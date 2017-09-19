Barcelona 6 Eibar 1: Majestic Messi leads romp with four goals for LaLiga leaders

Lionel Messi was in inspirational form as he scored four goals to lead Barcelona to a crushing 6-1 LaLiga win over Eibar on Tuesday, continuing their 100 per cent start to the campaign.
Barca coach Ernesto Valverde was without the injured Ousmane Dembele after the club's record signing was ruled out for up to four months with a torn hamstring and he opted to rest several regulars such as Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic, but that mattered little as Messi stepped up and produced an irresistible performance.
Barca were actually quite sluggish during the early exchanges, but they soon clicked into gear broke the deadlock, as Messi stylishly converted a penalty 20 minutes in to take his 2017 tally to 40 goals in as many games.
Paulinho, making his first LaLiga start, then answered his critics again just before the break, heading in Barcelona's second of the contest to add to his winning goal at Getafe on Saturday.
@paulinhop8— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 19, 2017
#GetafeBarça: #BarçaEibar:
pic.twitter.com/I9Ybni7Qpq
Denis Suarez got Barca's first at Getafe and he followed Paulinho's lead in scoring for the second successive game with a smart finish inside the near post early in the second half, just a few moments before Sergi Enrich pulled one back.
But Messi then stepped up, scoring twice in quick succession to blow Eibar away and complete his hat-trick - his second of the season after putting three past Espanyol.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was not done there as he added a sixth three minutes from the end to leave Eibar on the end of a truly emphatic hammering.
Barcelona came out to an expectant Camp Nou crowd donning shirts with "courage Ousmane" emblazoned across the front following Dembele's injury at Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
But the supporters were given cause for concern just three minutes in, when David Junca's curled pass picked out the run of Enrich in behind Gerard Pique, only for the striker to hit a tame effort at Marc-Andre ter Stegen when one-on-one.
Barca duly punished that miss, as Messi nonchalantly tucked away a spot kick after Alex Galvez clumsily sent the impressive Nelson Semedo tumbling.
40 - Lionel Messi has scored 40 goals in his 40 games for Barcelona in 2017 (all competitions). Alien.— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 19, 2017
Marko Dmitrovic denied Messi nine minutes before the break, palming a stinging 20-yard drive around the post.
But the goalkeeper was helpless from the resulting corner as Paulinho charged into the danger zone and met Denis Suarez's delivery with an unstoppable header.
Barca looked more impressive after the break and were fully deserving of their third goal.
Paulinho initially did well to release Messi, who dazzled the Eibar defence and got a shot away, with Dmitrovic parrying it straight to Denis Suarez to tuck away.
Enrich pulled one back with a clever cushioned finish from Junca's cross shortly after in the 57th minute, but all that seemed to do was jolt Barca into life again.
Messi took centre-stage, restoring Barca's three-goal cushion with a fine placed finish into the bottom-left corner from the edge of the box, following a delightful move which involved Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta.
And he then completed his hat-trick with 27 minutes to go, charging in from the right-hand side of the penalty area and prodding an effort beyond Dmitrovic.
Leo Messi— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 19, 2017
pic.twitter.com/TPkklBebKw
Eibar nearly got a second when Ruben Pena hit the post late on, but Messi soon showed them how it should be done, as he met Aleix Vidal's cut-back and guided a finish into the far side of the net to wrap up a crushing win.
Key Opta stats:
- Lionel Messi has scored his 28th hat-trick in LaLiga. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (32) has scored more than him.
- Messi has scored nine goals in the first five games of a LaLiga season, his best start in terms of goals scored at this stage.
- Messi has scored his 300th goal for Barcelona at the Camp Nou (all competitions).
- Paulinho has scored two goals for Barcelona with his first two shots on target (all competitions).
