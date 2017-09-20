Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare described his delight at seeing Liverpool withdraw Philippe Coutinho at half-time in Tuesday's EFL Cup win over the Reds.
Second-half goals from Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani at the King Power Stadium guided the Foxes into the fourth round at Liverpool's expense.
Coutinho played from the start, following on from his first Premier League outing of the campaign against Burnley at the weekend, after an opening to the season that saw the Brazilian pursue a move to Barcelona and spend time sidelined by a back injury.
Jurgen Klopp revealed after the match that his plan was always to withdraw Coutinho, but Shakespeare says emerging for the second half and not seeing the playmaker involved gave his side a welcome boost.
"We led a charmed life in the first half," he said.
"We know that our goal was under threat. I was just delighted to get in at half-time and then even more delighted to see they took Coutinho off.
"That was one of the main contributions to us for the second half.
"A good performance." @okazakiofficial was delighted to make an impact during #LeiLiv .— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 19, 2017
Watch in full https://t.co/cIjjv4AqLO pic.twitter.com/SdXSWY54VH
"You worry about your own team's performance and we asked them to be more aggressive in the second half. We needed better hold up play from the centre forwards in the second half.
"We wanted to play on the front foot a bit more. Shinji got his chance due to an injury to Leonardo Ulloa, but I thought that was key moment for us as well.
"You could see the response in terms of Shinji getting in and around people and it was a major factor in contributing to the win."
|Cristiano Ronaldo´s Real Madrid return confirmed
|Mbappe can prove he´s ready for Madrid at PSG - Morientes
|PSG ´destroyed the market´ with Neymar and Mbappe - Elber
|Coutinho withdrawal inspired Leicester to victory, claims Shakespeare
|Valverde hopes Suarez benefits from Eibar rest
|Wilshere returning to his best form - Wenger
|Klopp: Liverpool are still a good football team
|Pochettino hails ´top player´ Alli
|Messi from ´another planet´, says Semedo
|James performance pleases Ancelotti
|Maestro Messi brings up 300 Camp Nou goals
|Messi is extraordinary – Valverde hails Barcelona star
|Inter eyeing Champions League return - Eder
|Klopp ´sick´ of conceding as Liverpool tumble out of EFL Cup
|Hodgson urges caution over Souare handling
|Barcelona 6 Eibar 1: Majestic Messi leads romp with four goals for LaLiga leaders
|Burnley 2 Leeds United 2 (aet, 3-5 pens): Lonergan the penalty hero as Championship leaders cause cu
|I´m the first to trust young players - Conte defends Chelsea youth record
|Matic and Fellaini have never been this good – Mourinho tells Carrick, Herrera to be patient
|Tottenham 1 Barnsley 0: Alli sees off stubborn Tykes
|Bologna 1 Inter 1: Contentious Icardi spot-kick maintains Spalletti´s unbeaten run
|Leicester City 2 Liverpool 0: Okazaki, Slimani dump Klopp´s men out of EFL Cup
|Schalke 0 Bayern Munich 3: James scores on first Bundesliga start
|Atletico benefiting from competition of fringe players - Simeone
|Manchester City have got two players for every position - Delph
|Bayern could say they don´t need me – Lewandowski accepts football´s cut-throat nature
|Montella to keep on rotating as he plans for long season
|Billionaire investor announces he is ´done´ funding Hamburg
|Wenger confirms Welbeck groin injury
|Ljungberg sad to leave Wolfsburg
|Ferdinand, McGregor and Curry - Sport´s most notable crossover stars
|Messi has his story, I have mine - Dybala plays down compatriot comparisons
|Hazard to start against Nottingham Forest as Conte prepares to rotate
|New Real Madrid contract ´already done´ for Zidane
|Chelsea won´t appeal David Luiz red card, Conte confirms
|Mbappe and Dembele lead Golden Boy nominees
|Dembele tipped for early January return after successful surgery
|I hope it´s the last time – Zidane relieved to welcome back Ronaldo
|Szczesny to face Fiorentina as Allegri calls for Juventus consistency
|Gundogan fears he might never return to top form after Manchester City injury nightmare
|Kick It Out contact Manchester United over ´offensive´ Lukaku chant
|Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer ruled out until January
|Cologne drop protest against Borussia Dormtund VAR goal
|Ferdinand wants to recapture ´chemical of competition´ from boxing
|Barcelona not planning January signings despite Dembele injury
|Neville trolls Ferdinand as Manchester United great starts boxing career
|Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand to launch boxing career
|Oxlade-Chamberlain relieved to join Liverpool from Arsenal, says Klopp
|Case closed! Tianjin Quanjian dismiss Aubameyang links
|Tevez has not met expectations, says Shanghai Shenhua chairman
|Socceroos pair Jedinak and Rukavytsya return to squad for World Cup play-off
|Allegri not the reason for Bonucci´s Juve exit – wife
|Hazard: I improved after a week with Conte at Chelsea
|We aren´t far off Real Madrid – Herrera sees no reason for De Gea to head home
|Manchester City obliged to win title after spending so much - Herrera
|Barcelona president Bartomeu criticises Neymar over lack of honesty
|Feyenoord fans banned from Champions League trip to Napoli
|PSG star Mbappe must prove he has Madrid quality, says Morientes
|Impossible to stop Icardi, says Spalletti
|Sevilla president urges fans not to ´insult´ returning Vitolo
|Goals will come soon for struggling Suarez, insists Barca boss Valverde
|It´s the hardest thing for a player – Valverde sympathises with crocked Dembele
|Neuer out of Schalke trip with foot injury amid reports of long lay-off
|West Ham have new plan to manage Carroll, says Bilic
|Carvajal: My release clause is to stop me leaving Real Madrid!
|Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic has suitors ´in Madrid, Manchester and Milan´
|Ancelotti focused on Bundesliga business before PSG showdown
|Klopp backs Liverpool forwards despite Burnley failings
|Rooney reception leaves Mata proud of Manchester United fans
|Klopp: Cups bring opportunity, not pressure, for Liverpool
|Martin Schmidt takes charge at Wolfsburg
|Pochettino targets Tottenham improvement
|Giving De Boer time would have been ´negligent´, Palace chairman claims
|Sacchi suggests Ancelotti should leave Bayern Munich
|Cologne claims are ´ridiculous and grotesque´, says Dortmund´s Zorc
|Cahill frustrated Chelsea could not break Arsenal down
|Fulham experience means Hodgson will not panic at Palace
|Dembele flies to Finland for surgery
|Misfiring champions Anderlecht sack coach Weiler
|Conte backs Christensen to replace David Luiz for key Chelsea triple-header
|Rooney apologises for ´unforgiveable lack of judgement´
|Wayne Rooney given two-year driving ban, 12-month community order for drink-driving
|Wolfsburg sack Jonker after Stuttgart defeat
|Players fear Dybala, says Juventus great Del Piero
|Llorente insists trophies are within Tottenham´s reach
|Don´t blame Tevez – Shanghai Shenhua´s Cao Yunding calls for unity
|Rooney due in court on drink-driving charge
|Real Madrid whistles ´normal´, says Bale
|Navas lauds ´excellent´ Bale after goal in Madrid win
|Wenger happy with Lacazette display
|Emery tells Cavani and Neymar to sort it out after penalty disagreement
|WATCH: Stephen Curry scores penalty at Stamford Bridge
|He demonstrated the player he is – Zidane salutes Bale´s goalscoring performance
|CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns snare first-leg advantage over Casablanca
|Koeman takes swipe at Mourinho after ´top four´ claim
|Dortmund CEO brands Cologne bad losers for demanding to replay a 5-0 defeat