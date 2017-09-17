Paulinho has warned LaLiga to expect more of the same after he scored Barcelona's winning goal in their 2-1 victory over Getafe on Saturday.
The Brazil international netted his first goal for the club since his €40million move from Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao in the 84th minute at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
The 29-year-old collected a pass from Lionel Messi before powering his way into the penalty area and smashing the ball past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita from a tight angle to maintain Barca's 100 per cent start to the league campaign.
Question marks were raised about the decision to sign the former Tottenham man but he believes he has shown exactly why head coach Ernesto Valverde was so keen to bring him to Camp Nou.
"Of course, I am happy for my first goal with Barca, but more because of the win," he said afterwards, as quoted by Sport.
"I usually score goals of this type. Those are my qualities. I never give up on any ball.
"Those are my qualities [getting into the box], arriving from deep to score goals. But the important thing is the win, the rest is secondary."
Barca were made to work for their fourth win in as many league matches, with Denis Suarez cancelling out a stunning opening goal from Gaku Shibasaki before Paulinho's late winner.
"It was a difficult game," the midfielder said. "Getafe made it really difficult because they have some quality players and they made us work until the end. It was not easy.
"I think the key was staying calm. We didn't lose that and we waited for our chance. The whole team did a phenomenal job."
|Lewandowski brands Real Madrid rumours ´nonsense´
|Those are my qualities – Paulinho proud of first Barcelona goal
|Wenger insists Sanchez is ´well-loved and happy´ at Arsenal
|Fabregas: Wenger like a father to me
|MLS Review: Valeri nets in eighth straight game, Atlanta held
|Keane reveals game time the reason he rejected Man United
|Koeman: Lukaku almost impossible to replace
|Premier League hardest to win, says Mourinho
|Griezmann: Wanda Metropolitano best stadium I´ve played in
|Allegri issues challenge to Higuain after Argentina snub
|We need to learn to break teams down – Hughes
|Pochettino urges Spurs to get over Wembley worries
|Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Sporting CP
|Conte: Bakayoko not yet complete like Kante
|Arsenal defeat a turning point for Chelsea´s title tilt - Conte
|Valverde praises powerful Paulinho as perfect start goes on
|Bilic seeks more from wide players as Hammers fire blanks
|Atletico Madrid 1 Malaga 0: Griezmann gives Wanda Metropolitano a grand opening
|CAF Champions League Review: Ekramy blunder blights Al Ahly
|Pochettino bemused by referee Dean after frustrating draw
|Klopp: Liverpool could have won every game
|Spalletti praises Inter ´leader´ Perisic
|Tottenham 0 Swansea City 0: Spurs wait for league Wembley win goes on
|Redknapp becomes first Championship casualty after dismal Birmingham start
|Muller lauds Bayern´s desire after Mainz mauling
|Barcelona fear hamstring tear for injured Dembele
|Proud Barry reflects on Premier League milestone
|Critics were wrong to doubt Barcelona´s quality, says Suarez
|Benitez calm as Newcastle fans ´think about Europe´
|Huddersfield denied clear second goal, Wagner claims
|Monaco 3 Strasbourg 0: Falcao bags brace as Jardim´s men bounce back
|We have found our game – Guardiola revels in another City destruction
|Klopp angry as ´dominant´ Liverpool held by Burnley
|Championship Review: Leeds finally lose, Wolves on the up and Cardiff steal late draw
|Getafe 1 Barcelona 2: Paulinho snatches victory but Dembele suffers injury scare
|Liverpool 1 Burnley 1: Dyche´s battlers spring another surprise
|Huddersfield Town 1 Leicester City 1: Spot-on Vardy earns a point for the Foxes
|Newcastle United 2 Stoke City 1: Lascelles strikes again to make it three straight wins
|Watford 0 Manchester City 6: Aguero hat-trick puts Guardiola´s men top
|West Brom 0 West Ham 0: Fortune favours Pulis in Premier League stalemate
|Bayern Munich 4 Mainz 0: Muller helps ease pressure on Ancelotti
|Crotone 0 Inter 2: Skriniar and Perisic deliver as Spalletti´s side leave it late
|Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele off injured early in full LaLiga debut
|´Nervous, frantic´ Crystal Palace leave Hodgson calling for confidence
|Aulas fears for Ligue 1 balance as Lyon prepare to face Neymar
|Schmeichel & Ince reprise childhood match-up as Leicester visit Huddersfield
|Montella demands Milan response
|Barry equals Giggs´ Premier League appearance record
|Crystal Palace 0 Southampton 1: Roy Hodgson´s first game ends in defeat
|Icardi the best after Messi & Ronaldo - Crespo
|Kroos adds to Madrid´s growing list of absentees
|Madrid expect more but Bale will come good, insists Zidane
|What a delivery! Watch Kurzawa hand PSG shirt to driver on motorway
|Seri won´t leave Nice until June
|Rooney decision was easy, claims Mourinho
|Hitzfeld predicts more Muller woes under Ancelotti
|I couldn´t stay to be a sub – Morata joined Chelsea despite Zidane wishes
|Manchester Utd boss Mourinho dismisses hype around second-season record
|Klopp watched Van Dijk alternatives ´500 million times´
|No hard feelings with Van Dijk at Southampton, says Bertrand
|Emery: Neymar and Cavani working together at PSG
|Spalletti: Inter captain Icardi needs higher release clause
|Bale urges patience after Madrid´s slow start
|Pochettino: Kane saved me from sack, now he´s Spurs´ model player
|Mourinho doubts Lukaku can top Rooney record
|Ibe´s crucial cameo could kick-start Bournemouth career - Howe
|Nobody can sit at the same table as Messi, Guardiola warns Mbappe
|City ruthlessness reminds Guardiola of great Barcelona vintage
|Morata ´wants to become one of the best´, says Conte
|Bournemouth 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Ibe´s glittering cameo inspires Cherries´ first win of 201
|Wenger unconcerned by Arsenal´s Stamford Bridge struggles
|Hodgson claims Palace ill-suited to De Boer, but confident of survival
|Atletico Madrid fans will love Wanda Metropolitano - Simeone
|Higuain omitted by Argentina as Brazil recall Diego
|Yarmolenko´s Champions League cracker just the beginning, says Dortmund´s Zorc
|Cologne apologise for fan behaviour but highlight Arsenal´s ticketing oversight
|Conti out for six months with knee ligament injury
|Ancelotti dismisses talk of early Bayern departure
|Inter can´t rely just on Perisic and Icardi, warns Spalletti
|Valverde urges in-form Barca to extend winning run
|Kane can achieve dreams at Tottenham - Pochettino
|Worried Koeman seeks meeting with key players
|Lukaku joined Manchester United at the right moment - Mourinho
|Isco pays tribute to Zidane following contract renewal
|Kanu´s treble and Wenger´s 1,000 heartache - Memorable Chelsea v Arsenal games at Stamford Bridge
|Manchester United will miss Pogba, admits Mourinho
|Emery lauds Neymar and Mbappe, confirms Ben Arfa return
|I need him, he is exceptional - Guardiola offers encouragement to out-of-favour Toure
|Discipline key for Conte ahead of Arsenal clash
|Anfield reaction ´good´ for returning Coutinho, claims Klopp
|Weigl available, Bartra still missing - Bosz with mixed news on injuries
|Sevilla´s Carrico renews until 2020
|Llorente: Pochettino call swayed me away from Chelsea
|Chelsea v Arsenal: Wenger against Conte and the other heavyweights
|Morata aiming for Champions League final with third different club
|Alderweireld focused on football, not a new contract
|UEFA charges Cologne with four offences, Arsenal with one after Emirates chaos
|Handshakes are neither here nor there, insists Hughes
|Benzema not interested in leaving ´best club in the world´
|This is a wake-up call - Alarm bells ringing for Koeman after Atalanta loss
|Chelsea v Arsenal: The stats behind a fierce London rivalry
|I´ll get there first next time - Mane not letting Ederson incident change him
|Chelsea v Arsenal: Quiet poachers Morata and Lacazette beginning bid for A-List
|Arsenal investigating Cologne fans chaos
|Wilstermann 3 River Plate 0: Bolivians in control of Libertadores QF tie
|Cologne boss Stoger refuses to be drawn on crowd problems
|Messi already playing under new contract, says Bartomeu
|Saudi Arabia replace Van Marwijk with Bauza despite World Cup qualification
|Wenger feared Europa League clash would be called off amid fan chaos
|Wenger: Sanchez still trying to recapture form
|Arsenal 3 Cologne 1: Sanchez opens season account after kick-off delay