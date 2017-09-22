Alex Sandro replaces Marcelo in Brazil squad

Alex Sandro has been called up to the Brazil squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers in place of the injured Marcelo.

The Real Madrid full-back suffered a hamstring tear in Wednesday's shock 1-0 defeat to Real Betis and is expected to be out of action for at least a month.

Juventus man Alex Sandro has been drafted in as his replacement for the matches against Bolivia and Chile.

"Alex Sandro was called up on Friday for the Brazilian national team's next two matches," the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said in a statement.

"Alex Sandro will replace Real Madrid's Marcelo, who has been ruled out due to a muscle injury in his left leg.

"Real Madrid were very thoughtful and sent over the exams carried out on Marcelo. After analysing them, the need for a longer recovery period was clear, which prevents his participation in the next matches."

Brazil, who have already qualified for next year's finals in Russia, face Bolivia in La Paz on October 5 before hosting Chile five days later in Sao Paulo.