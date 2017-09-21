Gundogan set for swift Manchester City return

Manchester City expect Ilkay Gundogan to return to training "in the coming days" after sustaining a left knee sprain during Wednesday's 2-1 EFL Cup win at West Brom.

The 26-year-old midfielder made his first start for City since suffering a torn right anterior cruciate knee ligament last December.

The Germany international turned in an impressive display but was unable to continue following a 54th-minute challenge from Claudio Yacob that saw West Brom's eventual goalscorer booked.

Fears that Gundogan had suffered another severe setback were quelled by boss Pep Guardiola, who told reporters after watching Leroy Sane complete a match-winning brace that the injury was "not serious".

And City confirmed as much with a statement on their official website on Thursday.