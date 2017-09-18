WATCH: Stephen Curry scores penalty at Stamford Bridge

Whether it is on a basketball court or football pitch, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry can do it all.

He is a two-time NBA MVP and two-time champion, but Curry took his skills to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

After watching Premier League champions Chelsea play out a goalless draw against London rivals Arsenal, Curry showed he is handy with a ball at his feet as he scored a penalty.

While he had some help from the goalkeeper, Curry may have a career in football if that basketball thing does not work out.

I'm nice with the right foot though...thanks to @chelseafc for having me at Stamford Bridge today. pic.twitter.com/BtIZTmt5Xz — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 17, 2017

Curry, who averaged 25.3 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds during Golden State's championship-winning 2016-17 campaign, has been enjoying football in the off-season.

The 29-year-old was in attendance to watch Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 last month – the French giants defeating Saint-Etienne 3-0.