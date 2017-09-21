Costa´s Atletico return: Griezmann primed to shine alongside Atleti´s prodigal son

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid's confirmation that Diego Costa will return to LaLiga means a mouth-watering attacking link-up with Antoine Griezmann is only a few months away.
Costa famously fired Atleti to the top-flight title at the expense of Barcelona and Real Madrid in 2013-14 before departing to Chelsea.
As the tenacious Spain striker collected two Premier League crowns in three attempts at Stamford Bridge, Griezmann took up the mantle of becoming Atletico's latest goalscoring hero.
The France star's dazzling displays earned him third place behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the Ballon d'Or and Best FIFA Men's Player standings in 2016.
Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Griezmann during the close season but he decided to stay loyal to Atleti during their player registration ban.
Such speculation is likely to reignite over the coming months but, for however long the Costa-Griezmann alliance holds at Atletico, what can we expect from them as a partnership?
The prospect is one of a contrasting alliance – Costa's brute strength and imposing style alongside Griezmann's more easy-on-the-eye flourishes.
15 - Diego Costa's goals were worth 15 points to Chelsea in the 2016-17 @PremierLeague; more than any other player in the competition. Off. pic.twitter.com/zRnJt7ZN8c— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 21, 2017
Goalscoring prowess
Regardless of the different means they use, both men are incredibly effective when it comes to putting the ball in the net.
Costa hit 52 goals across his three Premier League campaigns at Chelsea, with 20 apiece in 2014-15 and 2016-17 as they finished top of the pile.
During the same period, although Griezmann cannot compete in terms of medals, he is eight goals better off with 60 – the 26-year-old's return in LaLiga slightly down last term with 16, following 22 in each of the seasons immediately beforehand.
From when he joined Chelsea, only Harry Kane (77), Sergio Aguero (75), Romelu Lukaku (58) and Alexis Sanchez (53) managed to find the net more frequently in the Premier League than Costa.
The usual suspects out-performed Griezmann over this time frame, with Messi (115) and Ronaldo (108) each into three figures, while Luis Suarez scored 86 times for Barcelona. However, the world's most expensive player comes in behind the ex-Real Sociedad man. Neymar scored 59 times in LaLiga between 2014-15 and 2016-17.
Griezmann has the more efficient shot conversion rate, with a best of 32 per cent in 2015-16 and low of 28 per cent the following season. Costa's best percentage was 26.3 in 2014-15.
Offering Assist-ance
Both players are adept when it comes to laying on goals for their team-mates, with Costa slightly outperforming Griezmann with 16 assists to the Frenchman's 14 over recent campaigns.
Griezmann and Costa boasted eight and seven assists last season and created 132 and 113 opportunities respectively over the period in question.
5 - Antoine Griezmann has scored against 26 of the 31 different La Liga teams that he has faced in the competition. Class. pic.twitter.com/QQXmdY1w9A— OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 23, 2017
Sharing the load
Everything points towards a fruitful partnership and Griezmann will certainly welcome having the goal burden lifted off his shoulders.
Griezmann's winner against Malaga earlier this month gives him 61 Atleti goals since the start of 2014-15. The next most prolific players during that period are Fernando Torres (22), Yannick Carrasco (16) and Koke (13).
If Costa can scale anything like the heights he hit in 2013-14, with 27 goals in 35 appearances as Diego Simeone's men carried off their title heist, Atletico will be on to a winner with their prodigal son and current crown favourite.
