Ramos alarmed by Real Madrid´s ´f****** bad start´ in LaLiga

Sergio Ramos is worried by Real Madrid's stuttering start to the new season after Wednesday's 1-0 LaLiga defeat at home to Real Betis left them trailing Barcelona by seven points after just five matches.

Madrid had Cristiano Ronaldo back in the team following a five-match domestic suspension, but Los Blancos were held scoreless for the first time in 74 outings.

And Madrid's misery was compounded as former Barcelona youngster Antonio Sanabria headed a cross beyond the helpless Keylor Navas in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage-time.

It was Madrid's third successive home game without victory after drawing with Valencia and Levante, and Ramos was left fuming, freely admitting that alarm bells are starting to ring.

"It's a f****** bad start," he told reporters after the match. "It's concerning and alarming, as [this bad start at home] has included games against opponents that we would normally beat at the Bernabeu.

"But we must move on, be self-critical and think about the next games. We are the same players who were winning titles a month ago.

"We have to be united and think of ourselves, but there is a great team here and there are no excuses.

"I don't know why it's so hard for us to score at the Bernabeu. The minutes passed but the goal did not come and it was difficult. We created the chances, but we just missed the goal."