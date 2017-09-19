Wenger confirms Welbeck groin injury

Danny Welbeck is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a groin injury in Arsenal's Premier League draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

Welbeck has started all five of Arsenal's Premier League games this season, scoring three goals, while he also found the net for England in a World Cup qualifying win against Malta.

But the versatile forward will miss at least the next two Premier League matches for the Gunners, while he will also be unavailable for the Europa League trip to BATE Borisov.

"Danny has a scan today, we don’t know how bad his groin injury is but he will certainly be out until the international break," Wenger said ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup tie at home to Doncaster Rovers.

"[Francis] Coquelin as well. [Mathieu] Debuchy is coming back slowly.

"Mesut [Ozil] is training again, but for tomorrow no [he will not feature]. He has a little inflammation of his knee."

Arsenal face a busy fixture list due to playing in the Europa League and Wenger offered a hint as to his team selection plans for the game against League One side Doncaster.

"Yes, [Calum Chambers] will be involved against Doncaster. Jack Wilshere is involved too," Wenger said. "Yes [it will be a mix], but it will be a similar team to the one that played against Cologne."