|52 passes, 11 players, one goal, no West Brom touches - Manchester City´s Guardiola masterclass exam
|Gundogan set for swift Manchester City return
|Costa´s Atletico return: Griezmann primed to shine alongside Atleti´s prodigal son
|Time to move on from controversial chant, says Lukaku
|Costa´s Atletico return: Torres, Aguero, Falcao and Griezmann and the Rojiblancos´ history of fine f
|Costa´s Atletico return: Bonucci v Allegri, Beckham v Ferguson and more famous player-manager bust-u
|Kane will stay a long time, regardless of winning trophies - Pochettino
|I´ll decide who is first choice - Emery putting foot down over Cavani-Neymar penalty spat
|Costa´s Atletico return: Henry, Tevez, Rooney and other players who went back
|No celebrations for Barry unless West Brom take something from Arsenal
|Benzema wants to retire at Real Madrid
|Atletico Madrid agree Costa deal with Chelsea
|Only Messi´s dad has signed the contract - Benedito disputes Bartomeu claim
|Klopp backs Oxlade-Chamberlain and Liverpool to bounce back
|China won´t compete even in 50 years - Tevez blasts level of Chinese football
|Record revenues over £580m for Manchester United
|Ancelotti defends Bayern fitness coach after Neuer injury
|Burnley sign Lindegaard following Heaton injury
|Injured Liverpool star Lallana steps up training
|Juventus can´t stop Dybala leaving, admits Marotta
|Mertens shrugs off Maradona comparisons after Napoli wondergoal
|Ramos alarmed by Real Madrid´s ´f****** bad start´ in LaLiga
|Wenger denies punishing Sanchez with lack of playing time
|Athletic´s Yeray overcomes cancer for a second time
|Wenger wanted Barry at Arsenal before Manchester City move
|Mourinho: Scrapping EFL Cup could help English clubs in Europe
|Neymar left Barcelona because of Messi – Mathieu
|Dembele drops hint of early Barcelona return
|Copa Libertadores Review: Nine-man Barcelona reach semis, Gremio also advance
|Neville: Rashford as good as Mbappe and Dembele
|MLS Review: Montreal win derby, Atlanta put four past Galaxy
|Madrid can overturn deficit as captain Ramos remains calm
|Neymar wouldn´t have treated Messi like he did Cavani – Forlan
|Zidane not worried after Madrid lose ground on Barca
|Casemiro calls for Madrid calm after shock Betis loss
|Sane sends message to Guardiola as Manchester City shake off West Brom
|Keep calm and carry on – Allegri backs Higuain to rediscover scoring touch
|Bosz proud of table-topping Dortmund after Hamburg triumph
|Montella points to schedule after uninspired Milan win
|Conte confirms Luiz will be fit to face Atletico
|Manchester City boss Guardiola hopeful Gundogan injury not serious
|Real Madrid 0 Real Betis 1: Ronaldo´s return ruined as Sanabria stuns LaLiga champions
|Wilshere is ready for the league - Wenger
|Simeone lauds ´different class´ Griezmann
|Mourinho praises United´s professionalism in EFL Cup win
|Spurs to host West Ham in EFL Cup fourth round
|West Brom 1 Manchester City 2: Sane at the double amid fresh Gundogan fears
|Manchester United 4 Burton Albion 1: Mourinho´s men begin EFL Cup defence in style
|Arsenal 1 Doncaster Rovers 0: Walcott hits winner for Wenger´s men
|AC Milan 2 SPAL 0: Penalty double seals comfortable win for Montella´s side
|Chelsea 5 Nottingham Forest 1: Hazard on form as Batshuayi claims hat-trick
|Juventus 1 Fiorentina 0: Mandzukic on target as Bianconeri maintain winning start
|Returning Gundogan limps out of impressive Manchester City return
|Hamburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Bosz´s men cruise back to Bundesliga summit
|Athletic Bilbao 1 Atletico Madrid 2: Correa and Carrasco strike in second-half surge
|I have nothing to prove - Paulinho
|Prodl pens new four-year Watford contract
|Monaco renew Subasic, Raggi deals
|Sampson sacked as England Women´s boss
|Manchester United to act against ´offensive behaviour´ after Lukaku race row
