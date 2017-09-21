Athletic´s Yeray overcomes cancer for a second time

Athletic Bilbao have announced that defender Yeray has successfully recovered from testicular cancer for a second time.
The full-back was originally diagnosed with the illness in December 2016, before being given the all clear in February.
However, a check-up four months later revealed an "anomaly" which required Yeray to undergo a course of chemotherapy which was to last three months.
Athletic revealed after Wednesday's 2-1 home defeat by Atletico Madrid that the 22-year-old is set to return to the first-team.
"The treatment phase scheduled in June for the disease has ended," a club statement read.
"In the next few days Yeray will be discharged and will begin the phase of progressive incorporation back into the team.
"At the same time, his active surveillance program will be planned."
Coach Jose Angel Ziganda spoke about the defender in his post-match press conference, with his imminent return giving the club a boost following a disappointing defeat.
"It seems that the news is that Yeray is completely cured," Ziganda told reporters. "We are very happy - the treatment has worked."
Ziganda "The news are that @yerayalvarez4 is completely cured. We are really happy." #athlive— Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) September 20, 2017
