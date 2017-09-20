Arsenal 1 Doncaster Rovers 0: Walcott hits winner for Wenger´s men

Theo Walcott scored his first goal of the season to earn Arsenal a 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers and a place in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.
Walcott, who had not netted a competitive goal for the Gunners since April, pounced in the 25th minute to make it 1-0 at the Emirates and at that stage it looked as though Arsenal would steamroller their League One opponents.
Despite a glut of first-half chances the hosts failed to extend their lead and Doncaster, having frustrated Olivier Giroud as he sought his 100th goal for Arsenal, probed for an equaliser and gave the Premier League side a number of scares.
Darren Ferguson's men lacked quality in the final third and the few clear-cut chances they created went begging, leaving Arsene Wenger to reflect on a positive result and another good performance from Jack Wilshere.
The midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, made his first start for the club since May 2016 and was involved in much of Arsenal's best play, while full-back Reiss Nelson also emerged with credit on his full debut.
A lively opening four minutes saw Doncaster winger Rodney Kongolo draw a diving save from David Ospina with a low drive, before Giroud had a strong claim for a penalty turned down when the referee refused to acknowledge that he was hauled down in the penalty area.
The Frenchman almost scored a contender for goal of the competition two minutes later when he met Wilshere's delicately chipped ball into the box with an acrobatic scissor-kick that beat Ian Lawlor but rattled the crossbar.
Giroud headed a pinpoint Mohamed Elneny cross narrowly over the crossbar after 20 minutes as Arsenal camped themselves in Doncaster's half, with Wilshere and Nelson moving the ball around crisply.
The breakthrough arrived after 25 minutes when Alexis Sanchez looped the ball into the box and behind the Doncaster defence where Walcott arrived and took a touch to control before side-footing it past Lawlor and into the net.
@theowalcott's up and running for the season#AFCvDRFC pic.twitter.com/i2YQcyRDJj— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 20, 2017
Wilshere would have added a second with a rasping 30-yard drive had Lawlor not made an impressive save at full stretch, before lone Doncaster striker Alfie May lashed a shot against the side netting on the cusp of half-time.
Within three minutes of the re-start, Giroud created a golden opportunity to double Arsenal's advantage, but Walcott fired over the crossbar with only Lawlor to beat.
May, who only turned professional in January, looked set to equalise when he broke into Arsenal's half on his own after 58 minutes but he was easily caught by Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who dispossessed him as Arsenal survived a nervous moment.
Nelson drew a good save from Lawlor with an angled drive after 64 minutes, leaving Arsenal vulnerable to the threat of an equaliser and extra-time as Doncaster launched a series of counter-attacks in the closing stages, but Andy Butler and John Marquis both fired over the bar when chances fell their way.
Maitland-Niles scuffed a backwards pass on the half-way line and allowed Benjamin Whiteman a chance to run at goal, but once again the young Arsenal defender showed his pace and successfully back-tracked to cut out the danger.
Liam Mandeville and Matty Blair both had late chances to grab a dramatic late equaliser in the final six minutes, but both lacked accuracy in front of goal and Arsenal's slender lead survived.
