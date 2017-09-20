The race is on - Aubameyang lays down Lewandowski challenge

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not concerned by Bayern Munich rival Robert Lewandowski making a flying start to the season.

Lewandowski converted a penalty in the champions' 3-0 win at Schalke on Tuesday to move on to six goals in five Bundesliga outings this term.

Dortmund can regain top spot with victory at Hamburg on Wednesday, where last season's Torjagerkanone winner Aubameyang will look to improve upon a record of four in four.

The Gabon international scored 31 to Lewandowski's 30 last term as the battle to be Bundesliga top scorer went down to the final day and Aubameyang is happy to play the long game.

"The race is on. When Lewy moves ahead, I am used to catching him up," he told Bild.

"It's enough for me to overtake him shortly before the season finishes."

Lewandowski won the Torjagerkanone during his final season with Dortmund in 2013-14 with 20 goals and hit 30 to finish top of the standings in 2015-16.