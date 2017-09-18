Wolfsburg sack Jonker after Stuttgart defeat

Wolfsburg have sacked head coach Andries Jonker following Saturday's 1-0 Bundesliga defeat to Stuttgart.

The 54-year-old was appointed in February to replace Valerian Ismael and narrowly kept his side in the top flight with a 2-0 aggregate win over Eintracht Braunschweig in the relegation play-off last season.

However, one win in four league games this term has prompted Wolfsburg to take action.

"Andries Jonker has been stripped of his duties as head coach at VfL Wolfsburg with immediate effect," a club statement confirmed on Monday.

"The decision was made by managers Wolfgang Hotze and Dr. Tim Schumacher together with director of sport Olaf Rebbe upon agreement with the supervisory board."

Separate ways - Andries Jonker is no longer head-coach of VfL Wolfsburg https://t.co/ipUovItYyB pic.twitter.com/lBnSF4BUEh — VfL Wolfsburg EN (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) September 18, 2017

Hotze explained: "Decisive for us in taking this step at this point in time was not just the impression made upon us during the game against Stuttgart, but rather based upon the perception of stagnated development amongst the team, which was to a great extent newly formed during the summer.

"We expressly wish to thank Andries Jonker and his coaching staff, for rescuing VfL's position in the top flight at the last minute at the end of last season."

Schumacher added: "The decision to make a change of head coach at this early stage of the season wasn't easy for any of us.

"However, during our internal consultations, we ultimately came to the conclusion that we wish to approach the task with a newly formed coaching team."

Assistant coaches Uwe Speidel and Freddie Ljungberg, alongside first-team analyst Jan van Loon, have also been released.

The club expect to confirm Jonker's successor later on Monday.