Athletic Bilbao 1 Atletico Madrid 2: Correa and Carrasco strike in second-half surge

Atletico Madrid continued their unbeaten start to LaLiga with an impressive 2-1 away win over Athletic Bilbao, who were left to rue Aritz Aduriz's missed penalty with the game goalless.
Two second-half goals sealed victory for Diego Simeone's side, Angel Correa's third of the season being followed up by a strike from substitute Yannick Carrasco.
Atletico deserved it for their strong display after the break, but they were also indebted to goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who impressively saved Aduriz's spot-kick in the first half.
After a good first-half display, Athletic offered little after the break until former Atletico man Raul Garcia struck deep in stoppage time, an effort which came too late to affect the outcome.
Simeone's men have now gone nine games without defeat against Athletic and this defeat is only the hosts' second in 21 league matches at San Mames.
Atletico move back to within four points of leaders Barcelona, while Athletic are four behind them and have now lost two straight games, following their loss to Las Palmas last time out.
16/17 - R. Torres— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) September 20, 2017
17/18 - Viera
17/18 - Aduriz
Jan Oblak has saved each of the last 3 penalties he's faced in #LaLigaSantander ! pic.twitter.com/sNyjhf7Cmn
A quiet opening half-hour saw Raul Garcia send an 18-yard volley at Oblak as the hosts made a slightly stronger start, while Antoine Griezmann had a deflected free-kick saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga at the other end.
The match then burst into life, with Nicolas Gaitan initiating a dramatic spell before half-time by capitalising on a defensive mistake by Unai Nunez and firing in a left-footed shot that Arrizabalaga tipped on to the post.
Griezmann threatened next when Koke's throughball allowed him to force the home goalkeeper to save with his legs.
Athletic responded by winning a controversial penalty, as Filipe Luis stretched to win back possession and was adjudged to have fouled Raul Garcia, the foul being committed right on the edge of the area.
But Aduriz's effort from 12 yards was superbly saved by Oblak, who stretched to his right to deny him.
Atletico then thought they had taken the lead when Griezmann's overhead kick found the net, only for Diego Godin to be penalised for fouling Mikel San Jose as he headed into the France forward's path, shortly before Filipe Luis then tested Arrizabalaga.
Griezmann's 25-yard strike early in the second half was held by the impressive Arrizabalaga, but the Athletic keeper was finally beaten on 55 minutes.
A slick Atletico move saw Griezmann slip through a pass to Koke, who in turn played a square ball to Correa, with the striker tapping in from six yards.
Griezmann had his second goal of the match ruled out, this time for offside after touching in Carrasco's shot, before being involved in his side's next chance.
The visitors came close to doubling their lead when the 26-year-old promptly got up after having an ambitious penalty claim turned down and fired in a strike that was well saved by Arrizabalaga after Filipe Luis' pass.
Athletic did not threaten in the second half until Raul Garcia volleyed over an excellent opportunity from eight yards after the away defence had failed to head clear a right-wing cross.
And that proved costly when Atletico sealed victory with 17 minutes remaining, Griezmann's lovely lofted pass impressively finished by Carrasco, who took one touch and fired into the far corner.
Filipe Luis limped off injured in the closing stages, one of the only sour notes of a morale-boosting triumph for Atletico, the other being Raul Garcia's goal in the second minute of stoppage-time from Mikel Balenziaga's cross.
Key Opta stats:
- Atletico Madrid have won five away games at the new San Mames, more than any other team (all competitions).
- Angel Correa has scored four goals in his last six LaLiga games - three coming this season - one more than he had in his previous 32 in the competition (three).
- Atletico are unbeaten in 15 league games on the road (W8 D7) their best ever run in LaLiga.
- Jan Oblak has saved six of the 10 penalties he has faced in all competitions for Atletico (excluding penalty shootouts).
- Yannick Carrasco has scored 12 goals in LaLiga since the start of last season, more than any other midfielder.Athletic´s player Aritz Aduriz has played more games against Atletico de Madrid without scoring than against other side in La Liga (12 games).
