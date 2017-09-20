Benzema seals Real Madrid stay until 2021

Karim Benzema has agreed a four-year contract extension at Real Madrid that will keep him with the Spanish and European champions until 2021.

The 29-year-old striker is suffering with a hamstring injury and is not included in Madrid's squad to face Real Betis on Wednesday.

He will sign his new deal in a ceremony at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.

Benzema joins team-mates Isco, Marcelo and Dani Carvajal in sealing fresh terms with Madrid over recent weeks, while head coach Zinedine Zidane told reporters on Tuesday that his own renewal was "already done".

After joining from Lyon in 2009, Benzema has scored 182 goals across 371 appearances for Madrid but has not featured for France since being implicated in a blackmail scandal involving international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena in November 2015.

In July, the highest appeals court in France annulled the validity of the investigation into Benzema's alleged involvement in the case.