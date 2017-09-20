Article

Athletic Bilbao 1 Atletico Madrid 2: Correa and Carrasco strike in second-half surge

20 September 2017 21:55

Atletico Madrid continued their unbeaten start to LaLiga with an impressive 2-1 away win over Athletic Bilbao, who were left to rue Aritz Aduriz's missed penalty with the game goalless.

Two second-half goals sealed victory for Diego Simeone's side, Angel Correa's third of the season being followed up by a strike from substitute Yannick Carrasco.

Atletico deserved it for their strong display after the break, but they were also indebted to goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who impressively saved Aduriz's spot-kick in the first half.

After a good first-half display, Athletic offered little after the break until former Atletico man Raul Garcia struck deep in stoppage time, an effort which came too late to affect the outcome.

Simeone's men have now gone nine games without defeat against Athletic and this defeat is only the hosts' second in 21 league matches at San Mames.

Atletico move back to within four points of leaders Barcelona, while Athletic are four behind them and have now lost two straight games, following their loss to Las Palmas last time out.

A quiet opening half-hour saw Raul Garcia send an 18-yard volley at Oblak as the hosts made a slightly stronger start, while Antoine Griezmann had a deflected free-kick saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga at the other end.

The match then burst into life, with Nicolas Gaitan initiating a dramatic spell before half-time by capitalising on a defensive mistake by Unai Nunez and firing in a left-footed shot that Arrizabalaga tipped on to the post.

Griezmann threatened next when Koke's throughball allowed him to force the home goalkeeper to save with his legs.

Athletic responded by winning a controversial penalty, as Filipe Luis stretched to win back possession and was adjudged to have fouled Raul Garcia, the foul being committed right on the edge of the area.

But Aduriz's effort from 12 yards was superbly saved by Oblak, who stretched to his right to deny him.

Atletico then thought they had taken the lead when Griezmann's overhead kick found the net, only for Diego Godin to be penalised for fouling Mikel San Jose as he headed into the France forward's path, shortly before Filipe Luis then tested Arrizabalaga.

Griezmann's 25-yard strike early in the second half was held by the impressive Arrizabalaga, but the Athletic keeper was finally beaten on 55 minutes.

A slick Atletico move saw Griezmann slip through a pass to Koke, who in turn played a square ball to Correa, with the striker tapping in from six yards.

Griezmann had his second goal of the match ruled out, this time for offside after touching in Carrasco's shot, before being involved in his side's next chance.

The visitors came close to doubling their lead when the 26-year-old promptly got up after having an ambitious penalty claim turned down and fired in a strike that was well saved by Arrizabalaga after Filipe Luis' pass.

Athletic did not threaten in the second half until Raul Garcia volleyed over an excellent opportunity from eight yards after the away defence had failed to head clear a right-wing cross.

And that proved costly when Atletico sealed victory with 17 minutes remaining, Griezmann's lovely lofted pass impressively finished by Carrasco, who took one touch and fired into the far corner.

Filipe Luis limped off injured in the closing stages, one of the only sour notes of a morale-boosting triumph for Atletico, the other being Raul Garcia's goal in the second minute of stoppage-time from Mikel Balenziaga's cross.

Key Opta stats:
- Atletico Madrid have won five away games at the new San Mames, more than any other team (all competitions).
- Angel Correa has scored four goals in his last six LaLiga games - three coming this season - one more than he had in his previous 32 in the competition (three).
- Atletico are unbeaten in 15 league games on the road (W8 D7) their best ever run in LaLiga.
- Jan Oblak has saved six of the 10 penalties he has faced in all competitions for Atletico (excluding penalty shootouts).

- Yannick Carrasco has scored 12 goals in LaLiga since the start of last season, more than any other midfielder.Athletic´s player Aritz Aduriz has played more games against Atletico de Madrid without scoring than against other side in La Liga (12 games).

 

Sponsored links

Thursday 21 September

00:01 Real Madrid 0 Real Betis 1: Ronaldo´s return ruined as Sanabria stuns LaLiga champions
00:00 Wilshere is ready for the league - Wenger

