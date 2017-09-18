Article

CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns snare first-leg advantage over Casablanca

18 September 2017 00:29

Mamelodi Sundowns' hopes of retaining their CAF Champions League crown remain on track following a 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in the first-leg of their quarter-final clash.

Ivory Coast striker Yannick Zakri poked home the only goal in the 71st minute to give the South African side a slender advantage ahead of next Saturday's return.

Meanwhile, Libyan outfit Al Ahli Tripoli face a tough task to reach the semi-finals after being held to a 0-0 home draw by a 10-man Etoile du Sahel.

The visitors suffered a setback when attacker Diego Acosta was sent off late in the first half, but they held on to take a scoreless draw back to Tunisia.

Sponsored links

Monday 18 September

00:29 CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns snare first-leg advantage over Casablanca
00:28 Koeman takes swipe at Mourinho after ´top four´ claim
00:04 Dortmund CEO brands Cologne bad losers for demanding to replay a 5-0 defeat

Sunday 17 September

23:54 Conte defends Morata´s performance
23:48 Mourinho thought about title rivals, but not Manchester City
23:42 Allegri hails Juve´s ´unplayable´ match-winner Dybala
23:22 Alaves sack Zubeldia after woeful start
23:09 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Lyon 0: Own goal double maintains 100 per cent start for Emery´s men
22:43 Real Sociedad 1 Real Madrid 3: Mayoral and Bale crucial as Zidane´s men return to winning ways
21:59 Brilliant Blake earns Philadelphia a point at the Red Bulls
21:10 Mourinho refuses to be drawn on length of Pogba absence
21:10 One day Rooney will be back home, says Mourinho
20:36 Eden Hazard set to make first start when Chelsea face Forest
20:18 Conte hopeful Pedro injury is not serious
20:10 Mourinho accepts four-goal thrashing harsh on Everton
19:59 Former Inter coach Bersellini dies
19:55 Borussia Dortmund 5 Cologne 0: Aubameyang, Philipp bag braces as BVB return to the top
19:47 Lukaku celebration was just ´banter´ with Everton fans
19:00 Manchester United 4 Everton 0: Lukaku inspires late surge to pile pressure on Koeman
18:41 Montella breathes sigh of relief after narrow Milan win
18:10 David Luiz was fouled by Sanchez before red, claims Conte
17:47 Wenger delighted with ´vital´ Arsenal response at Chelsea
17:18 Arsenal first side to stop Chelsea scoring at home under Antonio Conte
17:01 AC Milan 2 Udinese 1: Kalinic double opens account for new club
16:58 We needed that after Liverpool – Ramsey proud as Arsenal earn Chelsea draw
16:56 Roma´s Florenzi ´stronger´ for overcoming injury nightmare
16:27 Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0: David Luiz sent off as champions are held
15:40 Carvajal signs Madrid extension until 2022
15:27 Dybala shoots down Messi comparisons after stunning Juventus display
14:53 Dybala inspires Juventus to best goalscoring start in 58 years
14:25 Sassuolo 1 Juventus 3: Dybala marks 100th appearance with stunning hat-trick
13:59 Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele out for up to four months
13:45 Ozil out of Chelsea v Arsenal, Sanchez and Hazard on bench
13:08 Premier League´s biggest teams want ´one of the best´ Van Dijk, says Pellegrino
12:32 Coutinho speaks out on failed Barcelona switch
12:28 Inter stronger than Juventus, argues Burgnich
12:03 Stuttgart captain Gentner suffers multiple facial fractures in horror collision
11:37 Lewandowski brands Real Madrid rumours ´nonsense´
11:05 Those are my qualities – Paulinho proud of first Barcelona goal
10:47 Wenger insists Sanchez is ´well-loved and happy´ at Arsenal
10:08 Fabregas: Wenger like a father to me
07:05 MLS Review: Valeri nets in eighth straight game, Atlanta held
04:25 Keane reveals game time the reason he rejected Man United
03:31 Koeman: Lukaku almost impossible to replace
02:47 Premier League hardest to win, says Mourinho
02:15 Griezmann: Wanda Metropolitano best stadium I´ve played in
00:24 Allegri issues challenge to Higuain after Argentina snub