Job done#AFCvDRFC pic.twitter.com/WAVkNo2DSN— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 20, 2017
|Simeone lauds ´different class´ Griezmann
|Mourinho praises United´s professionalism in EFL Cup win
|Spurs to host West Ham in EFL Cup fourth round
|West Brom 1 Manchester City 2: Sane at the double amid fresh Gundogan fears
|Manchester United 4 Burton Albion 1: Mourinho´s men begin EFL Cup defence in style
|Arsenal 1 Doncaster Rovers 0: Walcott hits winner for Wenger´s men
|AC Milan 2 SPAL 0: Penalty double seals comfortable win for Montella´s side
|Chelsea 5 Nottingham Forest 1: Hazard on form as Batshuayi claims hat-trick
|Juventus 1 Fiorentina 0: Mandzukic on target as Bianconeri maintain winning start
|Returning Gundogan limps out of impressive Manchester City return
|Hamburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Bosz´s men cruise back to Bundesliga summit
|Athletic Bilbao 1 Atletico Madrid 2: Correa and Carrasco strike in second-half surge
|I have nothing to prove - Paulinho
|Prodl pens new four-year Watford contract
|Monaco renew Subasic, Raggi deals
|Sampson sacked as England Women´s boss
|Manchester United to act against ´offensive behaviour´ after Lukaku race row
|Atletico Madrid´s Wanda Metropolitano to host 2019 Champions League final
|Chelsea confident of recruitment compliance amid FIFA investigation
|Brighton seal permanent signing of Newcastle keeper Krul
|Barcelona condemn Spanish crackdown on Catalonia independence vote
|Benzema seals Real Madrid stay until 2021
|Perisic promised Inter can match Manchester United
|The race is on - Aubameyang lays down Lewandowski challenge
|Cristiano Ronaldo´s Real Madrid return confirmed
|Mbappe can prove he´s ready for Madrid at PSG - Morientes
|PSG ´destroyed the market´ with Neymar and Mbappe - Elber
|Coutinho withdrawal inspired Leicester to victory, claims Shakespeare
|Valverde hopes Suarez benefits from Eibar rest
|Wilshere returning to his best form - Wenger
|Klopp: Liverpool are still a good football team
|Pochettino hails ´top player´ Alli
|Messi from ´another planet´, says Semedo
|James performance pleases Ancelotti
|Maestro Messi brings up 300 Camp Nou goals
|Messi is extraordinary – Valverde hails Barcelona star
|Inter eyeing Champions League return - Eder
|Klopp ´sick´ of conceding as Liverpool tumble out of EFL Cup
|Hodgson urges caution over Souare handling
|Barcelona 6 Eibar 1: Majestic Messi leads romp with four goals for LaLiga leaders
|Burnley 2 Leeds United 2 (aet, 3-5 pens): Lonergan the penalty hero as Championship leaders cause cu
|I´m the first to trust young players - Conte defends Chelsea youth record
|Matic and Fellaini have never been this good – Mourinho tells Carrick, Herrera to be patient
|Tottenham 1 Barnsley 0: Alli sees off stubborn Tykes
|Bologna 1 Inter 1: Contentious Icardi spot-kick maintains Spalletti´s unbeaten run
|Leicester City 2 Liverpool 0: Okazaki, Slimani dump Klopp´s men out of EFL Cup
|Schalke 0 Bayern Munich 3: James scores on first Bundesliga start
|Atletico benefiting from competition of fringe players - Simeone
|Manchester City have got two players for every position - Delph
|Bayern could say they don´t need me – Lewandowski accepts football´s cut-throat nature
|Montella to keep on rotating as he plans for long season
|Billionaire investor announces he is ´done´ funding Hamburg
|Wenger confirms Welbeck groin injury
|Ljungberg sad to leave Wolfsburg
|Ferdinand, McGregor and Curry - Sport´s most notable crossover stars
|Messi has his story, I have mine - Dybala plays down compatriot comparisons
|Hazard to start against Nottingham Forest as Conte prepares to rotate
|New Real Madrid contract ´already done´ for Zidane
|Chelsea won´t appeal David Luiz red card, Conte confirms
|Mbappe and Dembele lead Golden Boy nominees
|Dembele tipped for early January return after successful surgery
|I hope it´s the last time – Zidane relieved to welcome back Ronaldo
|Szczesny to face Fiorentina as Allegri calls for Juventus consistency
|Gundogan fears he might never return to top form after Manchester City injury nightmare
|Kick It Out contact Manchester United over ´offensive´ Lukaku chant
|Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer ruled out until January
|Cologne drop protest against Borussia Dormtund VAR goal
|Ferdinand wants to recapture ´chemical of competition´ from boxing
|Barcelona not planning January signings despite Dembele injury
|Neville trolls Ferdinand as Manchester United great starts boxing career
|Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand to launch boxing career
|Oxlade-Chamberlain relieved to join Liverpool from Arsenal, says Klopp
|Case closed! Tianjin Quanjian dismiss Aubameyang links
|Tevez has not met expectations, says Shanghai Shenhua chairman
|Socceroos pair Jedinak and Rukavytsya return to squad for World Cup play-off
|Allegri not the reason for Bonucci´s Juve exit – wife
|Hazard: I improved after a week with Conte at Chelsea
|We aren´t far off Real Madrid – Herrera sees no reason for De Gea to head home
|Manchester City obliged to win title after spending so much - Herrera