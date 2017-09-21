Real Madrid 0 Real Betis 1: Ronaldo´s return ruined as Sanabria stuns LaLiga champions

Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Real Betis as Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating LaLiga return on Wednesday.
Antonio Sanabria headed in a dramatic 94th-minute winner for Betis, who were victorious at the Santiago Bernabeu in a league game for the first time since 1998.
Making his first Liga appearance of the season after serving a five-match domestic ban, Ronaldo was unable to have the same impact he did a week ago when he netted a brace against APOEL in the Champions League.
The Portuguese star tried hard and had numerous attempts on goal, but Madrid failed to score for the first time since April 2016.
The result ended a record-equalling run of 73 games in which Madrid had netted as Zinedine Zidane's men were left seven points behind rivals and league leaders Barcelona.
FT: #RealMadrid 0-1 @RealBetis (Sanabria 90'+4')#RMLiga pic.twitter.com/JhPzil7D8K— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 20, 2017
Zidane made three changes to the starting XI that helped Madrid to a 3-1 win over Real Sociedad last time out, headlined by Ronaldo's return.
Ronaldo started up front in place of Borja Mayoral, while Marcelo also returned from suspension, the Brazilian and Toni Kroos coming in for Theo Hernandez and Marco Asensio.
There were four changes for Betis, who edged Deportivo La Coruna in their previous outing, as Victor Camarasa, Fabian Ruiz, Sanabria and Francis Guerrero started in place of Joaquin, Andres Guardado, Sergio Leon and Juan Jose Narvaez.
Betis made a bright start and only some brilliance from Dani Carvajal denied the visitors an opening goal in the third minute.
Madrid sloppily gave away possession on the halfway line and Betis almost made them pay on the break, Sanabria eventually getting into a position to beat Keylor Navas, only for Carvajal to produce a goal-line clearance.
Ronaldo, quiet in the opening exchanges, almost created something out of nothing at the other end, his audacious back-heel in the 10th minute deflected wide.
Betis midfielder Camarasa had Navas scrambling five minutes later, while Luka Modric hit the side-netting before putting a Carvajal cross just over.
The hosts finally started to look the more dangerous of the teams approaching the half-hour mark, a powerful Ronaldo drive forcing Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan into a low save.
Carvajal, who endured a mixed half at right-back, gifted the visitors a great chance in the 33rd minute, his poor throw-in finding Ruiz, who forced Navas into a diving save.
Held goalless in the opening half of a league game for the first time since April, Madrid should have gone ahead shortly after the interval, but Ronaldo side-footed a Gareth Bale cross over the bar.
As Ronaldo moved wider, the hosts started to look more dangerous and Carvajal hit the outside of the post after getting on the end of a cross from the Portuguese star in the 55th minute.
Ronaldo was fortunate to escape a sanction for a crude challenge just before the hour-mark and then had penalty appeals turned down as his frustrating outing continued.
Bale, so often criticised by his own fans this season, almost delivered the goal they craved, his delightful flick tipped onto the post by Adan in the 75th minute.
Sanabria had an effort correctly ruled out for offside in the 90th minute, but the forward would soon find a winner.
Left in plenty of space at the back post, the Paraguay international headed in a pinpoint Antonio Barragan cross to give Betis a stunning victory.
Key Opta stats:
- Real Madrid failed to score in a game for the first time since April 26, 2016 – 512 days ago.
- Real Betis won a LaLiga game against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since October 1998.
- Real Madrid failed to win any of their first three home games of a LaLiga season for the first time since 1995-96.
- Only against Malaga in September 2015 (14) has Cristiano Ronaldo attempted more shots without scoring than he had against Betis (12).
