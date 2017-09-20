Article

Benzema seals Real Madrid stay until 2021

20 September 2017 13:45

Karim Benzema has agreed a four-year contract extension at Real Madrid that will keep him with the Spanish and European champions until 2021.

The 29-year-old striker is suffering with a hamstring injury and is not included in Madrid's squad to face Real Betis on Wednesday.

He will sign his new deal in a ceremony at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.

Benzema joins team-mates Isco, Marcelo and Dani Carvajal in sealing fresh terms with Madrid over recent weeks, while head coach Zinedine Zidane told reporters on Tuesday that his own renewal was "already done".

After joining from Lyon in 2009, Benzema has scored 182 goals across 371 appearances for Madrid but has not featured for France since being implicated in a blackmail scandal involving international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena in November 2015.

In July, the highest appeals court in France annulled the validity of the investigation into Benzema's alleged involvement in the case.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 20 September

13:45 Benzema seals Real Madrid stay until 2021
13:13 Perisic promised Inter can match Manchester United
12:45 The race is on - Aubameyang lays down Lewandowski challenge
12:21 Cristiano Ronaldo´s Real Madrid return confirmed
11:33 Mbappe can prove he´s ready for Madrid at PSG - Morientes
10:58 PSG ´destroyed the market´ with Neymar and Mbappe - Elber
10:37 Coutinho withdrawal inspired Leicester to victory, claims Shakespeare
09:34 Valverde hopes Suarez benefits from Eibar rest
08:51 Wilshere returning to his best form - Wenger
07:08 Klopp: Liverpool are still a good football team
06:32 Pochettino hails ´top player´ Alli
05:12 Messi from ´another planet´, says Semedo
04:41 James performance pleases Ancelotti
02:00 Maestro Messi brings up 300 Camp Nou goals
01:10 Messi is extraordinary – Valverde hails Barcelona star
00:33 Inter eyeing Champions League return - Eder
00:24 Klopp ´sick´ of conceding as Liverpool tumble out of EFL Cup
00:23 Hodgson urges caution over Souare handling

Tuesday 19 September

23:53 Barcelona 6 Eibar 1: Majestic Messi leads romp with four goals for LaLiga leaders
23:48 Burnley 2 Leeds United 2 (aet, 3-5 pens): Lonergan the penalty hero as Championship leaders cause cu
23:30 I´m the first to trust young players - Conte defends Chelsea youth record
23:30 Matic and Fellaini have never been this good – Mourinho tells Carrick, Herrera to be patient
23:01 Tottenham 1 Barnsley 0: Alli sees off stubborn Tykes
22:52 Bologna 1 Inter 1: Contentious Icardi spot-kick maintains Spalletti´s unbeaten run
22:42 Leicester City 2 Liverpool 0: Okazaki, Slimani dump Klopp´s men out of EFL Cup
22:24 Schalke 0 Bayern Munich 3: James scores on first Bundesliga start
22:22 Atletico benefiting from competition of fringe players - Simeone
20:24 Manchester City have got two players for every position - Delph
19:09 Bayern could say they don´t need me – Lewandowski accepts football´s cut-throat nature
18:42 Montella to keep on rotating as he plans for long season
18:29 Billionaire investor announces he is ´done´ funding Hamburg
17:23 Wenger confirms Welbeck groin injury
16:36 Ljungberg sad to leave Wolfsburg
16:32 Ferdinand, McGregor and Curry - Sport´s most notable crossover stars
16:19 Messi has his story, I have mine - Dybala plays down compatriot comparisons
16:02 Hazard to start against Nottingham Forest as Conte prepares to rotate
15:48 New Real Madrid contract ´already done´ for Zidane
15:34 Chelsea won´t appeal David Luiz red card, Conte confirms
14:41 Mbappe and Dembele lead Golden Boy nominees
14:31 Dembele tipped for early January return after successful surgery
14:25 I hope it´s the last time – Zidane relieved to welcome back Ronaldo
14:03 Szczesny to face Fiorentina as Allegri calls for Juventus consistency
13:22 Gundogan fears he might never return to top form after Manchester City injury nightmare
12:38 Kick It Out contact Manchester United over ´offensive´ Lukaku chant
12:38 Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer ruled out until January
11:41 Cologne drop protest against Borussia Dormtund VAR goal
11:32 Ferdinand wants to recapture ´chemical of competition´ from boxing
11:26 Barcelona not planning January signings despite Dembele injury
10:21 Neville trolls Ferdinand as Manchester United great starts boxing career
09:42 Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand to launch boxing career
09:18 Oxlade-Chamberlain relieved to join Liverpool from Arsenal, says Klopp
07:44 Case closed! Tianjin Quanjian dismiss Aubameyang links
05:38 Tevez has not met expectations, says Shanghai Shenhua chairman
04:00 Socceroos pair Jedinak and Rukavytsya return to squad for World Cup play-off
02:42 Allegri not the reason for Bonucci´s Juve exit – wife
01:50 Hazard: I improved after a week with Conte at Chelsea
00:39 We aren´t far off Real Madrid – Herrera sees no reason for De Gea to head home
00:24 Manchester City obliged to win title after spending so much - Herrera