|Atletico Madrid´s Wanda Metropolitano to host 2019 Champions League final
|Chelsea confident of recruitment compliance amid FIFA investigation
|Brighton seal permanent signing of Newcastle keeper Krul
|Barcelona condemn Spanish crackdown on Catalonia independence vote
|Benzema seals Real Madrid stay until 2021
|Perisic promised Inter can match Manchester United
|The race is on - Aubameyang lays down Lewandowski challenge
|Cristiano Ronaldo´s Real Madrid return confirmed
|Mbappe can prove he´s ready for Madrid at PSG - Morientes
|PSG ´destroyed the market´ with Neymar and Mbappe - Elber
|Coutinho withdrawal inspired Leicester to victory, claims Shakespeare
|Valverde hopes Suarez benefits from Eibar rest
|Wilshere returning to his best form - Wenger
|Klopp: Liverpool are still a good football team
|Pochettino hails ´top player´ Alli
|Messi from ´another planet´, says Semedo
|James performance pleases Ancelotti
|Maestro Messi brings up 300 Camp Nou goals
|Messi is extraordinary – Valverde hails Barcelona star
|Inter eyeing Champions League return - Eder
|Klopp ´sick´ of conceding as Liverpool tumble out of EFL Cup
|Hodgson urges caution over Souare handling
|Barcelona 6 Eibar 1: Majestic Messi leads romp with four goals for LaLiga leaders
|Burnley 2 Leeds United 2 (aet, 3-5 pens): Lonergan the penalty hero as Championship leaders cause cu
|I´m the first to trust young players - Conte defends Chelsea youth record
|Matic and Fellaini have never been this good – Mourinho tells Carrick, Herrera to be patient
|Tottenham 1 Barnsley 0: Alli sees off stubborn Tykes
|Bologna 1 Inter 1: Contentious Icardi spot-kick maintains Spalletti´s unbeaten run
|Leicester City 2 Liverpool 0: Okazaki, Slimani dump Klopp´s men out of EFL Cup
|Schalke 0 Bayern Munich 3: James scores on first Bundesliga start
|Atletico benefiting from competition of fringe players - Simeone
|Manchester City have got two players for every position - Delph
|Bayern could say they don´t need me – Lewandowski accepts football´s cut-throat nature
|Montella to keep on rotating as he plans for long season
|Billionaire investor announces he is ´done´ funding Hamburg
|Wenger confirms Welbeck groin injury
|Ljungberg sad to leave Wolfsburg
|Ferdinand, McGregor and Curry - Sport´s most notable crossover stars
|Messi has his story, I have mine - Dybala plays down compatriot comparisons
|Hazard to start against Nottingham Forest as Conte prepares to rotate
|New Real Madrid contract ´already done´ for Zidane
|Chelsea won´t appeal David Luiz red card, Conte confirms
|Mbappe and Dembele lead Golden Boy nominees
|Dembele tipped for early January return after successful surgery
|I hope it´s the last time – Zidane relieved to welcome back Ronaldo
|Szczesny to face Fiorentina as Allegri calls for Juventus consistency
|Gundogan fears he might never return to top form after Manchester City injury nightmare
|Kick It Out contact Manchester United over ´offensive´ Lukaku chant
|Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer ruled out until January
|Cologne drop protest against Borussia Dormtund VAR goal
|Ferdinand wants to recapture ´chemical of competition´ from boxing
|Barcelona not planning January signings despite Dembele injury
|Neville trolls Ferdinand as Manchester United great starts boxing career
|Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand to launch boxing career
|Oxlade-Chamberlain relieved to join Liverpool from Arsenal, says Klopp
|Case closed! Tianjin Quanjian dismiss Aubameyang links
|Tevez has not met expectations, says Shanghai Shenhua chairman
|Socceroos pair Jedinak and Rukavytsya return to squad for World Cup play-off
|Allegri not the reason for Bonucci´s Juve exit – wife
|Hazard: I improved after a week with Conte at Chelsea
|We aren´t far off Real Madrid – Herrera sees no reason for De Gea to head home
|Manchester City obliged to win title after spending so much - Herrera