Conte urges Morata to show Costa aggression
|Guardiola hopes Aguero breaks City record at home
|Lille 0 Monaco 4: Falcao hits double as champions romp to win
|Bayern Munich 2 Wolfsburg 2: Ulreich howler sparks shock comeback
|De Biasi takes charge of Deportivo Alaves
|Srna vows to clear ´name and reputation´ following doping claims
|Neymar to miss PSG´s Montpellier clash
|Costa can win many Atletico trophies, says ex-Chelsea striker Shevchenko
|From Maradona to Messi – Barcelona celebrate 60 years at Camp Nou
|Shakespeare remaining upbeat over Silva saga
|Alex Sandro replaces Marcelo in Brazil squad
|Returning Costa scared of Atletico fitness plans
|Benevento captain Lucioni fails doping test
|Stoke could have one fit centre-back for Chelsea game - Hughes
|Valverde dismisses Real Madrid ´crisis´ talk
|Bakayoko fit after car accident and Hazard ready to start, says Chelsea boss Conte
|Rummenigge calls for transfer window to close on July 31 across Europe
|Nigel Pearson appointed by Belgian side OH Leuven
|UEFA inspector to examine disrupted clash between Arsenal and Cologne
|Mourinho misses out as Allegri, Conte and Zidane battle for Best FIFA Coach of the Year
|Conte encouraged by Musonda and Kenedy progress
|Costa lands in Madrid ahead of Atletico return
|Guardiola endorses Mourinho´s EFL Cup scepticism
|Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo headline FIFA Best shortlist
|Conte thanks Costa after Chelsea exit agreed
|Zidane will not ´go crazy´ despite Real Madrid slump
|Aubameyang is very happy here, Bosz assures Dortmund fans
|Madrid confirm Marcelo hamstring tear
|I hope he doesn´t score! - Zizou wary of Enzo threat
|Major players help teams grow - Simeone happy with selection headaches after Costa move
|Allegri has faith in misfiring Higuain ahead of Turin derby
|PSG must prove big-club credentials after spending spree - Draxler
|Not preventing Neymar´s Barca departure a ´bad decision´ - Rakitic
|Shanghai Shenhua slam ´misleading´ French media over Tevez interview
|There´s no bitterness – Costa ´cool´ with Conte as Atleti return nears
|Copa Libertadores Review: River put eight past Wilstermann, Lanus through
|Ronaldo: I´ll get fit if Real Madrid need me
|Man United and City have put pressure on Liverpool – Klopp
|Aubameyang: China talks were a disaster
|Dembele returns to Barcelona after hamstring surgery
|EFL set to follow Premier League in transfer window change
|Howedes a doubt for Juve derby clash
|It will go well for Dembele at Barca - Aubameyang
|Abraham denies talk of switch to Nigeria
|Defensive worries for bullish Klopp as Liverpool eye Leicester revenge
|Aubameyang: I no longer dream of Real Madrid
|52 passes, 11 players, one goal, no West Brom touches - Manchester City´s Guardiola masterclass exam
|Gundogan set for swift Manchester City return
|Costa´s Atletico return: Griezmann primed to shine alongside Atleti´s prodigal son
|Time to move on from controversial chant, says Lukaku
|Costa´s Atletico return: Torres, Aguero, Falcao and Griezmann and the Rojiblancos´ history of fine f
|Costa´s Atletico return: Bonucci v Allegri, Beckham v Ferguson and more famous player-manager bust-u
|Kane will stay a long time, regardless of winning trophies - Pochettino
|I´ll decide who is first choice - Emery putting foot down over Cavani-Neymar penalty spat
|Costa´s Atletico return: Henry, Tevez, Rooney and other players who went back
|No celebrations for Barry unless West Brom take something from Arsenal
|Benzema wants to retire at Real Madrid
|Atletico Madrid agree Costa deal with Chelsea
|Only Messi´s dad has signed the contract - Benedito disputes Bartomeu claim
|Klopp backs Oxlade-Chamberlain and Liverpool to bounce back
|China won´t compete even in 50 years - Tevez blasts level of Chinese football
|Record revenues over £580m for Manchester United
|Ancelotti defends Bayern fitness coach after Neuer injury
|Burnley sign Lindegaard following Heaton injury
|Injured Liverpool star Lallana steps up training
|Juventus can´t stop Dybala leaving, admits Marotta
|Mertens shrugs off Maradona comparisons after Napoli wondergoal
|Ramos alarmed by Real Madrid´s ´f****** bad start´ in LaLiga
|Wenger denies punishing Sanchez with lack of playing time
|Athletic´s Yeray overcomes cancer for a second time
|Wenger wanted Barry at Arsenal before Manchester City move
|Mourinho: Scrapping EFL Cup could help English clubs in Europe
|Neymar left Barcelona because of Messi – Mathieu
|Dembele drops hint of early Barcelona return
|Copa Libertadores Review: Nine-man Barcelona reach semis, Gremio also advance
|Neville: Rashford as good as Mbappe and Dembele
|MLS Review: Montreal win derby, Atlanta put four past Galaxy
|Madrid can overturn deficit as captain Ramos remains calm
|Neymar wouldn´t have treated Messi like he did Cavani – Forlan
|Zidane not worried after Madrid lose ground on Barca
|Casemiro calls for Madrid calm after shock Betis loss
|Sane sends message to Guardiola as Manchester City shake off West Brom
|Keep calm and carry on – Allegri backs Higuain to rediscover scoring touch
|Bosz proud of table-topping Dortmund after Hamburg triumph
|Montella points to schedule after uninspired Milan win
|Conte confirms Luiz will be fit to face Atletico
|Manchester City boss Guardiola hopeful Gundogan injury not serious
|Real Madrid 0 Real Betis 1: Ronaldo´s return ruined as Sanabria stuns LaLiga champions
|Wilshere is ready for the league - Wenger