Monday 18 September

23:26 Barcelona president Bartomeu criticises Neymar over lack of honesty
22:56 Feyenoord fans banned from Champions League trip to Napoli
21:12 PSG star Mbappe must prove he has Madrid quality, says Morientes
20:21 Impossible to stop Icardi, says Spalletti
19:17 Sevilla president urges fans not to ´insult´ returning Vitolo
18:46 Goals will come soon for struggling Suarez, insists Barca boss Valverde
18:18 It´s the hardest thing for a player – Valverde sympathises with crocked Dembele
17:08 Neuer out of Schalke trip with foot injury amid reports of long lay-off
16:46 West Ham have new plan to manage Carroll, says Bilic
15:56 Carvajal: My release clause is to stop me leaving Real Madrid!
15:51 Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic has suitors ´in Madrid, Manchester and Milan´
15:32 Ancelotti focused on Bundesliga business before PSG showdown
15:30 Klopp backs Liverpool forwards despite Burnley failings
15:26 Rooney reception leaves Mata proud of Manchester United fans
15:01 Klopp: Cups bring opportunity, not pressure, for Liverpool
14:46 Martin Schmidt takes charge at Wolfsburg
14:40 Pochettino targets Tottenham improvement
14:12 Giving De Boer time would have been ´negligent´, Palace chairman claims
13:41 Sacchi suggests Ancelotti should leave Bayern Munich
13:25 Cologne claims are ´ridiculous and grotesque´, says Dortmund´s Zorc
13:12 Cahill frustrated Chelsea could not break Arsenal down
13:07 Fulham experience means Hodgson will not panic at Palace
12:54 Dembele flies to Finland for surgery
12:43 Misfiring champions Anderlecht sack coach Weiler
12:35 Conte backs Christensen to replace David Luiz for key Chelsea triple-header
12:24 Rooney apologises for ´unforgiveable lack of judgement´
12:01 Wayne Rooney given two-year driving ban, 12-month community order for drink-driving
11:25 Wolfsburg sack Jonker after Stuttgart defeat
10:56 Players fear Dybala, says Juventus great Del Piero
09:40 Llorente insists trophies are within Tottenham´s reach
09:23 Don´t blame Tevez – Shanghai Shenhua´s Cao Yunding calls for unity
08:58 Rooney due in court on drink-driving charge
04:32 Real Madrid whistles ´normal´, says Bale
03:40 Navas lauds ´excellent´ Bale after goal in Madrid win
02:10 Wenger happy with Lacazette display
02:01 Emery tells Cavani and Neymar to sort it out after penalty disagreement
01:14 WATCH: Stephen Curry scores penalty at Stamford Bridge
01:12 He demonstrated the player he is – Zidane salutes Bale´s goalscoring performance
00:29 CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns snare first-leg advantage over Casablanca
00:28 Koeman takes swipe at Mourinho after ´top four´ claim
00:04 Dortmund CEO brands Cologne bad losers for demanding to replay a 5-0 defeat

Facebook