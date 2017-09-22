Aubameyang is very happy here, Bosz assures Dortmund fans

Peter Bosz is certain that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is "very happy" and Borussia Dortmund despite recent comments suggesting a degree of disappointment over not getting a move to Real Madrid.

The Gabon star has been in electric form for Dortmund in the last two years, scoring a total of 61 Bundesliga goals since the start of the 2015-16 season.

Unsurprisingly, that ability has seen other big clubs around Europe take a keen interest, with reigning European champions Madrid said to be one of those sides.

Aubameyang was asked about those links in an interview on Thursday and said that he no longer has a "dream" to play for Madrid and that he will not speak of them because they "don't want me".

Some perceived his comments to be borne out of frustration, but Bosz simply understands it is because he is happy in Germany.

Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's visit of Borussia Monchengladbach, Bosz said: "Aubameyang does not seem to be disappointed. He is very happy here."

Much like five-goal Aubameyang, winger Christian Pulisic has enjoyed a strong start to the Bundesliga season, starting four of their five matches and scoring twice.

And Bosz is clearly a big admirer of the United States international, predicting a "great future" for the 19-year-old.

"He's a very good player," Bosz added. "Christian has been a great talent for years.

"He shows me every week – he's very fast, technically strong and he has great mentality, which is important.

"He wants to get better and better, and he has a very great future."