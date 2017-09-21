Bosz proud of table-topping Dortmund after Hamburg triumph

Peter Bosz heaped praise on Borussia Dortmund after his in-form team defeated Hamburg to return to the summit of the Bundesliga on Wednesday.

Dortmund regained top spot from Bayern Munich with a 3-0 victory at Hamburg on Wednesday.

Shinji Kagawa, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic scored at Volksparkstadion as Dortmund maintained their unbeaten start to the season, while keeping a fifth successive clean sheet.

Afterwards, head coach Bosz – whose Dortmund side are a point clear of reigning champions Bayern – said: "I am proud of my team. This was not easy, it was even the most difficult game to date.

"We did not expect HSV to make so much pressure - no one has done that against us, including Tottenham," he added, referring to his team's 3-1 Champions League loss to Spurs at Wembley.

"If you do not concede a goal again and score three, you have to be proud of the team. And that's me.

"I am very glad that we have won here."

Dortmund are back in action on Saturday, playing host to Borussia Monchengladbach.