|Zidane not worried after Madrid lose ground on Barca
|Casemiro calls for Madrid calm after shock Betis loss
|Sane sends message to Guardiola as Manchester City shake off West Brom
|Keep calm and carry on – Allegri backs Higuain to rediscover scoring touch
|Bosz proud of table-topping Dortmund after Hamburg triumph
|Montella points to schedule after uninspired Milan win
|Conte confirms Luiz will be fit to face Atletico
|Manchester City boss Guardiola hopeful Gundogan injury not serious
|Real Madrid 0 Real Betis 1: Ronaldo´s return ruined as Sanabria stuns LaLiga champions
|Wilshere is ready for the league - Wenger
|Simeone lauds ´different class´ Griezmann
|Mourinho praises United´s professionalism in EFL Cup win
|Spurs to host West Ham in EFL Cup fourth round
|West Brom 1 Manchester City 2: Sane at the double amid fresh Gundogan fears
|Manchester United 4 Burton Albion 1: Mourinho´s men begin EFL Cup defence in style
|Arsenal 1 Doncaster Rovers 0: Walcott hits winner for Wenger´s men
|AC Milan 2 SPAL 0: Penalty double seals comfortable win for Montella´s side
|Chelsea 5 Nottingham Forest 1: Hazard on form as Batshuayi claims hat-trick
|Juventus 1 Fiorentina 0: Mandzukic on target as Bianconeri maintain winning start
|Returning Gundogan limps out of impressive Manchester City return
|Hamburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Bosz´s men cruise back to Bundesliga summit
|Athletic Bilbao 1 Atletico Madrid 2: Correa and Carrasco strike in second-half surge
|I have nothing to prove - Paulinho
|Prodl pens new four-year Watford contract
|Monaco renew Subasic, Raggi deals
|Sampson sacked as England Women´s boss
|Manchester United to act against ´offensive behaviour´ after Lukaku race row
|Atletico Madrid´s Wanda Metropolitano to host 2019 Champions League final
|Chelsea confident of recruitment compliance amid FIFA investigation
|Brighton seal permanent signing of Newcastle keeper Krul
|Barcelona condemn Spanish crackdown on Catalonia independence vote
|Benzema seals Real Madrid stay until 2021
|Perisic promised Inter can match Manchester United
|The race is on - Aubameyang lays down Lewandowski challenge
|Cristiano Ronaldo´s Real Madrid return confirmed
|Mbappe can prove he´s ready for Madrid at PSG - Morientes
|PSG ´destroyed the market´ with Neymar and Mbappe - Elber
|Coutinho withdrawal inspired Leicester to victory, claims Shakespeare
|Valverde hopes Suarez benefits from Eibar rest
|Wilshere returning to his best form - Wenger
|Klopp: Liverpool are still a good football team
|Pochettino hails ´top player´ Alli
|Messi from ´another planet´, says Semedo
|James performance pleases Ancelotti
|Maestro Messi brings up 300 Camp Nou goals
|Messi is extraordinary – Valverde hails Barcelona star
|Inter eyeing Champions League return - Eder
|Klopp ´sick´ of conceding as Liverpool tumble out of EFL Cup
|Hodgson urges caution over Souare handling
|Barcelona 6 Eibar 1: Majestic Messi leads romp with four goals for LaLiga leaders
|Burnley 2 Leeds United 2 (aet, 3-5 pens): Lonergan the penalty hero as Championship leaders cause cu
|I´m the first to trust young players - Conte defends Chelsea youth record
|Matic and Fellaini have never been this good – Mourinho tells Carrick, Herrera to be patient
|Tottenham 1 Barnsley 0: Alli sees off stubborn Tykes
|Bologna 1 Inter 1: Contentious Icardi spot-kick maintains Spalletti´s unbeaten run
|Leicester City 2 Liverpool 0: Okazaki, Slimani dump Klopp´s men out of EFL Cup
|Schalke 0 Bayern Munich 3: James scores on first Bundesliga start
|Atletico benefiting from competition of fringe players - Simeone
|Manchester City have got two players for every position - Delph
|Bayern could say they don´t need me – Lewandowski accepts football´s cut-throat nature
|Montella to keep on rotating as he plans for long season
|Billionaire investor announces he is ´done´ funding Hamburg
|Wenger confirms Welbeck groin injury
|Ljungberg sad to leave Wolfsburg
|Ferdinand, McGregor and Curry - Sport´s most notable crossover stars
|Messi has his story, I have mine - Dybala plays down compatriot comparisons
|Hazard to start against Nottingham Forest as Conte prepares to rotate
|New Real Madrid contract ´already done´ for Zidane
|Chelsea won´t appeal David Luiz red card, Conte confirms
|Mbappe and Dembele lead Golden Boy nominees
|Dembele tipped for early January return after successful surgery
|I hope it´s the last time – Zidane relieved to welcome back Ronaldo
|Szczesny to face Fiorentina as Allegri calls for Juventus consistency
|Gundogan fears he might never return to top form after Manchester City injury nightmare
|Kick It Out contact Manchester United over ´offensive´ Lukaku chant
|Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer ruled out until January
|Cologne drop protest against Borussia Dormtund VAR goal
|Ferdinand wants to recapture ´chemical of competition´ from boxing
|Barcelona not planning January signings despite Dembele injury
|Neville trolls Ferdinand as Manchester United great starts boxing career
|Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand to launch boxing career
|Oxlade-Chamberlain relieved to join Liverpool from Arsenal, says Klopp
|Case closed! Tianjin Quanjian dismiss Aubameyang links
|Tevez has not met expectations, says Shanghai Shenhua chairman
|Socceroos pair Jedinak and Rukavytsya return to squad for World Cup play-off
|Allegri not the reason for Bonucci´s Juve exit – wife
|Hazard: I improved after a week with Conte at Chelsea
|We aren´t far off Real Madrid – Herrera sees no reason for De Gea to head home
|Manchester City obliged to win title after spending so much - Herrera