|Simeone lauds ´different class´ Griezmann
|Mourinho praises United´s professionalism in EFL Cup win
|Spurs to host West Ham in EFL Cup fourth round
|West Brom 1 Manchester City 2: Sane at the double amid fresh Gundogan fears
|Manchester United 4 Burton Albion 1: Mourinho´s men begin EFL Cup defence in style
|Arsenal 1 Doncaster Rovers 0: Walcott hits winner for Wenger´s men
|AC Milan 2 SPAL 0: Penalty double seals comfortable win for Montella´s side
|Chelsea 5 Nottingham Forest 1: Hazard on form as Batshuayi claims hat-trick
|Juventus 1 Fiorentina 0: Mandzukic on target as Bianconeri maintain winning start
|Returning Gundogan limps out of impressive Manchester City return
|Hamburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Bosz´s men cruise back to Bundesliga summit
|Athletic Bilbao 1 Atletico Madrid 2: Correa and Carrasco strike in second-half surge
|I have nothing to prove - Paulinho
|Prodl pens new four-year Watford contract
|Monaco renew Subasic, Raggi deals
|Sampson sacked as England Women´s boss
|Manchester United to act against ´offensive behaviour´ after Lukaku race row
|Atletico Madrid´s Wanda Metropolitano to host 2019 Champions League final
|Chelsea confident of recruitment compliance amid FIFA investigation
|Brighton seal permanent signing of Newcastle keeper Krul
|Barcelona condemn Spanish crackdown on Catalonia independence vote
|Benzema seals Real Madrid stay until 2021
|Perisic promised Inter can match Manchester United
|The race is on - Aubameyang lays down Lewandowski challenge
|Cristiano Ronaldo´s Real Madrid return confirmed
|Mbappe can prove he´s ready for Madrid at PSG - Morientes
|PSG ´destroyed the market´ with Neymar and Mbappe - Elber
|Coutinho withdrawal inspired Leicester to victory, claims Shakespeare
|Valverde hopes Suarez benefits from Eibar rest
|Wilshere returning to his best form - Wenger
|Klopp: Liverpool are still a good football team
|Pochettino hails ´top player´ Alli
|Messi from ´another planet´, says Semedo
|James performance pleases Ancelotti
|Maestro Messi brings up 300 Camp Nou goals
|Messi is extraordinary – Valverde hails Barcelona star
|Inter eyeing Champions League return - Eder
|Klopp ´sick´ of conceding as Liverpool tumble out of EFL Cup
|Hodgson urges caution over Souare handling
|Barcelona 6 Eibar 1: Majestic Messi leads romp with four goals for LaLiga leaders
|Burnley 2 Leeds United 2 (aet, 3-5 pens): Lonergan the penalty hero as Championship leaders cause cu
|I´m the first to trust young players - Conte defends Chelsea youth record
|Matic and Fellaini have never been this good – Mourinho tells Carrick, Herrera to be patient
|Tottenham 1 Barnsley 0: Alli sees off stubborn Tykes
|Bologna 1 Inter 1: Contentious Icardi spot-kick maintains Spalletti´s unbeaten run
|Leicester City 2 Liverpool 0: Okazaki, Slimani dump Klopp´s men out of EFL Cup
|Schalke 0 Bayern Munich 3: James scores on first Bundesliga start
|Atletico benefiting from competition of fringe players - Simeone
|Manchester City have got two players for every position - Delph
|Bayern could say they don´t need me – Lewandowski accepts football´s cut-throat nature
|Montella to keep on rotating as he plans for long season
|Billionaire investor announces he is ´done´ funding Hamburg
|Wenger confirms Welbeck groin injury
|Ljungberg sad to leave Wolfsburg
|Ferdinand, McGregor and Curry - Sport´s most notable crossover stars
|Messi has his story, I have mine - Dybala plays down compatriot comparisons
|Hazard to start against Nottingham Forest as Conte prepares to rotate
|New Real Madrid contract ´already done´ for Zidane
|Chelsea won´t appeal David Luiz red card, Conte confirms
|Mbappe and Dembele lead Golden Boy nominees
|Dembele tipped for early January return after successful surgery
|I hope it´s the last time – Zidane relieved to welcome back Ronaldo
|Szczesny to face Fiorentina as Allegri calls for Juventus consistency
|Gundogan fears he might never return to top form after Manchester City injury nightmare
|Kick It Out contact Manchester United over ´offensive´ Lukaku chant
|Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer ruled out until January
|Cologne drop protest against Borussia Dormtund VAR goal
|Ferdinand wants to recapture ´chemical of competition´ from boxing
|Barcelona not planning January signings despite Dembele injury
|Neville trolls Ferdinand as Manchester United great starts boxing career
|Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand to launch boxing career
|Oxlade-Chamberlain relieved to join Liverpool from Arsenal, says Klopp
|Case closed! Tianjin Quanjian dismiss Aubameyang links
|Tevez has not met expectations, says Shanghai Shenhua chairman
|Socceroos pair Jedinak and Rukavytsya return to squad for World Cup play-off
|Allegri not the reason for Bonucci´s Juve exit – wife
|Hazard: I improved after a week with Conte at Chelsea
|We aren´t far off Real Madrid – Herrera sees no reason for De Gea to head home
|Manchester City obliged to win title after spending so much - Herrera