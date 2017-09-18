Carvajal: My release clause is to stop me leaving Real Madrid!

Dani Carvajal says his new Real Madrid contract contains a release clause high enough to ensure he never leaves the club.
The full-back has signed a five-year deal that reportedly contains a huge buyout option of at least €350million.
Contracts in LaLiga are obliged to contain such clauses in order that, in principle, players have the freedom to move elsewhere even if their club is opposed to a transfer.
Paris Saint-Germain exploited this requirement in spectacular fashion last month, as they paid a world-record sum of €222m to free Neymar from his Barcelona contract and bring him to Ligue 1.
Carvajal, however, insists there is no danger of any other club tempting him away from Madrid.
#Carvajal2022— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 18, 2017
@DaniCarvajal92 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/juW4wSj8ew
"This club is such a big part of my life so this is fulfilling a dream for me," he told a news conference after his new deal was finalised. "I'm very grateful to the club.
"It is another great day in my life, to extend my contract with the club I love, the club that is my family. I want to win everything here.
"The release clause is also so high so that nobody can take me away from here and I don't want to leave."
Carvajal, a product of the Madrid youth academy, has established himself as one of Europe's most consistent right-backs since re-joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013.
The 25-year-old has been tipped as a future club captain and he admits he has considered the prospect of succeeding Sergio Ramos.
"I would be lying if I said to you that I have never imagined myself as the captain here," he said.
"But if that comes, it will be a long time into the future. Our captain is Sergio Ramos and he does it wonderfully. Some day, I would like to do it, though."
