Pochettino targets Tottenham improvement

Mauricio Pochettino is content with Tottenham's start to the new season, but insists they can do better as they wait for their first Premier League win at Wembley.

Spurs are playing at the national stadium this season as a new venue is built on the site of the old White Hart Lane.

Although Tottenham defeated Borussia Dortmund at Wembley last week in the Champions League, they have taken just two points from three league games at their temporary home.

And Pochettino is eyeing an upturn in form ahead of his side's EFL Cup clash with Barnsley in north London on Tuesday.

"I think we can do better," he told a pre-match news conference. "We have dropped many points at Wembley in the three games that we've played - against Chelsea, Burnley and Swansea.

"But we won against Everton and Newcastle. We've started really well in the Champions League.

"I am happy. I am not excited, but I am happy. After the end of the transfer window, the dynamic of the squad is different to last season.

"We need to find the balance of the squad and we are going to try to be consistent and win games, but it's only the beginning of the season and I think we have the potential to improve a lot."

While Tottenham are looking to mount a title charge and qualifying from their group in Europe, Pochettino has assured fans he will not take the domestic cup competitions lightly.

"Every single competition is important for us for different reasons," he said. "When you have the opportunity to play four competitions it is important to try to win every single game.

"For us, [the EFL Cup] is a priority too. We are going to play for the win and try to go as far as possible in that competition."

Pochettino confirmed he will rotate his side against Barnsley, suggesting Son Heung-min could be handed a start.