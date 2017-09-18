Impossible to stop Icardi, says Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti says it is impossible to stop Mauro Icardi in the penalty area, although the Inter coach told his captain he still has room to improve.

Like title rivals Napoli and Juventus, Inter have won all four of their opening Serie A games this season going into Tuesday's away clash with Bologna.

Icardi has netted five times already, following on from last season, when he scored 24 times in the top flight.

Spalletti acknowledged Inter need their stars like Icardi, fellow forward Ivan Perisic and goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, but insisted it is overall team performances that can make them successful, while urging the skipper to kick on.

"I've praised him for his displays, but he can get even better," Spalletti said at his pre-match media conference.

"Icardi inside the penalty area is impossible to stop, he is lethal. I would like him to join in more with the team play, but that takes nothing away from his finishing.

"There is room for improvement. He has received a lot of praise but the team have also played their part too.

"Icardi and Perisic can do a lot for the team and they are doing well but like we need them, they need the team, so together we all need to work hard so we can unleash our full potential. We need to work as a group.

"Individuals are important. All of the great teams know how valuable individual players are but if they can't make the difference, only collective play allows you to win matches."

Inter won 2-0 away at Crotone on Saturday, courtesy of late goals from Milan Skriniar and Perisic, but goalkeeper Handanovic was singled out for praise.

Spalletti said: "Crotone played as a team that knew their qualities and they caused problems for us on Saturday.

"They played well and we did just as well to win the match, maybe with some individual performances like Handanovic's.

"Handanovic went beyond his limits. He was excellent."

Defenders Danilo D'Ambrosio and Dalbert are have been passed fit for the game and taken their places in the 22-man squad for the Bologna clash.