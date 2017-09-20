Pochettino hails ´top player´ Alli

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino praised "top player" Dele Alli after the midfielder's goalscoring heroics against Barnsley.
Alli scored a 65th-minute winner to see Spurs past the Championship outfit 1-0 in the third round of the EFL Cup at Wembley on Tuesday.
Pochettino lauded the 21-year-old England international, although the Argentinian said the midfielder was not yet at his best.
"For me, Dele Alli is a top player. He is a key player for us," Pochettino told a news conference.
"I think he helps us by scoring today. I am so happy with him. It's true that everyone can do better, but I am happy.
That felt good! Onto the next round #COYS #DELE20 #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/v46jdbcPLh— Dele (@dele_official) September 19, 2017
"It is a period that he needs to find his balance, but I am so happy, his performance was good. He tried and scored and that is fantastic."
Spurs are back in action with a trip to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.
