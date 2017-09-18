Dortmund CEO brands Cologne bad losers for demanding to replay a 5-0 defeat

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke rubbished Cologne's call for a replay of their 5-0 defeat at the Westfalenstadion, branding the beaten visitors bad losers.

Cologne are protesting the result on the grounds of the involvement of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in awarding Dortmund's second goal, scored by defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos after Timo Horn spilled a corner.

Referee Patrick Ittrich originally waved away the goal due to an apparent foul, before reversing the decision in consultation with the VAR.

But Cologne sporting director Jorg Schmadtke claims Ittrich's initial call should have stood due to it being made before the ball had crossed the line.

"We want to protest," Schmadtke told Sky Sport Germany.

"It was an irregular decision against the rules, which is why we are seeking for the match to be replayed."

Dortmund chief Watzke quickly slammed the request, telling Sky: "To protest after losing 5-0 is the strong attitude of a bad loser."

#effzeh will place a formal protest as a result of the scene which led to the second goal. #BVBKOE — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) September 17, 2017

The hosts went on to add three goals to their 2-0 half-time lead to ensure Cologne remain rooted to the bottom of the table after four matches.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Dortmund coach Peter Bosz sympathised with the frustration of the opposition.

"I understand the anger of conceding a goal right before half-time," Bosz said.

"We watched it afterwards and I do not think there was any player who stopped playing because of the whistle, because the ball was on its way and almost inside the goal.

"But I do understand the situation is annoying [for Cologne]."