Saturday 16 September

23:58 We need to learn to break teams down – Hughes
23:56 Pochettino urges Spurs to get over Wembley worries
23:48 Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Sporting CP
23:30 Conte: Bakayoko not yet complete like Kante
23:30 Arsenal defeat a turning point for Chelsea´s title tilt - Conte
23:00 Valverde praises powerful Paulinho as perfect start goes on
22:48 Bilic seeks more from wide players as Hammers fire blanks
22:43 Atletico Madrid 1 Malaga 0: Griezmann gives Wanda Metropolitano a grand opening
22:01 CAF Champions League Review: Ekramy blunder blights Al Ahly
21:32 Pochettino bemused by referee Dean after frustrating draw
21:22 Klopp: Liverpool could have won every game
20:46 Spalletti praises Inter ´leader´ Perisic
20:31 Tottenham 0 Swansea City 0: Spurs wait for league Wembley win goes on
20:08 Redknapp becomes first Championship casualty after dismal Birmingham start
20:01 Muller lauds Bayern´s desire after Mainz mauling
19:59 Barcelona fear hamstring tear for injured Dembele
19:43 Proud Barry reflects on Premier League milestone
19:41 Critics were wrong to doubt Barcelona´s quality, says Suarez
19:25 Benitez calm as Newcastle fans ´think about Europe´
19:20 Huddersfield denied clear second goal, Wagner claims
19:14 Monaco 3 Strasbourg 0: Falcao bags brace as Jardim´s men bounce back
19:04 We have found our game – Guardiola revels in another City destruction
18:53 Klopp angry as ´dominant´ Liverpool held by Burnley
18:51 Championship Review: Leeds finally lose, Wolves on the up and Cardiff steal late draw
18:09 Getafe 1 Barcelona 2: Paulinho snatches victory but Dembele suffers injury scare
18:04 Liverpool 1 Burnley 1: Dyche´s battlers spring another surprise
18:00 Huddersfield Town 1 Leicester City 1: Spot-on Vardy earns a point for the Foxes
17:56 Newcastle United 2 Stoke City 1: Lascelles strikes again to make it three straight wins
17:55 Watford 0 Manchester City 6: Aguero hat-trick puts Guardiola´s men top
17:53 West Brom 0 West Ham 0: Fortune favours Pulis in Premier League stalemate
17:27 Bayern Munich 4 Mainz 0: Muller helps ease pressure on Ancelotti
17:11 Crotone 0 Inter 2: Skriniar and Perisic deliver as Spalletti´s side leave it late
16:59 Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele off injured early in full LaLiga debut
16:49 ´Nervous, frantic´ Crystal Palace leave Hodgson calling for confidence
16:27 Aulas fears for Ligue 1 balance as Lyon prepare to face Neymar
15:50 Schmeichel & Ince reprise childhood match-up as Leicester visit Huddersfield
15:46 Montella demands Milan response
15:38 Barry equals Giggs´ Premier League appearance record
15:26 Crystal Palace 0 Southampton 1: Roy Hodgson´s first game ends in defeat
14:40 Icardi the best after Messi & Ronaldo - Crespo
14:22 Kroos adds to Madrid´s growing list of absentees
13:46 Madrid expect more but Bale will come good, insists Zidane
13:09 What a delivery! Watch Kurzawa hand PSG shirt to driver on motorway
12:14 Seri won´t leave Nice until June
12:07 Rooney decision was easy, claims Mourinho
11:49 Hitzfeld predicts more Muller woes under Ancelotti
11:40 I couldn´t stay to be a sub – Morata joined Chelsea despite Zidane wishes
10:48 Manchester Utd boss Mourinho dismisses hype around second-season record
10:16 Klopp watched Van Dijk alternatives ´500 million times´
08:19 No hard feelings with Van Dijk at Southampton, says Bertrand
06:15 Emery: Neymar and Cavani working together at PSG
04:35 Spalletti: Inter captain Icardi needs higher release clause
02:42 Bale urges patience after Madrid´s slow start
01:11 Pochettino: Kane saved me from sack, now he´s Spurs´ model player
00:51 Mourinho doubts Lukaku can top Rooney record
00:14 Ibe´s crucial cameo could kick-start Bournemouth career - Howe

Facebook