Howedes a doubt for Juve derby clash

21 September 2017 23:34

Benedikt Howedes is a doubt for Juventus' derby clash with Torino on Saturday.

The Germany international, who joined Juve from Schalke on a one-year loan deal in August, suffered a thigh injury in training on Thursday.

A statement on Juve's website read: "During today's training session, Benedikt Howedes reported a muscular issue to the left thigh, which will be evaluated in the coming days."

Juve go into this weekend's match second in Serie A behind Napoli after beating Fiorentina 1-0 on Wednesday.

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Napoli 5 +16 15
2 Juventus 5 +11 15
3 Internazionale 5 +9 13
4 Milan 5 +4 12
5 Torino 5 +5 11

