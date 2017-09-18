Neuer out of Schalke trip with foot injury amid reports of long lay-off

Manuel Neuer will miss Bayern Munich's Bundesliga trip to Schalke on Tuesday and undergo further examinations on a foot injury following media reports that the goalkeeper is set for several months out.

Speculation suggesting that Neuer injured his left foot at the end of the club's final training session ahead of Tuesday's game began to circulate on Monday.

The reports claimed that Neuer – who returned from a broken metatarsal in the same foot at the start of August – is now likely to miss up to four months following the club's initial investigations.

Bayern confirmed that the 31-year-old did hurt his foot in training, however, they are yet to reveal the extent of the problem or for how long they expect him to be out, with Neuer to undergo further tests on Tuesday.

A brief statement read: "Manuel Neuer injured his left foot in training on Monday and will be out of the match at FC Schalke 04. On Tuesday, a final examination will take place."