|Barcelona 6 Eibar 1: Majestic Messi leads romp with four goals for LaLiga leaders
|Burnley 2 Leeds United 2 (aet, 3-5 pens): Lonergan the penalty hero as Championship leaders cause cu
|I´m the first to trust young players - Conte defends Chelsea youth record
|Matic and Fellaini have never been this good – Mourinho tells Carrick, Herrera to be patient
|Tottenham 1 Barnsley 0: Alli sees off stubborn Tykes
|Bologna 1 Inter 1: Contentious Icardi spot-kick maintains Spalletti´s unbeaten run
|Leicester City 2 Liverpool 0: Okazaki, Slimani dump Klopp´s men out of EFL Cup
|Schalke 0 Bayern Munich 3: James scores on first Bundesliga start
|Atletico benefiting from competition of fringe players - Simeone
|Manchester City have got two players for every position - Delph
|Bayern could say they don´t need me – Lewandowski accepts football´s cut-throat nature
|Montella to keep on rotating as he plans for long season
|Billionaire investor announces he is ´done´ funding Hamburg
|Wenger confirms Welbeck groin injury
|Ljungberg sad to leave Wolfsburg
|Ferdinand, McGregor and Curry - Sport´s most notable crossover stars
|Messi has his story, I have mine - Dybala plays down compatriot comparisons
|Hazard to start against Nottingham Forest as Conte prepares to rotate
|New Real Madrid contract ´already done´ for Zidane
|Chelsea won´t appeal David Luiz red card, Conte confirms
|Mbappe and Dembele lead Golden Boy nominees
|Dembele tipped for early January return after successful surgery
|I hope it´s the last time – Zidane relieved to welcome back Ronaldo
|Szczesny to face Fiorentina as Allegri calls for Juventus consistency
|Gundogan fears he might never return to top form after Manchester City injury nightmare
|Kick It Out contact Manchester United over ´offensive´ Lukaku chant
|Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer ruled out until January
|Cologne drop protest against Borussia Dormtund VAR goal
|Ferdinand wants to recapture ´chemical of competition´ from boxing
|Barcelona not planning January signings despite Dembele injury
|Neville trolls Ferdinand as Manchester United great starts boxing career
|Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand to launch boxing career
|Oxlade-Chamberlain relieved to join Liverpool from Arsenal, says Klopp
|Case closed! Tianjin Quanjian dismiss Aubameyang links
|Tevez has not met expectations, says Shanghai Shenhua chairman
|Socceroos pair Jedinak and Rukavytsya return to squad for World Cup play-off
|Allegri not the reason for Bonucci´s Juve exit – wife
|Hazard: I improved after a week with Conte at Chelsea
|We aren´t far off Real Madrid – Herrera sees no reason for De Gea to head home
|Manchester City obliged to win title after spending so much - Herrera
|Barcelona president Bartomeu criticises Neymar over lack of honesty
|Feyenoord fans banned from Champions League trip to Napoli
|PSG star Mbappe must prove he has Madrid quality, says Morientes
|Impossible to stop Icardi, says Spalletti
|Sevilla president urges fans not to ´insult´ returning Vitolo
|Goals will come soon for struggling Suarez, insists Barca boss Valverde
|It´s the hardest thing for a player – Valverde sympathises with crocked Dembele
|Neuer out of Schalke trip with foot injury amid reports of long lay-off
|West Ham have new plan to manage Carroll, says Bilic
|Carvajal: My release clause is to stop me leaving Real Madrid!
|Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic has suitors ´in Madrid, Manchester and Milan´
|Ancelotti focused on Bundesliga business before PSG showdown
|Klopp backs Liverpool forwards despite Burnley failings
|Rooney reception leaves Mata proud of Manchester United fans
|Klopp: Cups bring opportunity, not pressure, for Liverpool
|Martin Schmidt takes charge at Wolfsburg
|Pochettino targets Tottenham improvement
|Giving De Boer time would have been ´negligent´, Palace chairman claims
|Sacchi suggests Ancelotti should leave Bayern Munich
|Cologne claims are ´ridiculous and grotesque´, says Dortmund´s Zorc
|Cahill frustrated Chelsea could not break Arsenal down
|Fulham experience means Hodgson will not panic at Palace
|Dembele flies to Finland for surgery
|Misfiring champions Anderlecht sack coach Weiler
|Conte backs Christensen to replace David Luiz for key Chelsea triple-header
|Rooney apologises for ´unforgiveable lack of judgement´
|Wayne Rooney given two-year driving ban, 12-month community order for drink-driving
|Wolfsburg sack Jonker after Stuttgart defeat
|Players fear Dybala, says Juventus great Del Piero
|Llorente insists trophies are within Tottenham´s reach
|Don´t blame Tevez – Shanghai Shenhua´s Cao Yunding calls for unity
|Rooney due in court on drink-driving charge
|Real Madrid whistles ´normal´, says Bale
|Navas lauds ´excellent´ Bale after goal in Madrid win
|Wenger happy with Lacazette display
|Emery tells Cavani and Neymar to sort it out after penalty disagreement
|WATCH: Stephen Curry scores penalty at Stamford Bridge
|He demonstrated the player he is – Zidane salutes Bale´s goalscoring performance
|CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns snare first-leg advantage over Casablanca
|Koeman takes swipe at Mourinho after ´top four´ claim
|Dortmund CEO brands Cologne bad losers for demanding to replay a 5-0 defeat