Wednesday 20 September

23:50 Simeone lauds ´different class´ Griezmann
23:38 Mourinho praises United´s professionalism in EFL Cup win
23:24 Spurs to host West Ham in EFL Cup fourth round
22:58 West Brom 1 Manchester City 2: Sane at the double amid fresh Gundogan fears
22:55 Manchester United 4 Burton Albion 1: Mourinho´s men begin EFL Cup defence in style
22:48 Arsenal 1 Doncaster Rovers 0: Walcott hits winner for Wenger´s men
22:41 AC Milan 2 SPAL 0: Penalty double seals comfortable win for Montella´s side
22:40 Chelsea 5 Nottingham Forest 1: Hazard on form as Batshuayi claims hat-trick
22:38 Juventus 1 Fiorentina 0: Mandzukic on target as Bianconeri maintain winning start
22:33 Returning Gundogan limps out of impressive Manchester City return
22:29 Hamburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Bosz´s men cruise back to Bundesliga summit
21:55 Athletic Bilbao 1 Atletico Madrid 2: Correa and Carrasco strike in second-half surge
21:10 I have nothing to prove - Paulinho
20:46 Prodl pens new four-year Watford contract
20:14 Monaco renew Subasic, Raggi deals
19:33 Sampson sacked as England Women´s boss
18:59 Manchester United to act against ´offensive behaviour´ after Lukaku race row
18:52 Atletico Madrid´s Wanda Metropolitano to host 2019 Champions League final
17:33 Chelsea confident of recruitment compliance amid FIFA investigation
17:12 Brighton seal permanent signing of Newcastle keeper Krul
14:49 Barcelona condemn Spanish crackdown on Catalonia independence vote
13:45 Benzema seals Real Madrid stay until 2021
13:13 Perisic promised Inter can match Manchester United
12:45 The race is on - Aubameyang lays down Lewandowski challenge
12:21 Cristiano Ronaldo´s Real Madrid return confirmed
11:33 Mbappe can prove he´s ready for Madrid at PSG - Morientes
10:58 PSG ´destroyed the market´ with Neymar and Mbappe - Elber
10:37 Coutinho withdrawal inspired Leicester to victory, claims Shakespeare
09:34 Valverde hopes Suarez benefits from Eibar rest
08:51 Wilshere returning to his best form - Wenger
07:08 Klopp: Liverpool are still a good football team
06:32 Pochettino hails ´top player´ Alli
05:12 Messi from ´another planet´, says Semedo
04:41 James performance pleases Ancelotti
02:00 Maestro Messi brings up 300 Camp Nou goals
01:10 Messi is extraordinary – Valverde hails Barcelona star
00:33 Inter eyeing Champions League return - Eder
00:24 Klopp ´sick´ of conceding as Liverpool tumble out of EFL Cup
00:23 Hodgson urges caution over Souare handling

Tuesday 19 September

23:53 Barcelona 6 Eibar 1: Majestic Messi leads romp with four goals for LaLiga leaders
23:48 Burnley 2 Leeds United 2 (aet, 3-5 pens): Lonergan the penalty hero as Championship leaders cause cu
23:30 I´m the first to trust young players - Conte defends Chelsea youth record
23:30 Matic and Fellaini have never been this good – Mourinho tells Carrick, Herrera to be patient
23:01 Tottenham 1 Barnsley 0: Alli sees off stubborn Tykes
22:52 Bologna 1 Inter 1: Contentious Icardi spot-kick maintains Spalletti´s unbeaten run
22:42 Leicester City 2 Liverpool 0: Okazaki, Slimani dump Klopp´s men out of EFL Cup
22:24 Schalke 0 Bayern Munich 3: James scores on first Bundesliga start
22:22 Atletico benefiting from competition of fringe players - Simeone
20:24 Manchester City have got two players for every position - Delph
19:09 Bayern could say they don´t need me – Lewandowski accepts football´s cut-throat nature
18:42 Montella to keep on rotating as he plans for long season
18:29 Billionaire investor announces he is ´done´ funding Hamburg
17:23 Wenger confirms Welbeck groin injury
16:36 Ljungberg sad to leave Wolfsburg
16:32 Ferdinand, McGregor and Curry - Sport´s most notable crossover stars
16:19 Messi has his story, I have mine - Dybala plays down compatriot comparisons
16:02 Hazard to start against Nottingham Forest as Conte prepares to rotate
15:48 New Real Madrid contract ´already done´ for Zidane
15:34 Chelsea won´t appeal David Luiz red card, Conte confirms
14:41 Mbappe and Dembele lead Golden Boy nominees
14:31 Dembele tipped for early January return after successful surgery
14:25 I hope it´s the last time – Zidane relieved to welcome back Ronaldo
14:03 Szczesny to face Fiorentina as Allegri calls for Juventus consistency
13:22 Gundogan fears he might never return to top form after Manchester City injury nightmare
12:38 Kick It Out contact Manchester United over ´offensive´ Lukaku chant
12:38 Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer ruled out until January
11:41 Cologne drop protest against Borussia Dormtund VAR goal
11:32 Ferdinand wants to recapture ´chemical of competition´ from boxing
11:26 Barcelona not planning January signings despite Dembele injury
10:21 Neville trolls Ferdinand as Manchester United great starts boxing career
09:42 Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand to launch boxing career
09:18 Oxlade-Chamberlain relieved to join Liverpool from Arsenal, says Klopp
07:44 Case closed! Tianjin Quanjian dismiss Aubameyang links
05:38 Tevez has not met expectations, says Shanghai Shenhua chairman
04:00 Socceroos pair Jedinak and Rukavytsya return to squad for World Cup play-off
02:42 Allegri not the reason for Bonucci´s Juve exit – wife
01:50 Hazard: I improved after a week with Conte at Chelsea
00:39 We aren´t far off Real Madrid – Herrera sees no reason for De Gea to head home
00:24 Manchester City obliged to win title after spending so much - Herrera

Facebook